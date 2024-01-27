UK's John Lewis considers cutting 11,000 jobs- The Guardian

FILE PHOTO: Branding and signage is seen at the John Lewis and Partners retail store in Oxford Street, London, Britain

(Reuters) - John Lewis Partnership, the owner of John Lewis and Waitrose, is considering cutting up to 11,000 staff jobs in the next five years, the Guardian reported on Saturday.

A minimum of 10% of the staff-owned business's workforce could be affected across the group's head office, supermarkets and department stores, the report said citing sources.

The number of roles are expected to be gradually reduced over the years without any possible replacement, the report added.

John Lewis did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The British retailer warned it would have to cut staff numbers and scrap any bonus last year after its customers cut back on spending, prompting its annual loss to balloon.

The 159-year-old retail group has been struggling in recent years amid tough competition and the costs of developing its online offering.

(Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)