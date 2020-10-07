U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,419.45
    +58.50 (+1.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,303.46
    +530.70 (+1.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,364.60
    +210.00 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,611.04
    +33.75 (+2.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    40.04
    -0.63 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.50
    -18.30 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.7850
    +0.0430 (+5.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2919
    +0.0046 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.9860
    +0.3630 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    10,667.94
    +68.90 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    226.89
    +11.71 (+5.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    5,946.25
    -3.69 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    23,422.82
    -10.91 (-0.05%)
     

UK's Frost: Deal or no deal, we need practical agreements with the EU

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Britain will need to keep negotiating with the European Union even if a full free-trade agreement is not possible, chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Wednesday, highlighting airlines and road haulage as priority issues.

"Even if we conclude, collectively, that a free trade agreement is not possible, there's obviously quite a lot of practical issues we will need to discuss," Frost said.

"We'll still need to come to some sort of arrangements about flights and road haulage and other things, and you know I imagine we'd want to go on talking after that." (Reporting by Kate Holton, Guy Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

Latest Stories

  • Most Americans support higher taxes if it's spent on these 2 things: Poll

    Americans may not be optimistic about where things are headed in the coming months but they suggest they might be willing to put some additional money towards improving things.

  • Coronavirus update: U.S. death toll tops 211,000 as doctors caution that Trump is entering a key phase in his diagnosis

    The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus illness COVID-19 edged above 211,000 on Wednesday, as doctors and medical experts said President Donald Trump is entering a key phase in the illness which can take a turn for the worse seven to 10 days into the onset of symptoms.

  • Here’s the real cost of stock splits that Buffett knows and Apple and Tesla ignored

    Name three things these five companies have in common: AutoZone, Booking Holdings, Cable One, NVR and Seaboard. Three: All enjoy among the highest-quality shareholders measured by long-term horizon and portfolio concentration. Both of these companies recently split their stock in order to cut share price.

  • GE’s stock falls off a cliff after ‘Wells notice’ disclosure

    Shares of General Electric Co. took a sudden dive Tuesday afternoon, after the industrial conglomerate disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission is considering civil action against the company for possible securities law violations.

  • Delta Air Lines (DAL) Could Be Headed to $10 per Share

    A wedge pattern on the chart for Delta Air Lines (DAL) suggests that the stock is poised for a significant move.

  • My husband of 20 years is having an affair. He told friends he wants a divorce and does NOT want to pay alimony. What should I do?

    ‘There is a huge pay gap between us, as my husband has more education and has an uninterrupted work history as he has continued to climb the corporate ladder.’

