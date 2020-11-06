U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

UK's Johnson says he very much hopes EU trade deal can be agreed

·1 min read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he hoped a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union could be agreed, but the country was well prepared if final-stage talks with the bloc did not succeed.

"I very much hope that we will (get a deal), and obviously that depends on our friends and partners across the Channel," he told broadcasters.

"I think there is a deal to be done if they want to do. If not, the country is of course very, very well prepared and as I have said before, we can do very, very well on Australian terms." (Reporting by Paul Sandle and William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)

  • The Second Breakup of AT&T

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. has been called many things over its 135-year history: Ma Bell, monopoly, media conglomerate. The company, which traces its roots to the patent rights of telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell, was the dominant phone company for much of the 20th century. So dominant, in fact, that it was broken up in 1982 as part of an agreement with antitrust authorities. But those businesses eventually began to merge, culminating with SBC Communications — one of the so-called Baby Bells — acquiring AT&T in 2005 and taking the name.That wasn’t the end of it. What followed was a streak of deal-making that turned AT&T into a new behemoth spanning television, media and advertising. After a failed attempt to acquire T-Mobile, the company bought satellite-TV provider DirecTV in 2015 for $49 billion, becoming the biggest provider of pay television. It purchased Time Warner in 2018 for $85 billion, making Ma Bell the improbable parent company of HBO, CNN, Warner Bros. and DC Comics. The carrier also made smaller deals, such as the 2018 acquisition of AppNexus, an online ad platform.And once again, AT&T was too big.This time around, it isn’t the government pushing to slim down the company — though the Justice Department did unsuccessfully oppose the Time Warner deal — but its own investors and Chief Executive Officer John Stankey.Stankey took the helm in July, putting him in charge of a company with heavy debt and a media business that was ravaged by the pandemic. AT&T also was shunted to No. 3 in the wireless-phone business this year, following T-Mobile US Inc.’s acquisition of Sprint Corp. The company had just launched HBO Max, an attempt to take on Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co. in streaming, but perhaps the most urgent matter was undoing some of the work of his predecessor.The last CEO, Randall Stephenson, had spent much of his 13-year tenure obsessed with deals. He kept a color-coded roster of potential companies he wanted AT&T to buy, leading to 43 acquisitions. Now Stankey has his own to-do list: things he wants to sell.“It’s going to keep us busy for a little bit of time.”Critics such as activist investor Elliott Management Corp. have urged AT&T to focus on its subscriber services and walk back its go-big-or-go-home M&A strategy by divesting acquisitions, including DirecTV.“When you look at what’s worked or hasn’t worked in telecom, you see that conglomerates and empire building has not been rewarded by the marketplace,” said Todd Lowenstein, chief equity strategist with the Private Bank at Union Bank.Stankey, who has spent his entire 35-year career at AT&T, may be an unlikely person to dismantle AT&T’s acquisition empire. He rode shotgun as a top captain during Stephenson’s decade of agglomeration. The executive had a hand in creating some of the current problems and he calls them out directly: Last month, he acknowledged that pay-TV providers like DirecTV will probably face years of cord cutting before they hit bottom.Now, more than 100 days into the job, he says his plan of attack is to focus on three key growth areas: wireless — particularly 5G — where there’s hope for new consumer and business applications; fiber-optic network connections to accommodate surging data traffic; and HBO Max, the online streaming future of AT&T’s video ambitions.As for new acquisitions, don’t expect much beyond opportunistic purchases, Stankey said in an interview in September. “Right now this management team is focused on getting execution right and moving the distractions elsewhere,” he said. “It’s going to keep us busy for a little bit of time.”Last month, AT&T got $1.1 billion for its stake in Central European Media Enterprises. The company has already sold office buildings and a stake in Disney’s streaming service Hulu. It also got nearly $2 billion from the sale of its Puerto Rico phone business earlier this month.The company is aiming to pay down debt and cut $6 billion in annual costs, partly through slashing thousands of jobs.But AT&T still has plenty of potential businesses to sell or scale back. The question now is how big an asset sale it wants to have — and who may be interested in buying.DirecTVThe biggest priority is DirecTV and AT&T’s other pay-TV operations, which have been hemorrhaging customers.  AT&T has been exploring options for DirecTV for more than a year, but finding a buyer for the whole business seems unlikely.A combination with Dish Network Corp., the nation’s other satellite-TV provider, is one scenario. But reducing the industry to a single player would draw antitrust scrutiny, especially since rural customers have few other options. A proposed combination of the two businesses was shot down by the Federal Communications Commission and the Justice Department in 2002.Instead, AT&T is trying to sell a stake — and possibly control of the business — to outside investors. a move that could take some of the drag off AT&T’s performance. But the ice cube is melting fast: Pay-TV revenue fell by more than $1 billion, or 10%, in the third quarter.Apollo Global Management Inc. has been in discussions about such a transaction. And Bloomberg News reported this week that former Citigroup Inc. rainmaker Michael Klein could do a deal through his blank-check company Churchill Capital Corp. IV. Ideally, an agreement would let AT&T remove DirecTV from its books while maintaining access to some of its cash flow.But a deal is expected to value DirecTV at only about $15 billion when final bids are accepted next month. That's less than a third of the price AT&T paid five years ago.VrioAT&T’s DirecTV Latin America business suffers some of the same problems as the U.S. operations, only with an even more erratic political backdrop. The 2015 acquisition of DirecTV included satellite businesses in South America and the Caribbean — an entity that was renamed Vrio. The unit’s biggest problem was its Venezuela pay-TV business. During the country’s political turmoil, the service was shut down after getting caught between U.S. restrictions and the local government.AT&T tried but failed to spin off part of Vrio in an initial public offering. Then, after reducing the size and price of the offer, AT&T abandoned the move. For the past two years, the falling value of the satellite-TV business has made prospects of unloading the business even dimmer.Warner Bros. Interactive EntertainmentUnlike some of its businesses, AT&T’s video-game division would be a prized asset for a number of potential buyers. The company has reportedly explored a sale of the operations, which are estimated to be worth $4 billion. But AT&T recently pulled the business off a list of noncore assets that it's willing to part with.The unit, whose video games include titles like Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Mortal Kombat 11, attracted interest from several major companies. But with the gaming industry booming during the pandemic — and AT&T facing the complications of wanting to retain licensing rights — the company may have decided the division was worth keeping for itself.CrunchyrollThe animation video service was the first step in AT&T’s massive pivot to media six years ago. Crunchyroll was acquired through the company’s newly formed joint venture with the Chernin Group, called Otter Media. The name is derived from the abbreviation OTT, for content delivered via the internet “over the top” of a traditional platform. Since then, just “streaming” has become the more popular term.AT&T bought out the remaining stake in Otter Media from the Chernin Group in 2018. More recently, the telecom giant has had second thoughts. Last week, the Nikkei business daily reported that Sony Corp. was in final talks to acquire the service in a deal worth close to $1 billion.CNNCNN is one of the more controversial businesses that AT&T acquired when it absorbed WarnerMedia in 2018, with the president regularly assailing the cable-news network on social media. It's also been the source of takeover speculation, with Jeff Bezos seen as a potential buyer. But Stankey said in September that CNN was one of the pieces of the WarnerMedia structure that are “more tightly wound together than they were before.” In other words, selling it would seem less likely. XandrAT&T had high hopes for the AppNexus digital advertising unit it acquired for $1.6 billion in 2018. Named in a nod to Alexander Graham Bell, Xandr was going to be an advertising network that all pay-TV providers could use. Ad-industry veteran Brian Lesser was hired to run the operation, and Stephenson told investors that the business would bring in $2 billion in new revenue by using customer data to deliver targeted ads.Those fortunes didn’t materialize. Lesser left, and now it’s up for sale as new WarnerMedia chief Jason Kilar brings in another ad team.Regional Sports NetworksAT&T has four regional sports networks, or RSNs, which include rights to teams such as hockey’s Pittsburgh Penguins, basketball’s Houston Rockets and baseball’s Seattle Mariners.Though live sports are still the closest thing to must-see TV these days, owning RSNs has increasingly become a headache. Sports leagues have sought ever-increasing sums for rights to their games, and subscribers aren’t as reliable as they once were. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. just wrote down its RSNs by $4.23 billion, an admission that it overpaid for the cable channels, which it only acquired last year.Looking for cash to pay down debts, AT&T had hoped to sell its RSNs and cash in on their $1 billion in estimated value. The company sought bids last year, but a buyer didn’t materialize. This year, with sports still trying to bounce back from Covid-19, a sale seems even less likely.Digital LifeIn a bold attempt to take on home-security giant ADT Inc., AT&T launched its own “smart home” security and monitoring venture in 2013. While the effort was intended to explore opportunities beyond its wireless service, the timing and model may have been wrong. Homeowners were already moving away from expensive security services and buying do-it-yourself systems or products like Ring from Amazon.com Inc. or Nest from Alphabet Inc. Four years into the venture, AT&T started looking for ways to get out.AT&T MexicoStephenson crossed borders and ended a decadeslong friendship with his onetime mentor Carlos Slim by becoming a direct competitor for mobile customers in Mexico. AT&T bought wireless carrier Grupo Iusacell SA for $2.5 billion in 2015 and expanded the service to cover most of Mexico by 2018. But Covid-19, foreign-exchange rates and the dominance of rival America Movil in Mexico has kept the investment unprofitable and difficult to justify.“It’s going to keep us busy for a little bit of time.”So what does Stankey do now? Holding out to get top dollar for some of these assets might not be the right approach, said Colby Synesael, an analyst at Cowen.Stankey just needs to “rip the Band-Aid off and move on,” Synesael said. In other words, take what he can get. “I think it has become obvious to him that he needs to do it. And the sooner he does it the better,” Synesael said. “He doesn’t want to spend his entire CEO tenure undoing what he and Randall did in the past. Get it done now so he can concentrate on other initiatives.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Toyota boss hits out at Tesla

    Toyota’s boss has taken a swipe at Tesla, predicting Elon Musk’s electric car company will lose out to established motor manufacturers as they catch up in battery vehicles. Akio Toyoda, grandson of Toyota’s founder, warned not to dismiss the automotive industry’s giants as his company posted quarterly results which included doubling its full-year profit forecast. “Tesla says that their recipe will be the standard in the future, but what Toyota has is a real kitchen and a real chef,” said Mr Toyoda in a reference to Tesla’s hopes its technologies will become widely adopted. “They aren’t really making something that’s real - people are just buying the recipe,” he added. “We have the kitchen and chef, and we make real food. "When it comes to products, we have a full menu that will be chosen by customers.”

  • Tesla unveils 'Tesla Tequila' for $250, product sold-out on website

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk finally made good on his promise to sell "Tesla Tequila" - two years after teasing the effort in a tweet, and the $250 bottle quickly flew off the virtual shelf. Pictures revealed a sleek, lightning bolt-designed bottle, a lot different than what Musk imagined when he touted the Tequila. Mexico's Tequila Regulatory Council had at the time argued the "name 'Teslaquila' evokes the word Tequila ... (and) Tequila is a protected word."

  • Judge Orders SBA to Release Names of All PPP Borrowers, Precise Loan Amounts

    The Small Business Administration must release detailed information for all Paycheck Protection Program loans, including names of borrowers and precise loan amounts, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

  • Forget Biden Vs. Trump: The Incumbent Is Winning in Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- A strange thing happened on the way to the biggest post-election surge in modern stock-market history. On Wednesday, while the S&P 500 was tacking on $600 billion of fresh value, most of its members fell.How the index still managed to gain so much altitude is the story of the week and of the year: a reigning oligarchy of market behemoths, soaring past everything else.Yesterday, as the big American equity benchmark rallied 2.2%, some 270 of its constituents were nursing losses. Some lost a lot. Three big financial firms slid more than 10%, while utilities tumbled to one of the worst days in three months. While a measure of equilibrium was restored Thursday, at the top, the leader board looked the same.It’s a trend that will surprise no one who has been paying attention to markets in 2020: gains concentrating in companies that have circled like buzzards over virtually every rally of the pandemic age: the Faang bloc. Somehow, some way, even before the votes are counted, megacap technology is coming out on top. Again.“It looks like we’re back with the winners of Covid are going to win,” said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer of Bokeh Capital Partners.The S&P 500 surged 1.95% Thursday, bringing its two-day surge to 4.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 again outperformed, adding 2.6% for a gain of 7.1% over the pair of days.Investors are reverting to what works, a yearlong trend in which the very heft of companies like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. schleps the whole market past a damaging pandemic and deep economic downturn. Cherished for their balance sheets, beloved by consumers for their online and automated products, the Fangs have been insulated from the coronavirus fallout. Total third-quarter profits for the group rose 2.6%, compared with an expected 11% drop for the rest of the S&P 500, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.It’s true that they briefly fell out of favor in the weeks leading up to the election as investors calculated that Democratic control of Washington could spur spending and a jolt to flagging economic growth. Now those views are being frantically retooled. With stimulus less of a certainty, bets are being placed on havens against sputtering growth.Other forces have coalesced in the Faangs’ favor. Overhanging concerns about higher tax rates and increased regulation from a Joe Biden administration have dwindled. With a potentially split Congress, many strategists are seeing this week’s rotation as a reflection of the removal of potentially higher capital gains taxes. Some may have sold out of tech, the thinking goes, to avoid paying those higher levies next year.“Some investors may have been sidelined before the election to avoid a tax-sale stock drop, or perhaps to buy the dip,” wrote Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial. “Either way, the strategy is irrelevant now and they piled back in.”With inflation-fueling stimulus in doubt, bond yields have also moved lower since the Nov. 3 vote. That’s a boon to tech stocks, too, as investors gravitate to high-growth assets with long duration cash flows. The Federal Reserve signaled Thursday that it will hold rates near zero for a long time still.“In a very low interest environment, you want to own companies that are growing. Those companies have put up the best growth, the best free cash flow on the market and, in my opinion, they’re going to keep growing,” said Gary Bradshaw, a portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas. “If you don’t have a government that’s going to be riding them and breaking them up and taxing them into oblivion or taxing shareholders that own them, megacap tech’s going to keep rolling.”It was just last week that solid quarterly earnings reports from a majority of the Fang stocks failed to inspire share-price gains. An index that includes Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc., Microsoft, Alphabet Inc., Apple dropped 4% last week. The group is now up close to 10% in three days, the most in five years.Victoria Fernandez, chief market strategist for Crossmark Global Investments, says their adverse post-earnings reactions were due to election uncertainty. Removal of that ambivalence paves the way for tech shares to resume their upward trend again.“As we hopefully get past that over the next couple of days, we can see tech settle in and continue to have that climb higher,” she said in a phone interview. “It’s difficult to not have any tech in your portfolio.”This week, the winner-take-all mentality in markets is back. On Wednesday, when the Nasdaq 100 surged more than 4%, both the small-cap Russell 2000 gauge and an equal-weight version of the S&P 500 barely budged. Using Russell 1000 indexes, value suffered its worst day versus growth since 2001. Relative to the S&P 500, it was the worst day for regional banks on record, including the financial crisis.And in another showing of how lopsided Wednesday’s rally was, it was the first time in at least six decades that the S&P 500 jumped more than 2% as more volume flowed into declining securities than advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange, according to SentimenTrader.Meantime, exchange-traded fund investors rushed into Invesco’s QQQ -- which tracks the tech-concentrated gauge -- adding close to $2.7 billion in the biggest one-day inflow in nearly a month. The fund is on pace for its best year of inflows in two decades.Still, not everyone is convinced the massive tech rally is substantiated. Max Gokhman, Pacific Life Fund Advisors’ head of asset allocation, still sees antitrust concerns over big technology firms persisting, no matter the final election outcome.“The Nasdaq rally is I think a little over-enthusiastic,” he said by phone. “The Nasdaq rally is something I would be fading at this point.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 9 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now

    A better strategy is to look at long-term consistency and dividend growth -- even if that means today's payout isn't huge. Growing dividends signal investors will be paid more over time, and these increases are an important indicator that a company is doing well and committed to sharing its success with stockholders. A "dividend aristocrat" is an elite class of dividend stock that has increased its payout at least once a year for the last 25 years or more.

  • Cannabis stocks rally for a second straight day with Aurora gaining 66% as Biden’s gains raise reform hopes

    Cannabis stocks enjoyed a second straight day of strong gains Friday, led by Aurora Cannabis Inc. with a 66% surge, on growing expectations that Democrat Joe Biden will win the 2020 presidential race and lead a reform effort that will put a spark under the still nascent sector.

  • The Justice Department just seized a record $1 billion in bitcoin

    A whopping 69,369 bitcoins was recently moved from the fourth richest wallet in the world.

  • Beijing Strangles Hong Kong Even Tighter

    A new proposal would destroy any semblance of the city’s autonomy and its residents’ freedom.

  • Global Blood Therapeutics Off on Results Miss, Analyst Rating Cut

    Global Blood Therapeutics shares are lower after the company missed analysts' revenue and earnings expectations.

  • Australia says China trade disruptions 'deeply troubling'

    Australia said on Friday it was closely monitoring exports to China amid "deeply troubling" reports that Chinese buyers have been told not to purchase seven categories of Australian goods ranging from coal to wine, further souring diplomatic tensions. Australian media have reported that Chinese importers had been informally warned by customs officials that commodities including copper ore, barley, sugar, timber and lobster will face increased inspections from Friday. Trade minister Simon Birmingham said Chinese officials had publicly and privately denied any coordinated effort was being taken against Australia, and said he hoped Beijing "is true to its word".

