Ukrainian physicians on the frontline amongst 900 presenters at the 20th Annual World Congress of Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (SBMT) in LA

·3 min read

Leading neuroscientists, neurosurgeons, neurologists and psychiatrists will be gathering at the LA Convention Center on Feb. 16-19th 2023

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, the Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (SBMT) established a task force to help Ukraine with medical humanitarian missions including engaging physicians and neurosurgeons in combat casualty care and medical supply support. This year, the Ukrainian Medical Team supported by SBMT will present their work at the 20th Annual World Congress of SBMT (Brain, Spine and Mental Health) at the LA Convention Center on Feb. 16-19, 2023.

15th Annual World Congress for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Brain Mapping Foundation,Societ)
15th Annual World Congress for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Brain Mapping Foundation,Societ)

"We are using our convention to not only advance the neurotechnology to treat neuropsychiatric, spine and brain disorders but impact people in war zones through our humanitarian missions." Said, Dr. Vicky Yamamoto, 20th President, Executive Director of SBMT, and a cancer scientist at Keck School of Medicine of USC.

SBMT's Global Physicians and Scientists (GPS) is supported by the World Brain Mapping Foundation and Sunder Foundation to bring the best science technology and innovation to individuals in rural areas and war zones.

This year's convention scientific program includes nearly 900 presenters in 9 tracks, covering all neurological, spine and mental health disorders with 15 keynotes and two bioskills / cadaver labs covering new neurosurgical techniques for brain and spine therapy and diagnostics.  Our Keynote lineup this year include: Dr./Major General Paul Friedrichs (Surgeon General of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, The Pentagon), Donald Medlin (Infinity Arc Radio-Therapy-iART), Drs. Deepak Chopra (The Chopra Foundation), Jennifer Fogarty (NASA-Translational Research Institute for Space Health-TRISH), Farzad Massoudi (Datar Cancer Genetics), Diana Ramos (Surgeon General of California), Alex Khalessi (UCSD), Paul M. Thompson (Keck School of Medicine of USC), Minesh Mehta (Baptist Health South Florida), Howard B. Moss (UCR), Nicole Hockley (Sandy Hook Promise), Kathy M. Lee (US DoD, War Fighter Brain Health Initiative) and Montel Williams (Actor, Producer and TV personality).  The Convention will have two Keynote panels on "Advanced Cancer Therapy" and "The Psychology of the Brain and Gun Violence."

Convention registration and membership are open to the public and made possible by the generous support of ARMIS Group, Infinity Arc Radiotherapy (iART), World Brain Mapping Foundation (WBMF), Karma Docs, Sunder Foundation, Mind-Eye Institute, Massoudi Foundation, Celularity, Applied Neuroscience Inc., Dr. Laura Purdy, Datar Cancer Genetics, Fulgent Genetics, NOVARAD, Bill and Lee Stein-Wood Foundation, Mitaka, BrainScope, Nuclam, Globus Medical, BrainView, Loma Linda University, Neuro-Optometric and Rehabilitation Association (NORA), Olympus, Stryker, Mizuho, KLS Martin, Beomni, Surrey Capital and A Productions.

Industry leaders could exhibit at this world-class convention by completing the form online or contacting us at 310-500-6196. The convention is free for all students including undergraduates, graduates, post graduate, medical students, residents, postdocs and fellows with valid ID.

For More Information about SBMT visit: www.WorldBrainMapping.Org

Media Contact:

Dr. Kevin Morris, MD

Vice President of Strategic Partnership and Alliance at SBMT

Cell: 951-441-4331

Kevin.Morris@WorldBrainMapping.Org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ukrainian-physicians-on-the-frontline-amongst-900-presenters-at-the-20th-annual-world-congress-of-society-for-brain-mapping-and-therapeutics-sbmt-in-la-301736779.html

SOURCE Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics

