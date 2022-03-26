U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0600
    -0.2600 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,464.10
    +311.65 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.74
    +2.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

A Ukrainian tech worker fled to Germany amid the chaos of the invasion in a bid to financially support her husband, who was ordered to stay behind

Sam Tabahriti
·4 min read
Aleksandra Borodina is hugging her partner Vlad Builvol
Aleksandra Borodina (left) and her partner Vlad Builvol.Aleksandra Borodina

  • A Ukrainian woman, who fled Kyiv the day following the first bombing, found refuge in Germany.

  • Aleksandra Borodina continues to work for a tech company so she can support her husband in Lviv.

  • She wants to return to Ukraine as soon as the war is over and help rebuild the country.

"The war has begun," were the words Aleksandra Borodina woke up to on February 24.

From the comfort of her sister's home, where she found refuge in Düsseldorf, Germany, she told Insider about the journey she embarked on — and how she is trying to financially support her partner, who is in Lviv, Ukraine.

Not much made sense to Borodina that morning when the first bombing occurred and she was still half asleep. Her partner, however, explained to her what was happening in a calm voice while stroking her hair. A few minutes later, the first air raid sirens sounded: "I realized that this was a life-changing event that divided life into 'before' and 'after.'"

She added: "The event that everyone was actively discussing, thinking through scenarios, but to be honest, almost no one believed it, was actually happening. It seemed just impossible for the modern world."

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent military troops to invade Ukraine in late February, a move that has been hugely criticized by Western countries, including the US, which accuses Russia of war crimes for its "indiscriminate attacks" on civilians.

In Ukraine's southern port city of Mariupol, Russia was reported to have targeted hospitals, schools, and theaters where hundreds of children were sheltering.

Borodina, 34, is from Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. She spent most of the first day of the war at home. Fleeing was not an option then, "it just looked like a panic and senseless option at the time," she said. "Looking back, however, I would have done the same as others and left on the first day. We would have had time to cross the border on the first day and Vlad would be with me."

Borodina's partner, Vlad Builvol is the CEO of a natural wine store. Ukrainian men have been banned from leaving the country and urged to join the army.

People are sleeping in a bombing shelter.
Borodina spent the night in a bombing shelter, following the first bombing on February 24.Aleksandra Borodina

'But I am safe … '

Borodina is aware of the psychological impact hearing sirens every day may have on her partner. She added: "I can't imagine what happens to people who have continuously lived under bombing every day – for over a month now."

She continues to work for Kyiv-based tech company, Roosh, as she wants to financially support her partner who has lost his job. She said that her company is doing everything to save jobs and pay wages in full. "We continue to work, and at the end of the war, we will rebuild our country."

As soon as the war is over, she wants to return to Ukraine, and to "my dear Kyiv. This is my home, which I love with all my heart."

She added: "I really want to help Ukraine to get back on its feet. To implement this plan, it is important for me to continue working and temporarily settle down here."

She has submitted documents to German authorities about her rights, legal status, and health insurance. She said: "Everything changes every day," but she can't help and feel grateful for the support she has received, "Germany is now very supportive of Ukrainian refugees. We understand how lucky we are."

"Yet, we miss our home and husbands very much," she said.

Borodina was worried about the reception that would greet her after she fled. At that time, the queues at the borders were kilometers long, she said. "The situation with Syria in the past has shown that Europe is not really looking forward to refugees. But we were pleasantly surprised by all the support that was waiting for us. I can't speak for all countries but Germany provides a lot of help."

She added: "I am in a foreign country, and without much understanding of the future, but I am safe."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Here is what AT&T is giving investors in WarnerMedia spinoff, and how it will work

    AT&T Inc. offered new details about its planned spinoff of WarnerMedia Friday, as the telecommunications company prepares for that transaction to close in April.

  • Oil rises to over $120/bbl after attack on Saudi facilities

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Crude prices rose more than 1% to over $120 a barrel on Friday, as traders reconciled the impact of a missile attack on an oil distribution facility in Saudi Arabia with a possible release of oil reserves by the United States. Brent crude settled up $1.62, or 1.4%, to $120.65 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended $1.56, or 1.4% higher, at $113.90. Yemen's Houthis said they launched attacks on Saudi energy facilities on Friday and the Saudi-led coalition said Aramco's fuel distribution station in Jeddah had been targeted by an attack, but that a fire in two tanks at the facility had been brought under control.

