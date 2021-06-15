U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,247.08
    -8.07 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,273.79
    -119.96 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,094.27
    -79.88 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,306.19
    -19.95 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.76
    +0.88 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.10
    -8.80 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    27.60
    -0.43 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2124
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5020
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4081
    -0.0027 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1260
    +0.0650 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,024.34
    -276.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.65
    -12.96 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,172.48
    +25.80 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,441.30
    +279.50 (+0.96%)
     

UK's CMA opens market study into Apple, Google's mobile "duopoly"

Natasha Lomas
·6 min read

The UK's competition watchdog will take a deep dive look into Apple and Google's dominance of the mobile ecosystem, it said today -- announcing a market study which will examine the pair's respective smartphone platforms (iOS and Android); their app stores (App Store and Play Store); and web browsers (Safari and Chrome).

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is concerned that the mobile platform giants' "effective duopoly" in those areas might be harming consumers, it added.

The study will be wide ranging, with the watchdog concerns about the nested gateways that are created as a result of the pair's dominance of mobile ecosystem -- intermediating how consumers can access a variety of products, content and services (such as music, TV and video streaming; fitness tracking, shopping and banking, to cite some of the examples provided by the CMA).

"These products also include other technology and devices such as smart speakers, smart watches, home security and lighting (which mobiles can connect to and control)," it went on, adding that it's looking into whether their dominance of these pipes is "stifling competition across a range of digital markets", saying too that it's "concerned this could lead to reduced innovation across the sector and consumers paying higher prices for devices and apps, or for other goods and services due to higher advertising prices".

The CMA further confirmed the deep dive will examine "any effects" of the pair's market power over other businesses -- giving the example of app developers who rely on Apple or Google to market their products to customers via their smart devices.

The watchdog already has an open investigation into Apple's App Store, following a number of antitrust complaints by developers.

It is investigating Google's planned depreciation of third party tracking cookies too, after complaints by adtech companies and publishers that the move could harm competition. (And just last week the CMA said it was minded to accept a series of concessions offered by Google that would enable the regulator to stop it turning off support for cookies entirely if it believes the move will harm competition.)

The CMA said both those existing investigations are examining issues that fall within the scope of the new mobile ecosystem market study but that its work on the latter will be "much broader".

It added that it will adopt a joined-up approach across all related cases -- "to ensure the best outcomes for consumers and other businesses".

It's giving itself a full year to examine Gapple's mobile ecosystems.

It is also soliciting feedback on any of the issues raised in its statement of scope -- calling for responses by 26 July. The CMA added that it's also keen to hear from app developers, via its questionnaire, by the same date.

Taking on tech giants

The watchdog has previously scrutinized the digital advertising market -- and found plenty to be concerned about vis-a-vis Google's dominance there.

That earlier market study has been feeding the UK government's plan to reform competition rules to take account of the market-deforming power of digital giants. And the CMA suggested the new market study, examining 'Gapple's' mobile muscle, could similarly help shape UK-wide competition law reforms.

Last year the UK announced its plan to set up a "pro-competition" regime for regulating Internet platforms -- including by establishing a dedicated Digital Markets Unit within the CMA (which got going earlier this year).

The legislation for the reform has not yet been put before parliament but the government has said it wants the competition regulator to be able to "proactively shape platforms' behavior" to avoid harmful behavior before it happens" -- saying too that it supports enabling ex ante interventions once a platform has been identified to have so-called "strategic market status".

Germany already adopted similar reforms to its competition law (early this year), which enable proactive interventions to tackle large digital platforms with what is described as "paramount significance for competition across markets". And its Federal Cartel Office has, in recent months, wasted no time in opening a number of proceedings to determine whether Amazon, Google and Facebook have such a status.

The CMA also sounds keen to get going to tackle Internet gatekeepers.

Commenting in a statement, CEO Andrea Coscelli said:

“Apple and Google control the major gateways through which people download apps or browse the web on their mobiles – whether they want to shop, play games, stream music or watch TV. We’re looking into whether this could be creating problems for consumers and the businesses that want to reach people through their phones.

“Our ongoing work into big tech has already uncovered some worrying trends and we know consumers and businesses could be harmed if they go unchecked. That’s why we’re pressing on with launching this study now, while we are setting up the new Digital Markets Unit, so we can hit the ground running by using the results of this work to shape future plans.”

The European Union also unveiled its own proposals for clipping the wings of big tech last year -- presenting its Digital Markets Act plan in December which will apply a single set of operational rules to so-called "gatekeeper" platforms operating across the EU.

The clear trend in Europe on digital competition is toward increasing oversight and regulation of the largest platforms -- in the hopes that antitrust authorities can impose measures that will help smaller players thrive.

Critics might say that's just playing into the tech giants' hands, though -- because it's fiddling around the edges when more radical intervention (break ups) are what's really needed to reboot captured markets.

Apple and Google were contacted for comment on the CMA's market study.