  • Wall Street strategists are already telling clients what to expect in 2021: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, November 6, 2020.

  • Why This Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Stock’s Earnings Are Just a Distraction

    Wall Street is focused on the potential for fuel cells to shake up the auto industry, rather than on current profits.

  • Target-Date Funds Are Too Risky for Savers

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- One of the great financial innovations in recent decades is target date funds. These investment vehicles, which have $2.3 trillion in assets, are intended to be a sort of “set it and forget it” program for investors saving for retirement, automatically shifting one’s asset allocation from aggressive to conservative over time. This might not seem to be all that revolutionary. In the grand scheme of financial innovations, it’s actually a pretty simple idea, but studies show the vast majority of investors are terrible at allocating assets optimally on their own.The thesis behind target date funds is that the investor outsources his or her asset allocation to a fund manager in exchange for an extra layer of fees that are typically not all that large. In doing so, the investor only has to pick one fund, taking all the brain damage out of investing and having to actively change the allocation between stocks and bonds as retirement approaches. Of course, there is the risk that the target date fund manager gets the asset allocation wrong, given generally accepted assumptions about future equity returns.My criticism of target date funds is that they are uniformly too aggressive with their equity allocations. Most of them start out with about a 90% allocation to stocks in an investor’s early years, moving toward a 50% allocation as retirement nears. Having 90% of one’s money in stocks is too high in the beginning, and having 50% in stocks is too high at the end. These allocations are a function of the peculiar belief in that stocks are the best way to save for retirement. And even though stocks returned about 8% a year for the last 100 years, we have no knowledge of what they will return in the future, which argues for more diversification across asset classes.The reason you’re not supposed to have such high allocations to equities is because volatility prods people to make stupid decisions. In a severe bear market, few people who will “hold on” and continue to dollar-cost average as stocks fall. Instead, they usually panic and liquidate their investments at the worst possible time. A target date fund that is predominantly in stocks will have the same effect on people.Read more: Less Stress Is the Key to Investing Success: Jared DillianSome personal finance experts say target date funds are not aggressive enough, claiming they could leave investors with lower returns in their later working years and forcing them to retire later. This is bad advice. The whole reason investors should de-risk over time is that as they get closer to retirement, they’re no longer seeking capital appreciation, but rather safety and income. Nobody wants to lose half of their nest egg the year before retirement. There’s no reason someone in their 60s should be in a portfolio of 100% stocks.The good thing about target date funds is that they force investors to invest in bonds, which they’d otherwise probably avoid altogether. Most individual investors don’t understand bonds, and they invest in fixed-income assets only because someone told them that bonds have some diversification benefits. The problem is that it’s not enough. A 50% allocation to equities for someone in their 60s still leaves someone with a lot of risk right before retirement.The old rule of thumb was that one’s allocation to bonds should be about equivalent to their age. We don’t hear that advice much anymore because there is a perception that bonds are less attractive these days, owing to record-low interest rates. There are ways to make money in the bond market that don’t involve a dependence on microscopic interest rates. When people refer to bonds in the abstract, most think they are referring to U.S. Treasury securities. But other fixed-income assets, including corporate bonds with below investment grade credit ratings and preferred stock, still offer decent yields relative to the risk-free alternative.Many target date funds have an allocation to international stocks, which is good, but it would be nice if they had exposure to other asset classes, like certain commodities and even real estate. A target date fund’s returns are often dominated by the stock market, causing much volatility. Even so, investors are probably happy with their target date allocations. After all, stocks and bonds have both been going up. Plus, it’s just not fashionable to be conservative nowadays. A sustained bear market in stocks might cause asset managers to rethink the assumptions about equity exposure and the glide path. But it would too late by then.This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Jared Dillian is the editor and publisher of The Daily Dirtnap, investment strategist at Mauldin Economics, and the author of "Street Freak" and "All the Evil of This World." He may have a stake in the areas he writes about.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CVS Health picks Lynch to lead as CEO starting in February

    CVS Health has chosen a veteran insurance executive as its new top executive with the company shifting more toward helping customers stay healthy and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager said Friday that Karen Lynch will replace Larry Merlo as president and CEO on Feb. 1. CVS Health shares then jumped in morning trading.

