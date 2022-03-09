U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,279.27
    +108.57 (+2.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,353.31
    +720.67 (+2.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,194.23
    +398.68 (+3.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,019.57
    +56.55 (+2.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.67
    -8.03 (-6.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.20
    -44.10 (-2.16%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    -0.65 (-2.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1079
    +0.0170 (+1.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9220
    +0.0500 (+2.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3169
    +0.0071 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8660
    +0.2020 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,244.79
    +3,382.82 (+8.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.88
    +12.53 (+1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

UK's Johnson condemns reported Mariupol hospital attack

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday there were few things more depraved than the targeting of vulnerable and defenceless people, after Ukraine accused Russia of bombing a children's hospital in the port city of Mariupol.

"There are few things more depraved than targeting the vulnerable and defenceless," Johnson said on Twitter.

"The UK is exploring more support for Ukraine to defend against airstrikes and we will hold Putin to account for his terrible crimes." (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