A Google spokesperson said: “Android provides people with more choice than any other mobile platform in deciding which apps they use, and enables thousands of developers and manufacturers to build successful businesses. We welcome the CMA’s efforts to understand the details and differences between platforms before designing new rules.”

According to Google, the Android App Economy generated £2.8BN in revenue for UK developers last year, which it claims supported 240,000 jobs across the country -- citing a Public First report that it commissioned.

The tech giant also pointed to operational changes it has already made in Europe, following antitrust interventions by the European Commission -- such as adding a choice screen to Android where users can pick from a list of alternative search engines.

Earlier this month it agreed to shift the format underlying that choice screen from an unpopular auction model to free participation.

Google’s plan to replace tracking cookies goes under UK antitrust probe

Google’s data terms are now in Germany’s competition crosshairs

In latest Big Tech antitrust push, Germany’s FCO eyes Google News Showcase fine print

Apple’s App Store is now also under antitrust scrutiny in the UK

Recommended Stories

  • Crafting customer experience at TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing and Fundraising

    In just one month we kick off TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing and Fundraising (July 8-9). Case in point: Nate Wright, vice president of product marketing at UserTesting, will hold forth on the topic of customer experience. Customer experience can make or break any business.

  • Headset Maker Turtle Beach Enters Video Game Controller Market

    Video game headset maker Turtle Beach is expanding into the game controller market, joining Logitech and others.

  • Mar Hershenson joins us at TechCrunch Disrupt on how to craft your pitch deck

    You can’t attract a co-founder, teammates, customers or investors without a well-crafted pitch about your product and vision, and so learning how to pitch and communicate effectively tends to be the first gateway to early entrepreneurial success. While books and talks galore have been published on pitching, the reality is that the art of the pitch deck is a constantly changing fashion. As we enter a hybrid investing world with a mix of online and in-person pitching, getting the pitch deck right has changed again — and remains just as important as ever.

  • UK watchdog looking into Apple, Google's dominance of mobile phone systems

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's competition watchdog said it would investigate whether Apple and Google's dominance of mobile phone operating systems, app stores and web browsers hurt consumers, launching its latest probe into the tech giants. The Competition and Markets Authority said it would undertake a "market study" into the matter to see whether the pair's effective duopoly was stifling competition and ripping off consumers, or hurting businesses like app developers. Governments around the world are looking at strengthening the regulation of U.S. tech giants that have become even more powerful during the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are multiple investigations globally into their market positions including in the United States and the European Union.

  • Construction robotics firm Dusty raises $16.5M

    It certainly follows then that some leading construction robotics companies are able to strike while the iron is hot with some healthy raises. Today, Bay Area-based Dusty Robotics announced a $16.5 million Series A. Led by Canaan Partners and featuring NextGen Venture Partners, Baseline Ventures, Root Ventures and Cantos Ventures, the round brings the startup’s full funding up to $23.7 million. “We have an enormous amount of demand from customers across the U.S., and around the world,” founder and CEO Tessa Lau told TechCrunch.

  • Edge computing startup Macrometa gets $20M Series A led by Pelion Venture Partners

    Macrometa, the edge computing cloud and global data network for app developers, announced today it has raised a $20 million Series A. The round was led by Pelion Venture Partners, with participation from returning investors DNX Ventures (the Japan and US-focused enterprise fund that led Macrometa’s seed round), Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV), Partech Partners, Fusion Fund, Sway Ventures and Shasta Ventures. The startup, which is headquartered in Palo Alto with operations in Bulgaria and India, plans to use its Series A on feature development, acquiring more enterprise customers and integrating with content delivery networks (CDN), cloud and telecom providers.

  • Shopify expands its one-click checkout, Shop Pay, to any merchant on Facebook or Google

    E-commerce platform Shopify announced this morning its one-click checkout service known as Shop Pay will become available to any U.S. merchant that sells on Facebook or Google -- even if they don't use Shopify's software to power their online stores. First introduced at its developer conference in 2017, Shop Pay is similar to other instant checkout solutions that offer an easier way to pay online by reducing the number of fields a customer has to fill out during the checkout process. Shopify in February had expanded Shop Pay to Facebook and Instagram, in partnership with Facebook, but it only worked for existing Shopify merchants selling on those social platforms at the time.

  • TIMELINE-Highlights of the 17-year Airbus, Boeing trade war

    The United States and the European Union on Wednesday announced a truce in their epic 17-year-old transatlantic battle over aircraft subsidies, hitting the pause button on the world's largest corporate trade dispute. U.S. and European officials said the breakthrough in the long-running conflict over government aid provided to U.S. planemaker Boeing Co and Europe's Airbus would pave the way for more cooperation in countering China, which is rapidly developing its own commercial aircraft industry. The World Trade Organization had found the world's two largest planemakers received billions of dollars of subsidies in a pair of cases dating back to 2004, and ultimately allowed both sides to impose billions of dollars in punitive tariffs.

