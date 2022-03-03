U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.49
    -23.05 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,794.66
    -96.69 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,537.94
    -214.08 (-1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.41
    -26.46 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.18
    -2.42 (-2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.20
    +17.90 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    +0.13 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1069
    -0.0053 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    -0.0210 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3348
    -0.0056 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4410
    -0.0790 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,981.88
    -1,852.30 (-4.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.95
    -32.73 (-3.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

The Ukrainian ad industry has united in an effort to fight misinformation and spread facts about the war with ads on websites in Russia and Belarus

Lara O'Reilly
·5 min read
Tanya Rubanovskaya, creative writer at MGID, sheltering and working in Ukraine.
Tanya Rubanovskaya, creative writer at ad tech company MGID, sheltering and working in Ukraine.MGID

  • Ukrainian ad experts have formed a volunteer group targeting ads to Russia and Belarus.

  • Their aim is to counter misinformation about Russia's attack on Ukraine.

  • Participating businesses have donated over $300,000 to one of the efforts, according to IAB Ukraine.

On the night of February 23, Nickolas Rekeda was hosting a party with his colleagues at his home in Kyiv.

The mood was jovial. Attention turned to the following week, when Rekeda, a marketing executive at adtech company MGID, was due to fly to Barcelona to catch up with some industry contacts ahead of the huge annual Mobile World Congress expo.

The plane would never take off.

At 4 a.m., Rekeda awoke with a start to the sound of an air raid siren. In shock and with bleary eyes, he grabbed his phone. Up popped a notification that his flight was canceled and a message from his mom:

"The war has begun."

After a day spent zipping around the city helping to deliver medicine and a night spent sheltering underground in the metro station as the air raid siren continued wailing on an almost half-hour cycle, he decided it was time to relocate.

Nickolas Rekeda, CMO of MGID, sheltering underground in Kyiv.
Nickolas Rekeda, CMO of MGID, sheltering underground in Kyiv.MGID

Rekeda, his parents, girlfriend, and their 15-year-old black-and-white cat Penguin bundled into a car. After a plodding 19-hour journey, they finally arrived at a safer location close to the Carpathian Mountains in west Ukraine. But despite nearly two days without sleep, Rekeda was restless.

"I signed into the military forces in Kyiv but they said, 'You're not a sniper, you're not an engineer, you're not somebody who can do something for yourself. Thank you, we have your contacts, we'll reach you if we need you,'" Rekeda told Insider over a Zoom call from his hotel room.

Then, he said, he had a brainwave: "I'm from ads. I think I can help by doing ads."

As Ukraine remains under siege from an increasingly aggressive Russian assault, a volunteer collective of digital ad experts like Rekeda has joined together across the country — some from makeshift underground shelters as missiles tear through the skies above them — on the most important campaign of their careers.

Some of their early efforts involved launching digital ad campaigns across the US and Europe to help raise money for Ukraine's armed forces. But the group soon turned its focus to websites and social platforms in Russia and its neighbor Belarus. The aim: To counter Kremlin propaganda with ads containing accurate updates about Russia's bombardment on Ukraine, straight from the ground.

Some of the ads contained information about the number of Russian soldiers, missiles, and tanks lost in the battle, per Ukrainian military statistics. Another push aimed to target Russian mothers, encouraging them to check on sons who might have been drafted to fight in a war — not a "special military operation," as the Kremlin has described the attack.

Ukraine ad agency ad campaign
A sample of one of the ad creatives produced by Rekeda's volunteer team.MGID

In total, more than 50 advertising companies have employees volunteering for the group. Anastasiya Baydachenko, chief executive of advertising trade group IAB Ukraine, who is helping organize the collective, estimated that participating businesses had donated at least 10 million Ukrainian hryvnia ($333,000) to the advertising campaign in the past seven days.

"I appreciate the business owners who invested this money in a dreadful situation because we understand war kills the economy," said Baydachenko, who was speaking to Insider from her apartment's shelter in the city of Kyiv, where she is hunkering down with her family. "The desire and readiness of our members to put money in this campaign — it was a sign of national pride."

It's unclear how much of an impact the push has had so far, though contacts in Russia have told the group they have seen the ads for themselves, Baydachenko said.

Ukraine ad agency campaign
Another sample of an ad creative produced by the volunteer Ukrainian ad industry team.MGID

The effort has encountered obstacles. Some platforms including Snap and Twitter have suspended all ads in Russia. Other ads have been blocked by platform or site moderators. Earlier this week, Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor said it had sent a letter to Google ordering it to restrict ads it said contained inaccurate information about the casualties of Russian forces. Last week, Roskomnadzor moved to "partially restrict" access to Facebook in the country.

Baydachenko said Roskomnadzor's moves are a signal the campaign might be hitting a nerve in Moscow.

