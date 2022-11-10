UK's Domino's Pizza Q3 sales fall on lower demand

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

(Reuters) - Britain's Domino's Pizza Group Plc said sales across its stores in the UK and Ireland fell about 8% in the third quarter, hurt by fewer people ordering in and a lack of big-ticket sport event such as the Men's Euro football tournament.

However the company, a franchisee of U.S.-based Domino's Pizza Inc, reiterated its full-year core profit expectation of 125 million pounds to 135 million pounds ($142.3 million to $153.6 million) on Thursday, as sales picked up in the first six weeks of the fourth quarter.

($1 = 0.8787 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)