  • Canadians are polite, but we're still recruiting your biotech talent, America

    Canada made headlines during U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration for its efforts to lure STEM workers north. Trump is gone now, but Canada hasn’t stopped trying to recruit talent from its neighbor — and one of the hottest fronts in this talent war is biotech. For generations of Canadian engineers, coders and researchers, Silicon Valley’s better salaries and weather were a siren call.

  • Cruise secures $5B credit line to buy electric, autonomous Cruise Origin vehicles from GM

    Cruise, the self-driving subsidiary of GM, has tapped a $5 billion line of credit from the automaker's financial arm to pay for hundreds of purpose-built electric and autonomous Origin vehicles as they start to roll off the assembly line. The access to the credit provided by GM Financial will push Cruise's "total war chest" to more than $10 billion as it prepares for commercialization, CEO Dan Ammann wrote in a blog post Tuesday. Pre-production of the Cruise Origin, which was first unveiled in January 2020, has started at GM's Factory ZERO assembly plant.

  • Autonomous delivery startup Nuro moves into logistics with FedEx

    Nuro, the autonomous delivery startup founded in 2016 by former Google engineers Dave Ferguson and Jiajun Zhu, is expanding into parcel logistics through a partnership with FedEx. The multiyear, multiphased strategic partnership announced Tuesday aims to test and ultimately deploy Nuro's second-generation R2 autonomous delivery vehicle within FedEx operations. Unlike others in the autonomous vehicle industry, Nuro has always focused its efforts on designing a low-speed electric self-driving vehicle that transports packages, not people.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Biotech Stocks That Can Inject a Healthy Dose of Upside

    For investors seeking strong returns, few market sectors can offer the high potential found in biotech. It doesn’t come easy, though. Biotech firms are notorious for running losses. The lead-times for new product development are frequently measured in years, and overhead costs in the millions – and those costs are front-loaded. A large portion of these companies are involved in cutting edge research – on new drugs, new device technology, and new treatments. Hitting on an effective novel treatmen

  • Dimon Warns of Bigger Trading Revenue Drop After Covid Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s pandemic-era trading boom could be drawing to a close, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon signaling a 38% decline in trading revenue from a year ago -- a bigger drop than previously expected.Trading revenue at the largest U.S. bank will drop to just north of $6 billion in the second quarter, Dimon said Monday at a Morgan Stanley virtual conference. That tally could end up lower than the already reduced average analyst estimate of $6.5 billi

  • Japan's FSA disappointed by Archegos global fallout

    The head of Japan's financial watchdog said he was disappointed by the global fallout from the collapse of investment fund Archegos Capital Management despite past regulatory reforms. "Although the problem didn't result in the collapse of financial system, it's very disappointing such a major incident happened," Ryozo Himino, Financial Services Agency (FSA) Commissioner, said in an online speech. Global banks including Credit Suisse and Nomura Holdings Inc reported losses from Archegos, taking the total hit beyond $10 billion.

  • U.S. Junk-Bond Yields Hit New Low as Investors Undaunted by Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. junk-bond yields fell to a record low Monday as an accelerating economic recovery and the Federal Reserve’s low interest rate policy lead investors to double down on risk.Speculative-grade corporate bond yields dropped four basis points to close at 3.84%, breaching the previous low set in May, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data.Investors have made a beeline to new bond offerings this year while low funding costs and a rally in oil prices have also encouraged companies

  • Stocks Drop From Records; Oil Highest Since 2018: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks declined from all-time highs a investors mulled the consequences of a drop in retail sales and an uptick in producer prices ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting. Crude oil traded at the highest level since 2018.The real estate, materials and consumer staples sectors pushed the benchmark S&P 500 index lower, while energy shares were in the green. The 10-year Treasury yield was little changed after Commerce Department figures showed retail sales declined in May.“There’

  • New IRS tool lets families check if they're eligible for Child Tax Credit checks

    The IRS unveiled the tool Monday for people who made too little to file a tax return.

  • Stanley Ho's youngest son Mario launches firm to help family offices tap investment opportunities in Greater Bay Area

    Mario Ho Yau-kwan, the youngest son of the late Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun, has set up a family office platform to help wealthy families tap opportunities in the fast-growing Greater Bay Area. Ho, 26, a maths whizz and the youngest finance graduate ever from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has launched MSI Finance Management Company (MSI). Ho, who is the co-founder and vice-chairman of MSI, has been joined by four other investors, including chairman Leo Kei and well-known

  • Drowning in Cash, Money Markets Seek Another Life Raft From Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- More and more, investors are wondering whether the Federal Reserve will tweak its monetary policy toolkit to help out money markets that are starting to drown in a sea of cash.The Fed’s existing facilities have helped alleviate the impact of the growing dollar glut in short-term funding markets that’s outstripping the supply of investable securities and weighing down front-end rates. But officials can only continue to do so if money-market funds, which help funnel more than $4 tri

  • Electric aircraft company Vertical Aerospace plans to go public

    EV Aircraft company Vertical Aerospace announced last week that they would go public via a SPAC merger.