U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.86
    +95.41 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,063.10
    +518.76 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,436.55
    +487.93 (+3.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.72
    +61.75 (+3.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.36
    -1.08 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.00
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1036
    +0.0082 (+0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    +0.0280 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3151
    +0.0112 (+0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7520
    +0.4520 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,104.15
    +1,601.11 (+4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.95
    +44.39 (+5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Ukraine's Zelenskyy reportedly wrote to Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg himself asking them to block Facebook in Russia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katie Canales
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • META-USD
sheryl sandberg zelenskyy mark zuckerberg
Richard Bord/Getty Images for Cannes Lions;Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images;Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images;Insider

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy wrote letters to Zuckerberg and Sandberg about blocking Facebook in Russia.

  • He also asked them to block Russian state media outlets in Ukraine, per Bloomberg.

  • Some Russian outlets have falsely characterized Ukraine as the aggressor in Russia's war.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, said in late February that it would restrict certain Russian state media outlets in Ukraine, a move reportedly made after a personal request from Ukraine's chief of state.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote separate letters to both Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg asking them to ban Russian state-backed news organizations from posting on Facebook within his country's borders, according to a Bloomberg report.

But Zelenskyy also wrote asking Zuckerberg and Sandberg to ban Facebook and Instagram from within Russia's borders, a request that Meta has since denied.

Bloomberg's Wednesday report was largely about how Nick Clegg, the company's new vice president of global affairs, has risen in the ranks as Zuckerberg's right-hand policy problem solver. Per the publication, it was Clegg — not Zuckerberg or Sandberg — that responded to the letters that Zelenskyy sent.

Sources told Bloomberg that Clegg has kept Zelenskyy updated on Meta's attempts to aid Ukraine as Russian forces continue to invade the country. Meta did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine has had consequences across the world, including in the American tech industry. Social media companies like Facebook and Twitter are once again faced with handling challenging content moderation decisions surrounding a historic event.

Facebook began fact-checking posts of Russian state media outlets. According to Politico, a handful of them have posted stories on Facebook and Twitter containing false claims that Ukrainian military forces were the ones who launched unprovoked assaults on Russian-allied troops.

Protestors have pushed back on the characterization of Ukraine as the aggressor, including a Russian TV newscaster who interrupted a program with a sign reading "Don't believe the propaganda. They're lying to you here."

Clegg tweeted on February 25 that Russian authorities ordered Meta to stop independently fact-checking and labeling posts from the Russian state-owned media outlets. It refused, and Russia has since completely blocked access to Facebook and Instagram in the country.

Facebook has also blocked Russian state-backed media outlets from its advertising platform, as has Google's YouTube.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian boxer sold medal for charity in 2012, not 2022

    Social media posts shared in 2022 picture Ukrainian former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko alongside text saying the athlete auctioned his Olympic gold medal to raise money for children in his home country. But the move is not related to the ongoing war with Russia; Klitschko sold his award in 2012, a decade before President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine."Wladimir Klitschko has auctioned off his 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games gold medal to raise money for the children of Ukrain

  • Goldman Sachs CEO: Isolating Russia is "not our job"

    Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said that isolating or completely ostracizing Russia is "not our job" or the job of the financial industry, he said in a Time interview published Sunday.Driving the news: JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs exited Russia last week following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeGoldman retained its market-making business in the country, which would allow it to serve as an interme

  • Justice Department accuses China of spying on, intimidating dissidents living in U.S

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. federal prosecutors on Wednesday accused Chinese government agents of trying to spy on and intimidate dissidents living in the United States including a congressional candidate. Justice Department officials said the three criminal cases amounted to "transnational repression" by an authoritarian government, including a discussion of assaulting one dissident. "These cases expose attempts by the government of the People's Republic of China to suppress dissenting voices within the United States and demonstrate how the PRC attempts to stalk, intimidate and silence those who oppose them," Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen told a news conference.

  • Wall Street closes higher after Fed hikes rates, signals more to come

    The S&P 500 closed up more than 2% while the Nasdaq rallied almost 4% on Wednesday as investors shrugged off initial jitters following the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate increase and its signal that more hikes would be needed to fight inflation, ending the pandemic-era's easy monetary policy. While the Fed flagged the massive uncertainty the economy faces from the war between Russia and Ukraine and the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, it said "ongoing increases" in the target federal funds rate "will be appropriate" to curb the highest inflation the country has witnessed in 40 years. While the major indexes pared earlier gains sharply and the S&P and the Dow both dipped into the red briefly after the Fed statement, the indexes steadied as Fed chair Jerome Powell spoke at a press conference.