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    The stock markets are all about timing. Whether your investment strategy is bullish or bearish, what matters is making the right moves at the right time. This is the truth at the heart of the old Wall Street cliché that bulls and bears make money, while pigs get slaughtered. If you get greedy, and start chasing money, you’ll overlook the signs that tell you when to buy or sell. Smart investors will be looking for reliable signs that will indicate a stock’s likely movement. In volatile times like these, those signs are more necessary than ever. One signal that has been correlated with a stock’s future performance is insider activity. This makes sense. Insiders, the corporate officers charged with running a company and producing profitable results for shareholders, are privy to far more information than the average stock investor – and they will use it to trade. Following an insider’s trading activity – buy or sell – is a viable strategy for investors.How can you find the hottest insider trading stocks right now? There is a simple answer: TipRanks’ Insider Hot Stocks tool. This collates all the recent insider transactions to reveal stocks with the most bullish insider sentiment. Plus all the insiders are ranked so you can make sure you follow only the insiders that are actually making money. With this in mind, here is the scoop on three beaten-down stocks that have seen recent multi-million purchase activity. Liberty Global PLC (LILA)First on our list is a major telecom company in the Western Hemisphere, Liberty Latin America. The company has its hands in broadband internet, mobile services, telephone services, and broadcast video, along with other entertainment services, and its main presence reflects its name: it is most active in Chile, Colombia, Central America, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean. Liberty Latin America is also active in Florida, where there is a large minority population drawn from these regions.The COVID crisis has had a heavy impact on LILA’s performance. The company’s financials hit bottom in April, at the beginning of Q2, when positive first quarter performance turned south. Q2 ended with a sequential revenue loss of 8.9%, and deep net loss in EPS. Share prices started falling at the end of February and beginning of March, and have failed to regain traction since. The stock is down 52% year-to-date.But management is confident that business is returning to normal. And that confidence attracted some strong insider buys during the Latin American recent stock sale. Three of those informative transactions were for million-dollar-plus buys.The largest came from Eric Zinterhofer, of the Board of Directors, who bought up over 2.96 million shares for a $21,149,572. Fellow Board member John Malone made the second largest purchase, of 2.74 million shares for $19,559,030. And finally, President and CEO Michael Fries, of the original parent company Liberty Global, bought 172,196 shares for $1.229,479. These purchases, along with several smaller, pushed the insider sentiment on LILA shares strongly positive.This was noted by Benchmark’s 5-star analyst Matthew Harrigan, who wrote, “…we believe LILA executed well against its business plan despite operating performance that has been hampered by COVID-19 dislocations, especially in Chile. LILA also focuses on a Latin Emerging Markets region that is now decidedly out of favor with investors. This is as [the CEO and CFO] have made recent open market share purchases even beyond the rights offering.”Harrigan’s $17 price target suggests an impressive 93% upside for the stock, and supports his Buy rating. (To watch Harrigan’s track record, click here)Overall, Liberty Global has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on a 1:1 split between Buy and Hold reviews. The stock is selling for $8.81, and the average price target of $14.39 suggests a 63% upside in the coming year. (See LILA stock analysis on TipRanks)Continental Resources (CLR)Next on our list is a player in the North American oil and gas industry. Continental produced 340K barrel of oil equivalent per day last year, producing over $4.63 billion in total revenue. The company operates in Oklahoma, but its major presence is in the Bakken formation of North Dakota and Montana.Falling prices and falling demand during 1H20 hurt the company, as the COVID pandemic put massive downward pressure on the economy. Revenues slipped to just $175 million in Q2, generating a net EPS loss of 71 cents. But there is a rebound as the economy restarts, and the outlook for Q3 is better – a projected EPS loss of 27 cents. The company is in the midst of streamlining operations, shutting down unproductive wells to cut costs and focus efforts on the most profitable activities. Sliding 63% year-to-date, one board member sees better days ahead. Harold Hamm spent over $9.74 million buying up 769,235 shares in the company. His move made the net insider sentiment positive on CLR stock.MKM analysts John Gerdes believes the stock is undervalued at current levels, noting, "CLR has depreciated over 30% (vs. XOP -~25%) since early June and reflects over 40% intrinsic value upside... Our 3Q20 production expectation is ~295 Mboepd is in the upper half of guidance, and our YE20 production outlook of ~323 Mmboepd is 1% above the midpoint of guidance..."Gerdes sets his price target at $20, implying a 58% upside for the coming year, which fully backs his Buy recommendation. (To watch Gerdes’ track record, click here)The overall view on CLR stock is cautious; Wall Street’s analyst consensus rating is a Hold, based on 12 reviews breaking down to 3 Buy, 7 Holds, and 2 Sells. However, the average price target is $16.54, suggesting a 30% one-year upside from the current share price of $12.69. (See CLR stock analysis on TipRanks)Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS)South Africa-based Net 1 is a is tech company, with a non-exclusive worldwide license for the Universal Electronic Payment System. The company is a leader in providing financial tech, payment solutions, and transaction processing in multiple emerging economies and across multiple industries. The company offers services through an alliance network with banks, card issuers, and retailers.Like the other companies on this list, Net 1 saw revenues and earnings fall when corona shut down the economy. The general slowdown in economic activity, especially in retail, was a hard blow. Q2 number reflected that, with the top line at just $25 million and EPS deep in negative territory with a 69-cent net loss. Share price has been volatile, and has not yet recovered from losses sustained early in the crisis. UEPS is down 20% from its peak in early February.There are some bright spots. The outlook for Q3 is better, with the EPS loss projected at just 9 cents. And the company ended the second quarter with no debt and unrestricted cash on hand of $218 million. This puts UEPS in a strong position to rebound as the economy starts revving again.Turning to the insider trades, Anthony Ball of the Board of Directors has the most recent informative buy. Last week, he purchased over 350,024 shares, laying out $1.2 million for the stock.Rajiv Sharma, of B. Riley FBR, has written the only recent review of UEPS on file, and he is upbeat on the stock. “We believe UEPS’ long-term investment portfolio holds solid promise, especially its MobiKwik investment in India and despite their illiquid status. Despite ST COVIDrelated setbacks to UEPS’ operating business in South Africa, we believe it holds promise as a valuable business given its hold on micro lending and a sizable potential subscriber market in South Africa. There is a good chance that UEPS could grow its customer base substantially from here and continue to add ancillary services to their core businesses.”Sharma rates UEPS share a Buy, and his $5 price target suggests room for 45% growth from the current share price of $3.44. (To watch Sharma’s track record, click here)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • If Howard Stern bolts from Sirius, here's how much the stock could tank