Ukraine's creative agencies — including ISD Group, Banda Agency, Grape, and Bickerstaff.734 — have also joined in separate efforts to target citizens of Russia and Belarus with imagery and information about the invasion, Ad Age reported.

Ad experts outside of Ukraine are also hoping to use digital ads to spread word of the war to Russia. UK-based digital strategist Rob Blackie has raised just over 16,000 pounds ($21,400) in a Crowdfunder campaign to send "independent news about the war in Ukraine" to Russians via digital ads. Around 20 people across three countries are helping with the push, Blackie said.

Blackie told Insider the campaign had reached more than 1.7 million impressions and more than 39,000 clicks.

"The truth gap between reality and Putin propaganda is so big, anything you show people about the war is going to be shocking," Blackie said.

Svatoslav Mutsko, Account Manager (Sales), APAC &amp; LATAM at MGID, working in a cellar near Kyiv, after a bomb attack.
Svatoslav Mutsko, Account Manager APAC & LATAM at MGID, working in a cellar near Kyiv, after a bomb attack.MGID

As Ukraine heads into its ninth day of war, Rekeda estimates hundreds of people across the Ukrainian ad industry are getting involved in the Russia advertising push.

"Some of them, in the daytime, they go around the streets in Kyiv on the posts, patrol what's going on, help deliver food and medicine; and in the evening, they sit and try to work with the landing pages, try to create some creatives, launch campaigns," he said.

"Crisis management in the Ukrainian ad industry is unique."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Chipmaker Marvell Technology Tops Fourth-Quarter Targets

    Chipmaker Marvell Technology late Thursday beat analyst expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter. But MRVL stock fell in extended trading.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • If Russian Currency Reserves Aren’t Really Money, the World Is in for a Shock

    Sanctions have shown that currency reserves accumulated by central banks can be taken away. With China taking note, this may reshape geopolitics, economic management and even the international role of the U.S. dollar.

  • Why Coinbase Global Stock Fell 5.4% Today

    Shares of leading cryptocurrency trading company Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were down 5.4% today as of 1:30 p.m. ET. Cryptocurrencies in general fell in value over the last 24-hour period, dragging Coinbase along. Investor angst has been building this week as Russia's attack on Ukraine intensifies.

  • Broadcom Stock Jumps As Chipmaker Beats Wall Street's Estimates

    Chipmaker Broadcom late Thursday easily surpassed Wall Street's targets for its fiscal first quarter. AVGO stock jumped in extended trading.

  • Why Rivian Stock Keeps Going Down

    One day after electric truck company Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) voluntarily blew up its stock price by announcing it would raise the price of its R1T pickup truck by 17%, and its R1S SUV by 20%, Rivian stock is tumbling once again on Thursday. As of 10:25 a.m. ET, Rivian is down another 5% -- a total of an 18% drop since this debacle began. After announcing yesterday that "inflationary pressure, increasing component costs, and unprecedented supply chain shortages and delays for parts (including semiconductor chips)" necessitated the price hikes just yesterday, today Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe promised that Rivian would eat some of those costs itself.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Thursday

    Following a rebound in the stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in late February that took it from below $800 closer to $900, the electric-vehicle (EV) maker's shares are taking a breather on Thursday. The decline is likely primarily due to a bearish day for the overall market on Thursday, namely the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Shares of Tesla have had a rough year so far.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • TD BANK GROUP DECLARES DIVIDENDS

    The Toronto-Dominion Bank (the "Bank") today announced that a dividend in an amount of eighty-nine cents (89 cents) per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending April 30, 2022, payable on and after April 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2022.

  • Russia's Lukoil breaks ranks by telling Putin to end war in Ukraine

    Russia’s second-largest oil company has urged Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine in a sign of hardening resistance against the conflict among influential oligarchs.

  • Oil slides from decade-highs as Iran talks kindle supply hopes

    Oil slid 2% on Thursday, after hitting prices not seen in roughly a decade, as sellers jumped on hopes the United States and Iran will agree soon on a nuclear deal that could add barrels to a tight global market. Trade was volatile, with crude prices jumping early to multi-year highs on worries about Russia, which exports 4 to 5 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude, second-most worldwide behind Saudi Arabia. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, companies are now shunning Russian supply and scrambling for barrels elsewhere.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • London Stock Exchange suspends trading in 28 Russian companies

    LSE halts transactions in firms hit by sanctions and warns more may follow

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.

  • 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Growth stocks have been particularly hard hit, but value stocks haven't exactly been spared. Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, has been one of the most beaten-down stocks in the market recently. Block generated gross profit of more than $4.4 billion in 2021, and nearly half of that came from the Cash App side of the business, which has grown more than tenfold in the past three years alone.

  • Is it Wise to Acquire Some Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Emerging Markets Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of -2.38% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which returned -1.24% for the same […]