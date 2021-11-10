U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,668.75
    -9.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,172.00
    -37.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,141.25
    -71.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,422.70
    -4.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.68
    -0.47 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1559
    -0.0038 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.21
    +0.99 (+5.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3510
    -0.0049 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2800
    +0.4000 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,479.97
    -1,383.68 (-2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,633.17
    -38.57 (-2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,313.91
    +39.87 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.78
    -178.68 (-0.61%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 260,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

UK's Frost: Not yet ready to give up on N.Ireland talks with EU

·1 min read

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - British Brexit minister David Frost said on Wednesday that there was more work to be done in negotiations with the European Union over post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland and he was not ready to give up yet.

"This process of negotiations has not reached its end, although we have been talking for nearly four weeks now there remain possibilities that the talks have not yet seriously examined," Frost told parliament's upper chamber.

"There is more to do and I certainly will not give up on this process, unless and until, it is abundantly clear that nothing more can be done. We are certainly not at that point yet." (Reporting by Kate Holton and Kylie MacLellan)

Recommended Stories

  • Merkel asks Putin to intervene with Belarus over migrants

    Chancellor Angela Merkel asked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to intervene with Belarus over the migrant situation on that country’s border with Poland, where groups of migrants made bold attempts this week to cross into European Union territory. The chancellor’s office said Merkel spoke with Putin by phone and underlined that the exploitation “of migrants against the European Union by the Belarusian regime is inhuman and completely unacceptable.”

  • Natick School Committee will vote on Johnson School's closure on Monday

    The School Committee will vote on the closing of Johnson Elementary School on Nov. 15.

  • Google loses appeal of huge EU fine over shopping searches

    A top European Union court on Wednesday rejected Google's appeal of a 2.4 billion euro ($2.8 billion) fine from regulators who found the tech giant abused its massive online reach by giving its own shopping recommendations an illegal advantage in search results. The European Commission, the 27-nation bloc's top competition watchdog, punished Google in 2017 for unfairly directing visitors to its own shopping service, Google Shopping, to the detriment of competitors. The EU's General Court ruled that it “largely dismisses” Google’s appeal of that antitrust penalty and is upholding the fine.

  • UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme drivers in war-hit north

    The United Nations said Wednesday that Ethiopia had detained 72 drivers working for the World Food Programme (WFP) in the country's conflict-torn north.

  • Biden and EU's von der Leyen to talk trade, Balkans, climate at White House

    President Joe Biden will host European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen at the White House on Wednesday to discuss trade and Western Balkans turmoil, among other issues, as he continues to try to mend ties with the European Union. The Washington get-together comes shortly after Biden and von der Leyen, who is president of the EU's executive, met during the G20 gathering of world leaders in Rome and the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow. The White House said the two leaders would follow up on those meetings and discuss "rules of the road" for the economy through a joint U.S.-EU trade and technology council, global warming, and regional issues such as Ukraine and the Western Balkans.

  • The Latest: Democrats in Glasgow cite progress under Biden

    The Biden administration and Democrats are making progress on climate in all kinds of ways, House Democrats said Wednesday, despite congressional troubles that are making passage of President Joe Biden’s $555 billion climate legislation a struggle. Members of a U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke to reporters during a press conference at the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland.

  • 16-year-old who vanished during school trip has been found

    A 16-year-old girl has been found in Alabama days after she vanished from a Georgia campsite while on a school field trip. Authorities have detained a male suspect in connection with Mia Brailford's disappearance.

  • White House Says It Isn’t Considering Enbridge Pipeline Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The White House pledged to discuss a key pipeline that carries Canadian crude through Michigan with the northern neighbor, stressing the U.S. isn’t considering a shutdown of the conduit the state’s governor wants shuttered. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Canadian and U.S. governments will “engage constructively” on the future of En

  • Why Uranium Stocks Are Soaring

    China’s ambitious plans to build 150 nuclear reactors are extremely bullish news for uranium producers, which have seen their respective share prices explode this year

  • Nine governors press U.S. lawmakers to pass semiconductor funding bill

    A bipartisan group of governors from nine states sent a letter on Wednesday to U.S. lawmakers urging them to pass subsidies for semiconductor factories that would produce chips for cars. The governors, who include Michigan Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, called on Congress to pass the $52 billion CHIPS Act, which would set aside $2 billion for the kind of older-technology chips of which there is a deep shortage in the automotive industry. automakers 2.2 million vehicles and affected 575,000 jobs in the industry.

