U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,350.50
    -7.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,010.00
    -49.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,930.00
    -23.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.00
    -2.30 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.09
    +1.05 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.00
    +25.80 (+1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.36
    +0.66 (+2.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1036
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    +0.0280 (+1.30%)
     

  • Vix

    26.67
    -3.16 (-10.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3145
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.8000
    +0.0420 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,192.00
    +225.16 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.15
    +46.60 (+5.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,389.01
    +627.00 (+2.43%)
     

Ukraine's president just signed a law to legalize crypto, as digital donations roll in

Connie Loizos
·4 min read

A month ago, Ukraine's parliament passed a bill to legalize cryptocurrency, preparing a framework for the regulation and management of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Today, the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed into law that bill, named "On Virtual Assets," which establishes a legal framework for the country to operate a regulated crypto market.

According to reports coming out of Cointelegraph, Coindesk and other digital asset-focused outlets, crypto exchanges and firms handling digital assets will now be required to register with the government to operate legally in Ukraine, and banks will be allowed to open accounts for crypto firms.

The law also reportedly empowers Ukraine’s National Securities and Stock Market Commission with the ability to determine the country’s policies on digital assets, issue licenses to businesses dealing with crypto, and act as a financial watchdog. (Indeed, Ukraine's parliament previously passed a law legalizing cryptocurrency back in September, but President Zelenskyy vetoed the bill soon afterward, saying the country couldn’t afford to stand up a new regulatory body for managing crypto.)

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
If you thought crypto was already legal in Ukraine, you have plenty of company. Even without formal regulation, Ukrainians, Russians and Venezuelans (in that order) had become among the active retail users of digital currencies by the fall of 2020, according to the blockchain analysis outfit Chainalysis.

At the time, Chainalysis's head of research told Coindesk suggested a few trends were driving Ukraine's rise to the top, including a "really tech-native population,” and "industrious startup environment.” (Coindesk also noted that there is also more cybercrime activity in Eastern Europe than in other regions, which likely also played a role in driving so much trading volume.)

The types of regulations that were just passed into law have taken on new urgency with Ukraine receiving at least $100 million in crypto donations in the weeks since Russia invaded the country and began killing soldiers and civilians alike, prompting an estimated three million people to flee the country of 42 million. (NPR just likened the number of Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland alone -- roughly 1.8 million -- to the population of Warsaw.)

With the new law in place, Ukraine’s first crypto exchange, Kuna, will no longer be limited to helping the country spend the donations directly with crypto-friendly suppliers but to convert crypto to much-needed fiat. In the meantime, the country has also partnered with the Bahamas-based exchange giant FTX to convert crypto contributions to Ukraine’s war effort into fiat for deposit at the National Bank of Ukraine.

More specifically, as reported on Monday by Coindesk, FTX and Kuna and a staking platform called Everstake have partnered with Ukrainian government officials to launch a donation website for users that is called called Aid for Ukraine and accepts donations in Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, Polkadot, Solana, Dogecoin, Monero, Icon and Neo “to support people in their fight for freedom.”

Whether it's true that the initiative represents the "first instance of a cryptocurrency exchange providing a conduit for crypto donations to a public financial institution," as Everstake has since stated, we don't know, but it's probably safe to say it's among the first.

Certainly, none of this is happening the way that Ukraine officials expected just a few short months ago, when the country was profiled in the New York Times under the headline, "The Crypto Capital of the World."

"The big idea is to become one of the top jurisdictions in the world for crypto companies,” Alex Bornyakov, deputy minister at Ukraine's years-old Ministry of Digital Transformation, told the outlet for that story in November, before the unimaginable happened.

“We believe this is the new economy, this is the future, and we believe this is something that is going to boost our economy.”

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook sold Modi’s BJP ads at cheaper rates than rivals ahead of Indian elections

    It isn’t only Asia’s richest billionaire who has helped India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win elections over the past few years. Facebook, too, played a friendly role. An investigation by Reporters’ Collective, a non-profit media organisation based in India, and ad.watch, a research project studying political advertisements on social media, has revealed that Mark Zuckerberg’s social media platform offered cheaper advertising deals to prime minister Narendra Modi’s party.

  • Article misrepresents US report on domestic extremism

    An online article claims the US Department of Homeland Security will target anyone who believes the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent or raises doubts about Covid-19 guidance. This is misleading; the report on domestic violent extremism cited as evidence is about DHS staff, not the general population, and its recommendations indicate the department has yet to finalize its policy."Mayorkas Releases New Rules on Extremism – DHS Will Target Anyone Who Believes Election Was Stolen or Who Cha

  • Kyrie Drops 60 On Orlando After Big Fine From NBA

    He might not play every night, but when Kyrie Irving is in the Brooklyn Nets’ starting lineup, it’s always a rough game for the opposing team. Tuesday’s victims were the Orlando Magic, who suffered as Irving laid a Nets franchise record 60 points en route to 150-108 dub. Irving shot 20-for-31 from the field on a night where superstar teammate Kevin Durant only took nine attempts. The Nets overall shot 60.2 percent from the field–in other words the whole squad put up pretty much unbeatable number

  • Italy, Spain, Greece and Portugal PMs to hold meeting on Friday

    ROME (Reuters) -The prime ministers of Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece will meet in Rome on Friday ahead of a regular summit of European Union leaders, the Italian government said on Tuesday. Spain's Pedro Sanchez and Portugal's Antonio Costa will meet Italian Premier Mario Draghi in person, while Greece's Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has tested positive for COVID-19, will join via video link.