    Please stay Howard, say Sirius investors.

  • These restaurants have filed for bankruptcy and many more are at risk

    Restaurant bankruptcies are starting to pile up.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the way you get through COVID financially

    The billionaire investing guru has shared these money tips for the coronavirus era.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Have Over 70% Upside Potential

    Markets are on a roller coaster lately, up one day and down the next, as Wall Street’s pros and investors alike try to make sense of the constantly shifting news cycle. To wit: In the first week of October, we’ve seen a pretty good September jobs report, President Trump spend three days at Walter Reed Hospital with a case of COVID-19, and on his discharge the President withdrew from negotiations with House Democrats on a new COVID economic stimulus package. It’s enough to make your head spin.It’s also enough to send the S&P up 60 points one day and down 60 points the next day. Investors are nervous; no one wants to see another economic tailspin, no one wants to see the Administration handicapped by coronavirus, and whether there will be a stimulus package or not, of $1.6 trillion, or $2.2 trillion, or just $400 billion, Wall Street would simply like to have some idea of what’s in the cards.Watching everything from Wells Fargo, senior global market strategist Sameer Samana summed it all up when he wrote, “While risks remain, such as election and COVID-19-related uncertainty, we believe investors should continue to remain fully invested and we favor U.S. large- and mid-cap companies, and the Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary, Communication Services, and Healthcare sectors.”With Samana’s outlook in mind, we took a closer look at three stocks backed by Wells Fargo. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we learned that the firm sees at least 70% upside potential in store for each, and all three have earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the rest of the Street.Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)First up is Northern Oil and Gas, a small-cap oil and gas exploration company operating in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. The company’s active plays include wells in the Bakken formation, the region that helped put fracking into the national consciousness. Northern’s reserves include 7.4 billion barrels of recoverable oil, and production, at 1.5 million barrels per day, has increased 30% over the past three years.Despite the solid production growth, low prices and low demand during the corona crisis have put damper on 1H20 revenues. Earnings, however, are turning around. EPS was just 5 cents in Q1, but jumped to 20 cents in Q2 and is forecast to hit 38 cents in Q3. Unsurprisingly, these gains come as several states are loosening COVID restrictions and overall consumer demand is increasing.Wells Fargo analyst Thomas Hughes sees the company’s sound acquisition plan – and adherence to it – as the key.“As NOG improved its balance sheet and cost structure, the E&P sector moved in the opposite direction, particularly within its primary basin of focus (Williston). After closing a ~$300mm acquisition in 2019, NOG has selectively sought what it describes as “Ground Game” opportunities, or smaller, bite-size parcels offering near-term CF accretion due to: (1) superior acreage productivity analysis and (2) a better understanding of upcoming development plans. Since 2Q19, these have totaled >$90mm, and NOG is now on the hunt for more.” Hughes wrote. The analyst concluded: “While a smaller-cap operator, we believe NOG’s limited beta to near-term oil price volatility provides strong FCF assurance, while a strong (and improving) balance sheet brings optionality to capitalize in a buyer-short market.”To this end, Hughes gives NOG shares an Overweight rating (i.e. Buy) along with a $10 price target. This figure suggests a 90% upside potential from current levels. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here)Wall Street agrees with Hughes on the potential here; the analyst consensus rating of Strong Buy comes from a unanimous 5 positive reviews. Shares are priced at $5.30 and have an average price target of $14, giving an impressive upside potential of 166%. (See NOG stock analysis on TipRanks)Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI)Next up is Bonanza Creek, another small-cap oil and gas explorer in the North American energy sector. This one operating in the Front Range of the Colorado Rockies. Bonanza Creek has active wells in the Wattenberg Field, using fracking and horizontal drilling to extract oil and gas from formations first put into play in the 1970s.During the second quarter, BCEI reported a 40% sequential decline in revenues, to $36 million, and an EPS net loss of $1.87. At the same time, the stock has managed to retain its value; shares are trading now at the same level they were before their ‘corona collapse’ in early March.The second quarter also saw capital expenditures come in at the low end of guidance, and debt fall to $58 million. The company expects to repay that outstanding balance by year’s end. That rosy prediction is predicated on meeting annual production guidance – which has been raised to the range of 24 to 25 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. For the quarter, sales volume averaged almost 25K barrels of oil equivalent daily.At Wells Fargo, analyst Thomas Hughes is impressed by this company’s balance sheet and production opportunities.