  • 2 Stocks Near Oversold Territory; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The only thing truly predictable about the stock market’s current volatility is its unpredictability. The fast-moving shifts in prices have prompted spurts of both selling and buying – you can’t have one without the other – that have left some stocks oversold, and trading much lower than they should. Wall Street’s analysts make all sorts of stocks picks, and they don’t shy away from tapping oversold stocks as positive choices. We’ve used TipRanks database to pull up the latest scoop on two such

  • Cannabis legislation is being used as a ‘political pawn,’ Entourage Effect Capital partner says

    Entourage Effect Capital Managing Partner Matt Hawkins joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the potential Congressional vote on marijuana legalization, the cannabis industry, and how cannabis companies are taxed.

  • How Putin’s War Made These 3 Fertilizer Producers Hot Stocks

    Fertilizer prices were already rising when Russia invaded Ukraine. But that left these North American producers, with access to cheap natural gas, in an enviable position.

  • China Sees ‘Unprecedented’ Capital Outflow Since War, IIF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China has seen investors pull money out of the country on an “unprecedented” scale since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, marking a “very unusual” shift in global capital flows in emerging markets, according to the Institute of International Finance.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambl

  • Google's workers are increasingly critical about how much it's paying them

    At an all-hands meeting, workers pressed the company's executives about the competitiveness of their compensation.

  • Deutsche Bank Fired Senior Bankers Over Strip Club Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG fired a number of top bankers in New York after a tab run up at a strip club was expensed as legitimate business spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxSony to Unveil PlayStation Subscription as Soon as Next WeekRussia Says Donbas Is Ukr

  • 12 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 12 biggest agriculture companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the agriculture industry, click 5 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World. Agriculture Industry Dynamics Agriculture has evolved from basic farming practices into a highly diverse sector, with enhanced soil preparation techniques, crop nutrients for […]

  • Decriminalization Buzz is Moving Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), but The Company may have some Significant Issues

    Hopes on cannabis decriminalization have rallied the market for companies like Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY), which gained 14% on the news. This comes after news that the U.S. House is cooking up the "Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment" bill, which also needs to pass in the Senate in order to be successful. A similar bill in 2020 failed in the Senate, however this time the Senate is controlled by the Democrats that support the bill.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

    You can buy pieces of some of the world's most exciting up-and-coming businesses for the price of a large pizza.

  • ‘Wakey, wakey. We are not going back to normal business in a few months’: A top hedge-fund manager says crude oil prices could hit $250 this year

    Top commodities experts met at the Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland this week and many predicted oil's price will top $200 this year.

  • Electric vehicles: Nio reports earnings, Tesla Berlin factory to boost supply

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in midday trading.

  • Russian troops attack own commanding officer after suffering heavy losses

    Russian troops reportedly attacked their own commanding officer by running him over with a tank after many in their brigade were killed amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.Ukrainian journalist Roman Tsymbaliuk said in a post on Facebook that Russian Col. Yuri Medvedev was attacked after fighting in Ukraine left nearly half of the men in the 37th Motor Rifle Brigade dead, The Washington Post reported. Tsymbaliuk said the brigade injured both of...

  • Does PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Friday

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock was one of the strongest performers out of a group of many strong performing semiconductor stocks Thursday -- and for good reason. Of course, that still leaves the question why Nvidia stock is down 2.8% as of noon ET today. The good news today is that Bank of America just released a note describing a new investing acronym for investors: "MANGO," which appears to be short for the semiconductor stocks Marvell Technology, Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, GlobalFoundries, and ON Semiconductor.

  • How High Can Cannabis Stocks Go From Here?

    Cannabis stocks have been on fire over the past couple of days and when we look around the market, it's not too surprising. For starters, the stock market has done pretty well. The S&P 500 has wavered so far on Friday, but is close to flat on the session.

  • Semiconductor Stock Analyst Sweet On MANGO Portfolio Of Top Chipmakers

    With semiconductor stocks bouncing back, one analyst has assembled a portfolio of high-conviction names investors should consider.

  • Electric vehicle battery company speeds up investment in Colorado factory

    The company is accelerating its investment in production as it races to produce a new kind of battery for major automakers.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.