  • Matt Judon continues free agent recruiting with hilarious tweet

    Matt Judon is becoming one of the Patriots' key recruiters this offseason.

  • Australia and the Netherlands sue Russia over downed Malaysian Airlines jet

    Australia and the Netherlands are pursuing legal action against Russia's government over the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 in Ukraine more than seven years ago, officials from both nations announced Monday.Why it matters: The two countries will allege Russia breached international aviation law in the 2014 crash, according to a statement from Australia's Foreign Ministry.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The two countries have

  • Today's letters: Readers comment on Putin and believing scientists

    March 12, 2022, letters: Readers comment on Putin and believing scientists.

  • Germany warns against using Kaspersky software, citing 'considerable' cyber risk after Russia's invasion

    The German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) warned organizations against using Kaspersky antivirus software over fears it could be exploited for cyber-espionage or launching cyberattacks amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. While the office is not explicitly banning the use of Kaspersky software, the security agency is urging German organizations to replace products made by the Moscow-headquartered firm with alternative software from non-Russian vendors, warning that Russia’s military and intelligence activities in Ukraine, along with its threats against Europe, NATO and Germany, means there is “a considerable risk of a successful IT attack.” “A Russian IT manufacturer can carry out offensive operations itself, be forced to attack target systems against its will, or be spied on without its knowledge as a victim of a cyber operation, or be misused as a tool for attacks against its own customers,” the BSI said in a statement, explaining that antivirus software such as Kaspersky's have deep system access and must maintain a permanent, encrypted and non-verifiable connection to the manufacturer's servers.

  • Zelensky's shame-on-you world tour

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky can be expected to call out the U.S. on Wednesday when he addresses Congress virtually — as he did with the Canadian parliament, and as he has done with the world.Why it matters: Three weeks into Russia's invasion, Zelensky has invoked Winston Churchill, Hamlet, Canadian cultural landmarks and his own demise as he's made deeply emotional appeals to Western leaders and lawmakers.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In Otta

  • Advanced breast cancer diagnoses rise, potential link to drop in preventive screenings

    A recent study in Jama Network Open found at one cancer center in California, a drop-off in cancer screenings during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic may have led to an increase in people presenting with advanced breast cancer. Stage 4 diagnoses rose from 1.9% of cases in 2019 to 6.2% of cases in 2020. CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the concerning national trends.

  • Electric vehicle owners have to contribute their fair share for roads

    As electric vehicles rise, we need to future-proof the source of our infrastructure funding

  • Leonard Greene: Stop whining about gas prices — freedom costs, and we have to pay our share

    It’s three days after President Joe Biden announced a Russian oil ban, and I’m at a full-service station in my large SUV getting $20 worth of gas. I tell him how much I want, he squeezes on the handle and three seconds later he’s asking me for my money. I start to cry. Because it wasn’t that long ago when a $20 bill would get you a four-second squeeze. But these are heady times, and the world ...

  • Doc's Morning Line: Here are a few rules for filling out your NCAA Tournament bracket

    Don’t think, Meat. You’ll hurt the ballclub. Don't go crazy with NCAA tournament upset picks.

  • Two Fox journalists killed in Ukraine, underscoring dangers

    A veteran videographer and a 24-year-old Ukrainian journalist working for Fox News were both killed when their vehicle came under fire outside of Kyiv, the network said on Tuesday. Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova were traveling Monday in Horenka with Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall, who remains hospitalized. “Today is a heartbreaking day for Fox News Media and for all journalists risking their lives to deliver the news,” the network’s CEO, Suzanne Scott.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden skirts blame on inflation; GOP gas hype

    Facing political attacks over rising costs, President Joe Biden exaggerated his role in reducing the federal deficit and skirted responsibility by asserting that a flood of government spending into the economy has no impact at all on higher prices. Congressional Republicans, meanwhile, went too far in pinning blame for surging gasoline prices on Biden. While it's true the deficit could end up falling by more than $1 trillion, the decline mostly reflects the improving economy as the pandemic has faded, not tax and spending decisions by the Biden White House or Congress.

  • China Eastern Airlines seeks U.S. approval to shift New York-Shanghai flights

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China Eastern Airlines Corp on Wednesday asked the U.S. Transportation Department for approval to temporarily shift New York to Shanghai flights over COVID-19 measures. The carrier said because of "evolving coronavirus pandemic control measures in the Shanghai region, China Eastern has been instructed" by Chinese aviation officials "to divert Shanghai-bound passenger flights arriving from the U.S. to certain alternate airports in China." China Eastern asked approval starting March 31 to move existing twice-weekly Shanghai westbound passenger flights from New York to China's Fuzhou Changle International Airport through the end of April.

  • Investors dump stocks, flee to cash as growth outlook hits weakest since 2008 - BoFA

    Investors are more concerned about the outlook for global growth than at any time since the financial crisis in 2008, and they have ramped up their cash holdings to a two-year high, according to a monthly fund manager survey by BofA. The majority of investors managing about $1 trillion in assets polled between March 4 and 10 now expect an equity bear market in 2022 and allocations to global equities have dropped to their lowest levels since May 2020.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • Dow turns negative, Treasury yield curve flattens after Fed delivers quarter-point rate hike

    Stocks erased or trimmed gains in afternoon trade Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, as expected, delivered a quarter-point rate increase. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 27 points, or 0.1%, near 33,519. The blue-chip gauge was up around 200 points just ahead of the announcement. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% at 4,272, while the Nasdaq Composite remained higher by 0.9%. The yield curve flattened significantly, with the 2-year Treasury yield jumping around 13 basis points on the day to 1.98

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.