  • European Gas Prices Slump as Russia Finally Increases Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowEuropean natural gas prices slumped to the lowest in more than a week as Russian supplies are gradually increasing. Benchmark Dutch futures fell more than 12% after flows to Europe via Ukraine and Poland edged higher Wednesday. Gazprom PJSC booked some pipeline capacity on the Ukrainian-Slovakian border f

  • Sharp-Eyed Readers Spot 1 Line In Judge’s Ruling Most Likely To Enrage Trump

    "Gotta hurt," one Trump critic tweeted after spotting the line.

  • You have one last chance to get a surprise tax refund this year, the IRS says

    In the last batch, taxpayers got close to $1,200 back, on average.

  • What Powell learned from past Fed mistakes on guiding the US out of a recession

    Powell has been clear about the Fed's tapering plans, and how it intends to balance its support of the economy with rising inflation.

  • Exclusive-No takers for Malaysia's 5G plan as major telcos balk over pricing, transparency

    None of Malaysia's major mobile carriers have agreed to use the government's 5G network yet due to transparency and pricing issues, ahead of a rollout planned for next month, a state agency and industry executives said. However, state-owned network wholesaler Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) told Reuters it still hoped to launch 5G services in three urban centres, as talks continue with mobile operators. The Southeast Asian country, a regional laggard in 5G rollout, unveiled a plan for a single shared network in February, hoping it would help accelerate nationwide infrastructure buildup.

  • Ann Coulter Calls Trump 'Abjectly Stupid' For Betraying His Base

    “I didn’t think he was a genius, but I didn’t think he was that stupid,” the conservative pundit griped in a podcast with Andrew Sullivan.

  • Oklahoma court overturns $465 million opioid judgment against J&J

    (Reuters) -The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million judgment against Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit by the state alleging the drugmaker fueled the opioid epidemic through the deceptive marketing of painkillers. The decision marked the latest setback for states and local governments pursuing lawsuits to hold pharmaceutical companies responsible for a drug abuse crisis the U.S. government says led to nearly 500,000 opioid overdose deaths over two decades. The court ruled https://tmsnrt.rs/3bSrnrj that the state's public nuisance law does not extend to the manufacturing, marketing and sales of prescription opioids and that a trial judge went too far in holding the company liable under it.

  • China’s Inflation Risks Build as Producers Pass on Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowChina’s inflation risks are building as producers pass on higher costs to consumers, reigniting a debate over whether the central bank has scope to ease monetary policy to support a weakening economy and potent

  • EU Commission to be sole enforcer of tech rules, EU countries agree

    Representatives from EU countries have agreed that the European Commission will be the sole enforcer of new tech rules, with a limited role for national antitrust watchdogs instead of the wider powers sought for them, officials said on Monday. EU ministers will formally ratify the agreement on Nov. 25 as part of the bloc's common position ahead of negotiations with EU lawmakers and the Commission on the draft rules known as the Digital Markets Act (DMA) before they can become law. The DMA, proposed by EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager last year, aim to curb the powers of Alphabet unit Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon with a list of dos and don'ts.

  • Boeing, airlines: 'significant time' needed to resolve 5G spectrum issue

    The aviation industry told the White House on Tuesday it will take "significant time" to ensure it is safe for major U.S. wireless companies to use C-Band spectrum for 5G communications. In a letter sent to the White House, Boeing Co, Airbus SE, U.S. airlines, pilots and others said they need the Biden administration and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) "to help aviation and telecommunication industries reach acceptable mitigations." The Federal Aviation Administration issued a bulletin last week alerting manufacturers, operators and pilots that action may be needed to address potential interference with sensitive aircraft electronics caused by the 5G deployment.