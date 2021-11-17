U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,698.00
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,064.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,319.25
    +18.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,401.80
    -3.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.34
    -0.42 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.50
    +8.40 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.22 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1315
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.32
    -0.17 (-1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3440
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8790
    +0.0790 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,344.80
    -1,207.02 (-1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,456.11
    -51.27 (-3.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,305.96
    -21.01 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,688.33
    -119.79 (-0.40%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

UK's Frost says N.Ireland deal possible by Christmas, remains preference

·1 min read

DUBLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - British Brexit minister David Frost said on Wednesday that his government's preference is to strike a deal to improve post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland and that agreement can be reached by Christmas.

Britain and the EU agreed last week to intensify efforts to solve issues around the Northern Ireland protocol. Brussels cautiously welcomed a change in tone from London, though British Brexit minister David Frost said "significant gaps" remained.

"I think it can be done, whether it will be done is another question," Frost told BBC Northern Ireland when asked if a deal could be reached by Christmas, adding that triggering emergency safeguard measures remains "a very real option". (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S., Japan to rebuild trade ties with new forum, meetings

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and Japan announced on Wednesday a new trade partnership to boost cooperation on labor, environment and digital trade issues, with an emphasis on "third country concerns," a reference to China's state-driven economic policies. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, who is in Tokyo to meet with new Japanese government ministers, said initial meetings of the U.S.-Japan Partnership on Trade would take place early in 2022, with periodic meetings on a regular basis. "This partnership will deepen the cooperation between the United States and Japan that has defined our strong bilateral trade relationship," Tai said in a statement issued by her office in Washington.

  • House Democrats Push Surprising Tax Break for the Rich

    The latest version of the Build Back Better Act, which the House could vote on a soon as this week, includes a controversial tax break that would overwhelmingly benefit high-income households, though whether it will survive revisions in the Senate is still an open question. Pushed by lawmakers from high-tax states, House Democrats are proposing to increase the state and local tax (SALT) deduction to $80,000 through 2026, up from the current level of $10,000. Doing so would provide a tax cut wort

  • First Solar Shares Tumble on Tariff Decision

    While a trade group hails the court ruling as a win, solar panel manufacturer could now be undercut on price by overseas rivals.

  • India to Ban Crypto As Payment Method, But Regulate As Asset: Report

    The Modi government will also ban active solicitation from crypto firms, such as ads.

  • Secretive Chinese Committee Draws Up List to Replace U.S. Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- China is accelerating plans to replace American and foreign technology, quietly empowering a secretive government-backed organization to vet and approve local suppliers in sensitive areas from cloud to semiconductors, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds

  • Oil Sags as Traders Assess Potential for Joint Stockpile Release

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated as investors weighed both the odds that the Biden administration will tap emergency reserves in a coordinated move along with nations such as China and a mixed report on U.S. stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantChronically Underfun

  • Bill Gates' $4 billion high-tech nuclear reactor set for Wyoming coal site

    An advanced nuclear power venture founded by billionaire Bill Gates said on Tuesday it has chosen a town in Wyoming as the site to build a $4 billion demonstration plant that will get half its funding from the U.S. government. TerraPower's Natrium plant will be built in Kemmerer, a remote western Wyoming town where the Naughton coal plant is due to shut in 2025. The project will get about $1.9 billion from the federal government including $1.5 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed this week.

  • Stephanie Ruhle clarifies inflation remarks, says there are ‘two Americas’ — and one is struggling

    The NBC business correspondent got backlash for saying the ‘dirty little secret’ is Americans can afford inflation

  • The Federal Reserve chair decision looms: What's at stake

    The two finalists for Federal Reserve chair appear to be incumbent Jay Powell and Fed Governor Lael Brainard. Where to they stand on issues ranging from monetary policy to climate change to crypto?

  • U.S. Marijuana Stocks Give Up Gains After GOP Reform Bill Announced

    U.S. marijuana stocks were up on Monday, ahead of an expected unveiling of Republican-led draft legislation to legalize cannabis in the U.S.