“With a net cash balance expected by YE20 and PDP net of debt underpinning a valuation above where the stock trades, we view BCEI as a rare SMID value opportunity which also benefits from low leverage risk… BCEI lacks the scale required to land itself amongst the ranks of Shale 3.0 operators, but in our opinion, this might not necessarily matter given the clear value disconnect… an unlevered balance sheet provides significant dry powder to transact in a market ripe with distress-driven opportunities. Until then, non-operated development should help stabilize volumes until higher oil prices (we estimate $45-50/bbl) warrant development of the company’s Legacy acreage,” Hughes commented.Hughes’ written opinion supports his Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating – and his $33 price target suggests a robust 72% upside in the next 12 months.Overall, BCEI’s Strong Buy analyst consensus rating is based on 4 reviews, breaking down to 3 Buys and 1 hold. The stock is selling for $19.16, and its average price target of $31 implies it has room for 61% upside growth ahead of it. (See BCEI stock analysis on TipRanks)Devon Energy (DVN)Devon Energy, the last stock on this Wells Fargo list, is another North American energy play. This mid-cap company operates in mainly in the New Mexico-Texas-Oklahoma area, with some additional operations in Wyoming. As of the end of 2019, Devon held over 1.8 million acres of mineral rights and 10,800 producing well. Net production last year was 323 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, and reserves totaled 757 million barrel of oil equivalent. Approximately two-thirds of this total is liquids, with the rest as natural gas.Like the other companies above, Devon is struggling with low oil and gas prices, falling revenues, and low earnings. In Q2, revenues fell sequentially from $2.09 billion to just $394 million. EPS dropped into negative territory with an 18-cent per share net loss.But there was good news, too. Devon reported greater operational efficiency in the quarter, pushing total capex down to $203 million for the quarter, a savings of 10%. Oil production in the quarter beat the guidance by 3,000 barrels per day, reaching 153K barrels. But most importantly, the company finished Q2 with no debt maturities until 2025 and $4.7 billion in available liquid assets, including $1.7 billion in cash.Since the second quarter ended, Devon has made two important moves that bode well for future performance. First, Devon completed the sale of its assets in the Barnett Shale, netting $320 million in cash at the closing. And second, the company announced it will enter a ‘merger of equals’ agreement with competitor WPX energy. The merger is an all-stock deal and will create the largest unconventional oil and gas producer in the US.Analyst Thomas Hughes was impressed by Devon’s merger, and what that transaction says about the company’s overarching plan. Referring to the near-term.“Management expects to generate ~$575 million of annual cash flow improvements by YE21 through initiative already underway at Devon (~$300mm) and synergies from the [WPX merger],” Hughes wrote. Looking ahead, Hughes sees Devon following a careful plan with a clear goal in mind.“We believe the huge portfolio transformation Devon has undergone over the past 5+ years has been an impressive look at how a large-cap, diversified oil producer can pivot its focus. Acknowledging the challenging road Devon has traversed, "New Devon" looks to further focus operations on core parts of U.S. shale by divesting Canadian Oil Sands and Barnett assets (also Rockies CO2). We see the target of "New Devon" as achievable with the remaining U.S. Shale assets being above average, anchored by a strong position in the Delaware.” the analyst noted.In line with these comments, Hughes rates DVN as Overweight (i.e. Buy). His $18 price target is indicative of an 106% one-year upside potential. All in all, the 17 recent reviews on DVN include 14 Buys and 3 Holds, supporting the Strong Buy analyst consensus. The stock’s average price target of $15.56 implies a 60% upside from the current trading price of $9.75. (See DVN stock analysis at TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The IRS says it still hasn’t opened more than 2 million returns this tax season — and that’s an improvement