  • Apple must face shareholder lawsuit over CEO Cook's China sales comments

    In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said shareholders led by a UK pension fund can sue over Cook's comment on a Nov. 1, 2018, analyst call that while Apple was facing sales pressure in some emerging markets, "I would not put China in that category." Apple told suppliers to curb production a few days after Cook spoke, and on Jan. 2, 2019, unexpectedly cut its quarterly revenue forecast by up to $9 billion, which Cook blamed in part on pressure on China's economy from U.S.-China trade tensions.

  • The Day Jack Ma Became Ray Dalio's Nightmare

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- Nov. 3 was a sad, sad day for China. Not because America’s election changes anything about its hawkish stance toward Beijing — that’s bipartisan — but because China lost a golden investment opportunity by shooting itself in the foot. Looking purely at the numbers, China is in a sweet spot right now. Its bonds are attractive, as the yield differential with U.S. Treasuries hovers near a five-year high. Beijing’s virus-containment strategy is working, and the economy has bounced back. Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping’s latest five-year economic blueprint, which favors innovation and domestic consumption, is a win for tech companies — exactly the kind of growth stocks investors love. Foreigners have been buying the China story this year, even as President Donald Trump threatened to sanction and delist mainland companies. They are crowding into Beijing’s sovereign issues at a record pace, promising to overtake domestic city commercial banks as the second largest purchasing bloc. Global investors need to have “a significant portion” of their portfolios in Chinese assets, both for diversification and short-term tactical gains, said Bridgewater Associates LP founder Ray Dalio. (Dalio says as he understands it, events were progressing faster than regulators were comfortable with, which led to their actions.  “So I assure you that Chinese regulators’ move to curtail Ma’s IPO was not my worst nightmare, and I certainly do not believe that it will have any notable effect on the evolution of China and its markets.” To read his full statement, click here.)The Shanghai Stock Exchange’s surprise suspension of Ant Group’s record-breaking initial public offering Tuesday night changed the landscape entirely. Two weeks earlier, the company’s billionaire founder Jack Ma made a sensational speech, saying China’s financial system and regulatory framework are broken. On Monday, Beijing’s top financial watchdogs summoned Ma and dressed him down. Then they issued new draft rules to rein in Ant’s lucrative consumer loan business.  It’s episodes like this that remind us how capricious and thin-skinned Beijing’s policy makers can be. Regulators have been debating whether to allow online microlenders to act as simple matchmakers (rather than traditional lenders, which require capital buffers), for a good two years. Why the sudden change of heart two days before Ant’s much-anticipated trading debut? The fintech giant had already raised at least $34.5 billion from its dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Now, it has to return billions of dollars to its IPO subscribers. Somehow, Beijing has proved Ma’s point: China’s bureaucrats don’t know what they’re doing. To govern well, you can’t pick and choose when and how hard to regulate; the secret sauce is consistency. Beijing is looking as childish and moody as Trump on the day of the U.S. election. While Jack Ma’s botched IPO is the big story, there are plenty of obscure examples that also matter to long-term investors. Consider instead the so-called  keepwell clause. This “gentlemen’s agreement” is a common feature of China’s $790 billion dollar bond market, and in theory protects investors in the event of default. In September, a Beijing court rejected the recognition of the keepwell deed for a conglomerate’s dollar bond. Two months later, a court in Shanghai ruled to accept this provision for an energy trader. China’s stance on keepwell is anyone’s guess. This is the problem with investing in China. First, assumed rules can be broken at whim, especially when policy makers fear they are losing face. Second, after Ma’s troubles, what billionaire executive will want to speak up? It’s much better to be supplicant, keep quiet and busy yourself making money.  Sure, China has many attractive traits, but you’d better be prepared to stay in perpetual crisis mode. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Shuli Ren is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian markets. She previously wrote on markets for Barron's, following a career as an investment banker, and is a CFA charterholder.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coronavirus Stocks Are Up Big This Year, But Which Ones Should You Buy?

    Coronavirus stocks and other biotechs are rallying as the stock market returns to a confirmed uptrend after the U.S. presidential election.

  • Mortgage rates are pushed to new all-time low by election suspense

    Amid political uncertainty, rates have dropped to a record low for the 12th time in 2020.

  • Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Oracle, AT&T And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) is way too speculative for him. In the power management, he prefers Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) on the power side and Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN) on the management side.Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) is a pure spec, said Cramer. He would rather buy a fraction of the share in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL).Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is fine, thinks Cramer. He prefers salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) because it has a faster growth and it is doing better.Cramer is concerned about AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) balance sheet, but the company is doing things to alleviate the pressure so he would give it one more quarter and then he will consider buying.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For November 4 * Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In SPY(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.