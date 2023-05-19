UK's £1bn chip plan 'insignificant', warn bosses - latest updates

Rishi Sunak launched his £1bn semiconductor strategy at the G7 Summit in Japan - Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP

The UK's plan to invest £1bn into its semiconductor industry over the next decade has been branded "quite frankly flaccid" by industry bosses.

Rishi Sunak, who launched his long-awaited semiconductor strategy at the G7 Summit in Japan, said boosting the sector "will grow our economy, create new jobs and [help the UK] stay at the forefront of new technological breakthroughs".

However, the plan was described as "insignificant" compared to support announced by the US and the EU in recent months of $50bn (£40bn) and €43bn (£37bn) respectively to spur manufacturing.

The Government said the investment will expand the domestic sector, protect national security and mitigate the risk of supply chain disruptions. However, the silicon chips most critical to day-to-day applications will still come from overseas — particularly from Taiwan, home to the world's leading supplier of chips.

The UK's total 10-year funding commitment is less than what the world's leading chip foundry company Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing spends every two weeks.

Sr Simon Thomas, chief executive of British graphene semiconductor start-up Paragraf told the BBC the announcement was "quite frankly flaccid".

He said: "It is a long way from addressing the needs of UK chipmakers."

Garner consultant Gaurav Gupta said the £1bn was "insignificant" if the goal was to create a British company able to compete with the likes of Nvidia, Qualcomm, Broadcom and AMD.

IQE chief financial officer Tim Pullen said on Radio 4's Today programme the strategy "is definitely stepping us in the right direction" but companies like his "need to work very closely with the Government as we now move to the execution phase".

07:54 AM

Ichan admits error after £7bn loss betting on market crash

Carl Ichan has admitted he was wrong to make a huge bet that markets would crash, a decision that has reportedly cost his firm more than £7bn since 2017.

His Ichan Enterprises business began betting on a market collapse in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, at one point leading to a notional exposure of more than $15bn (£12bn).

The company reported a total of $4.3bn in short losses in 2020 and 2021 as markets rebounded from the pandemic.

The activist investor told the Financial Times:

I've always told people there is nobody who can really pick the market on a short-term or an intermediate-term basis. Maybe I made the mistake of not adhering to my own advice in recent years.

07:42 AM

British shoppers shrug off cost-of-living pressure

Consumer confidence in the year ahead is continuing to recover across Britain despite persistent cost-of-living pressures, a long-running survey suggests.

GfK's Consumer Confidence Index rose by three points in May to minus 27, the fourth monthly increase in a row from January's minus 45.

Confidence in personal finances over the coming 12 months saw a "robust" five-point jump to minus 8 - 17 points higher than this time last year.

Expectations for the general economic situation over the next year increased by four points, remaining at a firmly negative minus 30 but 26 points higher than last May.

The major purchase index, an indicator of confidence in buying big ticket items, also rose four points to minus 24, 11 points higher than a year ago.

GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said:

The cost-of-living crisis has been part of our daily financial reality for a long time, with double-digit inflation and record high food prices. But despite those pressures, May sees an encouraging three-point uptick in consumer confidence.

07:38 AM

Disney drops plans for $900m park in Florida amid row with Ron DeSantis

Disney has axed plans to build a $900million (£725million) complex in Florida amid escalating tensions between the entertainment company and state Governor Ron DeSantis.

Susie Coen has the latest:

The company's head of parks told staff on Thursday that the move to scrap the office complex, which would have seen the company relocate 2,000 jobs to Florida, was because of "changing business conditions". In an internal email seen by Reuters, Josh D'Amaro cited "leadership changes" as the reason for shelving the 2021 plan to shift thousands of employees, including the Imagineer team which designs theme park rides. Disney has been at loggerheads with Mr DeSantis – who is expected to soon announce his bid for the 2024 Republican nomination – since March 2022 when its then chief executive, Bob Chapek, criticised legislation that would limit the discussion of gender identity and sexuality in elementary schools. Mr DeSantis moved to strip Disney of its long-standing self-governing power over its 25,000-acre resort Walt Disney World. The governor argued that "woke Disney" should not receive special treatment in the state.

Read how Disney justified the move.

Walt Disney World in Orlando. The company is suing the state's governor and his allies for "a targeted campaign of government retaliation" - REUTERS/Octavio Jones

07:33 AM

Nationwide profits hit record

Nationwide Building Society has reported record profits but cautioned over reduced activity in the mortgage market and subdued house prices over the rest of the year.

The mutual lender saw its underlying pre-tax profit increase to £2.2bn in the year to April, from £1.6bn this time last year.

The "strong financial performance" has allowed it to launch the Nationwide Fairer Share Payment where eligible members will receive a £100 payment into their current accounts in June.

But chief executive Debbie Crosbie said the economic outlook remains uncertain and households could struggle to adjust to higher interest payments.

Nationwide has made record profits - REUTERS/Hannah McKay

07:23 AM

British semiconductor firms still waiting for UK's manufacturing plan

A boss at British Apple supplier IQE defended the Prime Minister's semiconductor strategy, saying "if the UK focuses on areas where it has particular strengths" the country can "focus on having a strategic seat at the table in the semiconductor industry but with a fraction of the spend".

However, IQE chief financial officer Tim Pullen warned that Britain will only have security in its supply of chips with more support for manufacturing.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme:

The key issue here is whether the playing field is level. Other countries are really investing billions in attracting domestic manufacturing to their shores. It's really only manufacturing that gives you supply chain security because manufacturing is not easy to move or cheap to establish. We're really seeking to move to the next stage of this strategy which is the manufacturing piece, which I don't think we're going to hear more on until the autumn. That is going to be critical for the manufacturing sector as to how the UK Government can support manufacturing to make sure UK manufacturers are on a level playing field with the rest of the world.

07:11 AM

Good morning

The UK is committing £1bn to bolstering its domestic semiconductor industry over the next decade, in a plan which industry leaders have dubbed "insignificant" compared to other nations.

The investment is a fraction of what other governments have pledged to the sector after pandemic-era shortages upended global supply chains and underscored the world's reliance on Asia for chips used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and other home electronics.

The US and EU have in recent months pledged $50bn (£40bn) and €43bn (£37bn) respectively to spur manufacturing.

What happened overnight

Wall Street stocks rose after more companies reported better profits than expected, while yields climbed after a Federal Reserve official cautioned the end to its interest-rate hikes may not arrive as soon as Wall Street hoped.

The S&P 500 gained 39.28 points or 0.94pc at 4,198.05, adding to its rally from the day before as hopes rise further that the US government can avoid a disastrous default on its debt.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.14 points or 0.34pc to 33,535.91. The Nasdaq Composite added 188.27 points or 1.51pc at 12,688.84.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.64pc from 3.57pc late Wednesday.

The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.25pc from 4.16pc.

Meanwhile, Asian shares nudged lower on Friday morning, weighed down by China and Hong Kong stocks due to concerns over the stuttering recovery in the world's second-biggest economy, although Japan's Nikkei clocked a near 33-year peak.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.20pc but was set to eke out a gain of 0.19pc for the week.

China shares fell 0.61pc, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped as much as 1.8pc, dragged down by tech stocks after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported a lower-than-expected 2pc rise in quarterly revenue.

Data in the week underscored that China's economy lost momentum at the beginning of the second quarter, stoking worries over the wobbly post-COVID-19 recovery.

Japan's Nikkei though continued its ascent, rising to its highest since August 1990, during the country's so-called bubble era.