    “We are hearing from our constituents right and left,” one lawmaker said at a Wednesday hearing where IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig testified.

  • Volkswagen Expects 90% Electric Car Sales in 2021; Target Price $159

    Volkswagen AG, a German multinational automotive manufacturing company, said on Wednesday that its electric car sales will probably account 90% of total sales in Norway in 2021 and replace polluting petrol and diesel engines by 2023, Reuters reported citing the auto maker’s local importer.

  • Fastly, IBD Stock Of The Day, Hits Buy Point On The Need For Speed

    Fastly stock is the IBD Stock Of The Day as the content delivery network service has seen its shares surge amid strong demand for its technology to speed up websites and apps.

  • I’m a software engineer at Uber and I’m voting against Prop 22

    Before joining Uber, I worked a range of low-wage jobs from customer service at Disneyland to delivering pizza with no benefits. At work, management tells us that passing Prop 22 is for the best because it is critical for the company’s bottom line. Uber claims Prop 22 would be good for drivers, but that depends on Uber the company treating drivers better.

  • Eli Lilly Files Emergency Use Authorization Request For A Covid-19 Therapy

    Eli Lilly said it filed an initial request for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 treatment with the FDA, and said it could have 1 million doses of its treatment available this quarter.

  • A Tale of 3 Chip Stocks; 2 to Buy and 1 to Avoid

    Corona may have locked us all indoors, shut down the economy for nearly half the year, and even put President Trump in the hospital – but it seems to have breezed right past the semiconductor industry. And for good reason. Semiconductor chips are essential to our economy. From mobile devices to laptop computers to wifi to factory floors, pretty much everything in our lives runs on semiconductor chips.A look at the numbers will bear this out. The fifteen largest chip makers saw a combined $314 billion in sales last year, and the industry as a whole is on track to see $468 billion for 2020. It’s estimated that the industry will sell upwards of 1 trillion units this year.With this in mind, we’ve delved into chip stocks with two stocks to consider here and one to avoid. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool, we lined up the three alongside each other to get the lowdown on what the near-term holds for these chip players.Marvell Technology (MRVL)We’ll start with Marvell, whose $29 billion market cap makes it a mid-sized company in the semiconductor sector. With $2.9 billion in total sales last year, the company didn’t make into the list of the top 15 chip makers – but it’s still an important player, operating in over a dozen countries around the world and partnering with major names like Samsung and Nokia.Marvell’s partnerships are boosting the company’s position in the growing market for 5G compatible chips. Both Samsung and Nokia are major handset makers, and Nokia has engaged with Marvell to solve “5G chip problems.” Marvell’s agreement with Samsung is big deal, as the Korean company is one of the world’s largest smartphone makers, and now a captive market for Marvell.All of this helps explain why MRVL shares are up a whopping 64% year-to-date. The company is simply on a tear – and the general economic downturn in 1H20 was unable to impact Marvell’s revenues. The top line came in at $693 million and $727 million for Q1 and Q2, in line with the previous two quarters. Earnings per share grew sequentially from Q1 to Q2, from 9 cents to 12 cents, and beat the forecast by a 20% margin.A solid foundation and profitable results have brought Marvell to the notice of 5-star analyst Hans Mosesmann who cover the stock for Ronseblatt.“Marvell has 5nm silicon in their labs today and the performance and density characteristics look quite favorable… Marvell’s move has customer buy in up front due to the nature of the custom ASIC business. Marvell also gets the benefit of getting to re-purpose non-propriety customer 5nm building blocks for use in other products or market segments,” Mosesmann explained.The analyst concluded, "We see Marvell’s market opportunity, secular and fundamental shifts in the world of computing, due to exponential growth in AI workload requiring more custom ASIC solutions, and the accelerated move to 5nm support the notion of a premium valuation multiple tot he 30x level from our current mid-20s view."Accordingly, Mosesmann rates MRVL a Buy along with a $60 price target. This figure implies a potential upside of 38% for the coming year. (To watch Mosesmann’s track record, click here)Overall, the 21 recent reviews of MRVL stock break down to 15 Buys and 6 Holds, giving the stock a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. (See