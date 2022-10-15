U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,583.07
    -86.84 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,634.83
    -403.89 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,321.39
    -327.76 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.40
    -46.01 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.55
    -3.56 (-4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.20
    -26.80 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    -0.72 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9724
    -0.0059 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1180
    -0.0150 (-1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7300
    +1.5480 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,124.08
    -110.92 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.82
    -12.36 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

UK's Hunt to delay another tax cut to plug 72 billion stg black hole-Sunday Times

·1 min read
City of London financial district during evening rush-hour in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt is to delay a planned reduction to the basic rate of income tax by one year after the country's fiscal watchdog warned that the public finances were in a worse state than expected, the Sunday Times reported.

The newspaper said Hunt would put off for a year a plan to reduce the basic rate of income tax next April, to save 5 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) a year. It said Hunt needed to plug a black hole in the public finances of 72 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.8953 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