  • Olga Smirnova: Ballerina leaves Russia for Netherlands after denouncing war

    Olga Smirnova defects after saying she was "against this war with every fibre of my soul".

  • Disney workers plan walkout to protest 'Don't Say Gay' bill

    Disney workers are planning walkouts during their breaks every day this week to protest CEO Bob Chapek’s slow response in publicly criticizing Florida legislation that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The act of protest will culminate next Tuesday with a general walkout by LGBTQ workers and their supporters at Disney worksites in California, Florida and elsewhere, the group of Disney employees said this week on their website. Organizers asked Disney workers to check in online with their plans to participate in the full-scale walkout for next week.

  • Biden administration mulls providing Ukraine Switchblade 'killer' drones

    The Biden administration is weighing supplying Ukraine with killer drones called Switchblades that can pinpoint personnel and military equipment accurately, NBC News reported, citing two congressional officials briefed on the matter.Manufacturer AeroVironment has previously sold two types of Switchblades to the U.S. Special Operations Command: the Switchblade 300 and Switchblade 600, the network noted. The 300 is used for targeting personnel,...

  • Duchess Camilla Is Still Struggling to Recover After Testing Positive for COVID Last Month

    The British royal family has been dealing with quite a lot over the course of the past few months. Some events have been celebratory, like the official day of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. Others have been thornier, such as Prince Charles, the queen, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s recovery from COVID-19. While it seems […]

  • Carmakers Seen Producing 5 Million Fewer Vehicles After Russian Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- A closely watched auto-industry forecaster lopped more than 5 million cars off its projections for global production this year and next, largely due to fallout expected from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from Bloomberg7.3 Magnitude Quake Hits North Japan, Tsunami Risk RecedingUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on TalksXi Spurs Frantic Stock Buying With Lifeline for China MarketLuxury Cruise Ship

  • Letters to the Editor: Debating Israel's law banning Palestinian spouses from Gaza and the West Bank

    Is Israel discriminating on the basis of ethnicity by preventing the Palestinian spouses of Israeli citizens from living in Israel?

  • Peloton stock rallies, Nike soars on analyst upgrade

    Peloton shares are up after the stock received an 'outperform' rating, while Nike shares are also seeing a boost after an analyst upgrade.

  • Louis Vuitton’s New Spin Time Air Quantum Watch Glows in the Dark Like Deep-Sea Creatures

    The watch features 12 rotating jumping hour cubes that are illuminated by LED lights, on demand.

  • Holly Hunter Reflects on Loss of ‘Broadcast News’ Co-Star William Hurt: “My First Great Mentor”

    Holly Hunter briefly reflected on the loss of William Hurt during a segment on the Today show, where she was promoting the second season of the NBC comedy Mr. Mayor. The actress worked with Hurt on James L. Brooks’ 1987 comedy Broadcast News, for which both she and Hurt received Oscar nominations. “Well, Bill was […]

  • Canadian Forces Snowbirds to be replaced by U.S. Navy fighter jets in Titusville air show

    The Space Coast International Air Show takes place May 21 and 22 at Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville.

  • Wheelchair athlete Wheelz wipes out in 'AGT: Extreme' finale; did he prevail over Cage Riders?

    It was wheelchair athlete Wheelz versus Alfred Silva's Cage Riders for the championship of "America's Got Talent: Extreme" Monday. Who prevailed?

  • Today's letters: Readers comment on Putin and believing scientists

    March 12, 2022, letters: Readers comment on Putin and believing scientists.

  • Newsom asks Disney to relocate jobs back to California over Florida LGBTQ bill

    Amid fallout from Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill, California's governor has suggested that Disney change its mind about moving workers there.

  • When will Putin stop his 'war crimes'...and surrender?

    Reports say that Russian forces are escalating their attacks against the civilian population, but Russian Ambassador Nebenzia does not view it that way.

  • Lisa Kudrow Effortlessly Coordinates Classic Jumpsuit With Pointy Block Heels at ‘Better Nate Than Ever’ Premiere

    Lisa Kudrow pulled out a classic look and shoe style for the premiere of her new film, "Better Nate Than Ever."

  • 'We're screwed': L.A. County empties troubled juvenile hall ahead of state board's inspection

    All 147 youths at Central Juvenile Hall were moved out over the weekend in a mass transfer that employees called disorganized and dangerous.