MRVL stock analysis on TipRanks)NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)Next up, NXP, moves us up a step in size. This company, holding dual headquarters in both the Netherlands and Texas, was ranked 14 out of the top 15 semiconductor companies in 2019, counting by total sales (NXP saw $8.86 billion in sales last year). While revenues and earnings have slipped due to the corona pandemic and supply and distribution disruptions, the company remains profitable. Continued profitability has supported the share price. NXPI has recovered more than 97% of its share price losses since this year’s mid-winter swoon, and is now showing a 6% year-to-date gain.NXP is in an interesting position. Almost half of the company’s business comes from the automotive industry, where the chip maker is a major supplier of circuits and networking processors for battery monitors and radar systems. These are technologies integral to electric cars and autonomous vehicles, which despite their fits and starts are moving ahead steadily. Fortunately for NXP, the global automotive industry expects both electric cars and autonomous cars to gain market share – and is adjusting planning accordingly. Gary Mobley, 5-star analyst with Wells Fargo, definitely agrees.“Our investment thesis is based largely on a recovery in global automotive production. Longer-term, our investment thesis is underpinned by: 1) growing semiconductor content per automobile, 2) NXPI share gains in the automotive semiconductor market, and 3) the growing need for secure, contactless mobile payments as well as authentication & proximity sensing," Mobley wrote.The analyst concluded, "[We] believe NXPI should experience outsized revenue growth, margin expansion and EPS growth in CY21. Additionally, we feel shares are attractively valued relative to normalized non-GAAP EBIT and EPS power."Mobley is impressed enough here to rate NXPI an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and a $145 price target that indicates a 9% upside from current levels. (To watch Mobley’s track record, click here)NXP Semiconductor is another company with a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. The stock has 19 recent reviews, including 14 Buys and 5 Holds. (See NXPI stock analysis on TipRanks)Intel Corporation (INTC)Our last stock is a big stick in the chip world. From 1993 to 2017, Intel was the 1 company in the global semiconductor market, by total sales volume. It was overtaken by Korean rival Samsung for 2017 and 2018, but in 2019 Intel regained its crown, with $69.83 billion in total semiconductor sales. Projections for 2020, however, show Samsung overtaking Intel again, even as Intel’s sales are on track to hit $72 billion.Intel’s problem stems from its success. It originally built is leading market share by dominating the PC and laptop market for processor chips – a vital niche, that continues to hold up the company’s sales. But markets change. Smartphones and tablets have been eating away at the edges of the computer niche, as the increase in capability, and large-scale competitors like Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) have been directly competing in the computer processor market. And Intel is finding other avenues blocked by mid-level competitors, like Marvell and NXP above, which have taken leading positions in smaller, but fast growing, segments of the chip industry.The financial results from 1H20, and the stock performance, have been reflecting the uncertain status of Intel’s market position. Revenues remain stable, between $19 and $20 billion per quarter, but EPS has been sliding since Q4 of last year. 1Q20 earnings came in at $1.45 per share, down 4.6% sequentially; 2Q20 EPS fell another 15% to $1.22 per share. And the stock is currently down 10% so far this year, in trading that has been highly volatile.Adding more fuel to fire, Northland analyst Gus Richard rates INTC an Underperform (i.e. Sell), and his $48 price target implies a 9% downside from current levels. (To watch Richard’s track record, click here)In his comments, the 5-star analyst paints a gloomy picture of Intel’s future.“INTC expects 2H to be down Y/Y. INTC continued to sell to Huawei in 1H despite prior attempts by the US commerce departments to restrict Huawei access to US technology. We expect sales to Huawei to go to zero by the end of Q3. Intel is also losing share to AMD and Apple is moving to its own CPU in notebooks. Data points do not paint a positive picture for INTC in 2H and beyond. Intel is on the wrong track,” Richard wrote.Overall, the analyst consensus on Intel is a cautious Hold. The stock has 32 recent rating, breaking down to 9 Buys, 14 Holds, and 9 Sells. (See Intel’s stock analysis at TipRanks)To find good ideas for chip stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Nikola Stock Will Surge 70% From Current Levels, Says Analyst

