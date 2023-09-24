U.S. markets closed

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he met top businessmen during U.S. visit

Reuters
·1 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits Toronto

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he met leading American entrepreneurs and financiers during a visit this week to the United States, where investment opportunities in Ukraine were discussed.

Zelenskiy said the businessmen, who included Michael Bloomberg, Larry Fink and Bill Ackman, were prepared to make major investments in rebuilding Ukraine after its war with Russia.

"The American entrepreneurs and financiers confirmed their readiness to make large-scale investments in our country immediately after the end of the war and the receipt of security guarantees," he posted on Telegram, along with photos of the meeting.

"We are working for the victory and reconstruction of Ukraine."

On a trip to the U.S. and Canada this week, Zelenskiy sought continued military and financial support for Kyiv's effort to fend off Russia's 19-month-old invasion.

(Reporting by Dan PeleschukEditing by Peter Graff and Bernadette Baum)