  • Google’s Next Trillion, U.S. Plans for Asia Trade: NEF Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s growing role on the world stage, climate change, and economic questions from inflation to cryptocurrencies were in focus as global leaders of government, finance and industry gathered at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges Tha

  • UK inflation jumps to decade high making interest rates rise inevitable

    Inflation now sits at more than double the Bank's 2% target, and is expected to keep climbing to as much as 5% by next April.

  • How the New Infrastructure Spending Package Affects Crypto Investors

    Crypto investors better look up from their Coinbase and Gemini apps. Changes are afoot. President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending package on Nov. 15, and though the law was a key achievement as it pertained to … Continue reading → The post How the New Infrastructure Spending Package Affects Crypto Investors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • As U.S. Congress advances Democrats' tax plans, America's wealthy eye loopholes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -As Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives look to advance https://www.reuters.com/world/us/white-house-eyes-us-house-vote-spending-bill-next-week-deese-2021-11-08 their $1.75 trillion social spending package this week, wealthy individuals are already planning ways to avoid paying for it. The package would be the biggest expansion of the U.S. safety net since the 1960s, and Democrats propose paying for it by levying a 5% surtax on individuals with more than $10 million in annual income and an additional 3% tax on individuals with more than $25 million in annual income. The White House says the new surtax could generate $230 billion to pay for the spending bill, but experts and bankers say that many individuals will find ways to avoid it and that it will raise less than an earlier proposal for a billionaires tax.

  • Growth, jobs and inflation clash in Biden Fed choice

    U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee as the next chair of the Federal Reserve, expected as soon as this week, will inherit an economy headed for the fastest annual growth in a generation with wage increases flowing to the lowest-paid workers, strong hiring, and household bank accounts flush with cash. They'll also inherit a situation where homes, cars, food, and clothing are becoming steadily more expensive, and whether it's current chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term or a promotion for current Fed Governor Lael Brainard, dealing with that inflation shock carries risks for both the president, the economy and the Fed. Rising prices have already begun to sour the public mood, pushing Biden's approval numbers to the lowest point of his presidency, cited in polls as a concern that crosses party lines and income brackets and which is shared even among those for whom higher prices have been offset by ongoing government payments.

  • Stimulus Update: 750,000 Bonus Stimulus Checks Sent This Week. Who's Getting Them?

    As people across the country sign petitions requesting a fourth stimulus check and wait hopefully for Congress to act, around 750,000 Americans will be getting a payment in the mail soon. The 750,000 stimulus checks that were sent out in the mail on Monday Nov. 15, 2021 will be distributed to qualifying individuals across California. Your adjusted gross income (AGI) on your California return for the 2020 tax year was under $75,000 and your wages were also below this threshold.

  • Explainer-Germany's Nord Stream 2 gatekeeper: the long road until gas flows

    Germany's energy regulator said on Tuesday it had suspended the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to carry Russian gas to Europe and said the Swiss-based consortium needed to form a company under German law to get an operating licence. Europe's most controversial energy project, which is led by Russian gas giant Gazprom, has faced resistance from the United States and Ukraine amongst others. Surging gas prices in Europe caused by a jump in global demand as the economy recovers from COVID-19, has led some government officials and industry to demand more Russian supplies.

  • Bannon Boasted Of Using Trump As His ‘Vessel’ But Now Faces Jail In His Service

    The former White House aide’s podcast mates complained that he had to wear handcuffs while awaiting his court hearing on criminal contempt charges.

  • Why Lael Brainard is best qualified to lead the Fed

    Suspense mounts over who will be the next Federal Reserve Chair. Washington’s smart money is betting on Jay Powell’s reappointment, but Lael Brainard is running a strong second.

  • Report says drugmakers impose unjustified U.S. price increases; spending on AbbVie drug rises $1.4 billion

    Drugmakers hiked U.S. prices on seven of the 10 costliest prescription drugs in 2020 without justification, increasing drug spending by $1.67 billion, a U.S. group that reviews the value of medicines said on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc's widely used Humira rheumatoid arthritis drug accounted for the majority of the spending increase, with a net price increase of 9.6% leading to an almost $1.4 billion increase in U.S. spending.