    The past couple of weeks have been a roller coaster ride for Nikola (NKLA). Shares of the electric truck maker have plummeted following a damning report accusing the company’s founder Trevor Milton of making fraudulent claims and duping investors. Shares took another dive as Milton subsequently resigned from the company, leaving questions whether Nikola has any future without its notorious ringleader at the helm. But is a comeback in the cards? Last week the stock clawed back a hefty amount of the loss, gaining 36% in three consecutive sessions.A business update by management in which the company reiterated its plan to become a leader in zero-emissions transportation appears to have soothed investors’ jittery nerves.Nikola anticipates completing five prototype Nikola Tre BEV trucks at the IVECO JV facility over the following weeks, expects to road test them in Germany this year, and to begin production shipments, as planned, in late 2021.Additionally, assuaging investors’ biggest fears, the company’s planned partnership with General Motors still appears on track.While Nikola's partnership model has been subject to criticism lately, J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster calls it “a compelling strategy.”However, Coster also points out Nikola’s near-term success hinges on GM signing on the dotted line.“We think the GM partnership deal is the most important near-term catalyst,” Coster said. “Failure to consummate the GM deal would be a fatal blow for the Badger initiative, but a serious blow to the more important Truck initiative too, in our view. The fuel station partnership announcement is less important, in our view, though a potential validation of the company that could resonate with investors. Pending completion of the five Nikola Tre trucks could be a boost to credibility, obviously... For now, the GM partnership is a stress-test for the company.”Coster remains positive on Nikola and keeps an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating along with a bullish $41 price target. The analyst, therefore, expects shares to add nearly 70% from current levels. (To watch Coster’s track record, click here)Nikola appears to be the subject of much head scratching on Wall Street. On the one hand, based on 2 Buys and Holds, each, and 1 Sell, the stock has a Hold consensus rating. Conversely, an average price target of $37, suggests potential upside of 55.5% in the year ahead. (See NKLA stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Boeing

    Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news including his expectations from the vice presidential debate tonight, Boeing stock and challenges for General Electric.

  • Here’s why the prospect of a Democratic clean sweep in November’s elections is rattling a sleepy U.S. bond market

    Investors are bracing for a Democratic party clean sweep of the White House and both houses of Congress in November's elections and that's bad news for the U.S. bond market.