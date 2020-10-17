U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,483.81
    +0.47 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,606.31
    +112.11 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,671.56
    -42.31 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,633.81
    -5.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    40.78
    -0.18 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.90
    -6.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.7440
    +0.0130 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2909
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.3940
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    11,356.72
    +299.71 (+2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    231.26
    -1.91 (-0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    5,919.58
    +87.06 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    23,410.63
    -96.60 (-0.41%)
     

UK's Gove says Britain 'well prepared' for a no-deal Brexit - Sunday Times

·1 min read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Michael Gove, the minister handling Brexit divorce issues for Britain, said on Sunday that the UK is "increasingly well-prepared" for a no-deal Brexit.

"It is not my preferred destination," Gove said in an article for the Sunday Times newspaper https://bit.ly/3lXXGbm.

"But if the choice is between arrangements that tie our hands indefinitely, or where we can shape our own future, then that's no choice at all. And leaving on Australian terms is an outcome for which we are increasingly well-prepared". (Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

