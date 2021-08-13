U.S. markets closed

UK's largest mobile operator O2 commences selling Spacetalk Adventurer overnight

·7 min read
SYDNEY, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spacetalk Ltd. (ASX:SPA, www.spacetalkwatch.com) is pleased to announce that O2, the UK's largest mobile network operator with over 47 million broadband, mobile, TV and home phone subscribers, overnight commenced selling the Company's Spacetalk Adventurer children's smartphone watch in all its 430 retail stores and on-line.

Spacetalk CEO Mark Fortunatow said: "O2's ranging of Adventurer is a strong endorsement of Spacetalk's market leadership position in this rapidly growing new global category and a significant milestone in our Company progress."

View hi-res version

Press release from O2:

Spark your child's imagination with the new SPACETALK ADVENTURER smartwatch, now available from O2

https://news.virginmediao2.co.uk/spark-your-childs-imagination-with-the-new-spacetalk-adventurer-smartwatch-now-available-from-o2/

  • The perfect first smart device for a child, giving kids the confidence to seek out new adventures

  • In-built safety features give parents peace of mind while their child is out exploring

  • Available in-store and from www.o2.co.uk

The Spacetalk Adventurer, a brand-new smartwatch and phone designed to give children freedom and their parents more peace of mind, is now available to purchase on O2 custom plans.

An all-in-one smartwatch, 4G phone and GPS device, the Spacetalk Adventurer is packed with cool features designed to give kids the confidence to go explore and seek out new adventures. There's a 5MP camera for any budding photographers to capture their favourite memories, while a heart rate monitor and step counter can help young explorers keep an eye on their fitness.

The Spacetalk Adventurer has no open access to the internet or social media, meaning children won't be distracted or exposed to any age-inappropriate content. A School Mode limits which features can be used during school hours so kids can focus on their studies while Reward Stars for good behaviour help to motivate children to complete their chores and set themselves goals to achieve.

Available in three standout colours – Midnight, Ocean and Coral – the Spacetalk Adventurer is not just fashionable but also robust enough to survive the rough and tumble of exploration, being dustproof, splashproof and protected for up to 30 minutes underwater to a depth of one metre. The ultra-long battery life means the device will keep up with even the most active kids, making this the perfect first phone.

4G calls, SMS, chat and accurate GPS technology keeps children connected to those who matter most. In terms of safety, there's a Safe Contacts list that is pre-approved by parents, and an SOS Alert button which sends an alert to parents with their child's exact location should they ever find themselves lost or in need of help.

For additional peace of mind, parents can manage everything on the device via the Spacetalk App, from approving the Safe Contacts list and monitoring their child's location thanks to GPS technology. The app can even be installed on multiple devices so parents, grandparents – and even the whole family – can stay connected.

Spacetalk Adventurer Kids smartwatch retails at £189. O2 customers can get their hands on the Spacetalk Adventurer smartwatch, with no upfront cost, on a 24 month custom plan for £7.88 a month with a £5 monthly airtime plan, including unlimited minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of data as well as inclusive access to the exclusive Spacetalk parental control app (standard price £3.99 per month). Anyone who purchases the device before 6 October 2021 will also receive free airtime for the first three months.

O2's custom plans allow customers to get the device their heart is set on at a more affordable rate, with the ability to choose how much they want to pay upfront, the length of their Device Plan, and the option to flex their data allowance up or down every month to suit their needs from a family of tariffs.

Terms and conditions apply, for more information visit https://www.o2.co.uk/shop.

All O2 news releases can be accessed at our website: www.o2.co.uk/news

About Virgin Media O2

Virgin Media O2 launched on 1 June 2021, combining the UK's largest and most reliable mobile network with a broadband network offering the fastest widely-available broadband speeds. It is a customer-first organisation that brings a range of connectivity services together in one place with a clear mission: to upgrade the nation. Virgin Media O2 is the corporate brand of the 50:50 joint venture between Liberty Global and Telefónica SA, and one of the UK's largest businesses.

The company has 47 million UK connections across broadband, mobile, TV and home phone. Its own fixed network currently passes 15.5 million premises alongside a mobile network that covers 99% of the nation's population with 4G, and almost 200 towns and cities with 5G services. Virgin Media O2 is committed to delivering gigabit broadband speeds across its entire network footprint by the end of 2021 and plans to upgrade its fixed network to full fibre to the premises with completion in 2028.

Virgin Media O2 is a major investor in the UK. It employs around 18,000 people, has more than 430 retail stores and has committed to invest at least £10 billion over the next five years.

As integration work progresses at pace, both Virgin Media and O2 continue to offer their respective products to customers, with new, joint services launching soon.

Today, the business delivers award-winning broadband and WiFi connectivity to homes as well as providing a connected entertainment service. This brings together live TV, thousands of hours of on-demand programming and a wide-selection of apps to customers through a set-top box and on-the-go through tablets and smartphones.

It also provides 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G mobile services, and is the network of choice for mobile virtual network operators giffgaff, Sky Mobile and Lycamobile, as well as managing a 50:50 joint venture with Tesco for Tesco Mobile.

Virgin Media O2 Business plays a leading role in supporting the public sector and businesses of all sizes. This includes a variety of managed connectivity services and flexible working capabilities, security, data insight, 5G private networks and cloud solutions, as well as wholesale services to other operators and partners

Awards for Virgin Media and O2's telecommunications services include recognition by GWS for having the most reliable UK mobile network for three years in a row (2021, 2020, and 2019) and winning the publicly voted Uswitch awards in 2021 for the fourth consecutive year for Best Network Coverage (mobile) and Fastest Broadband Provider.

Virgin Media O2 is committed to using the power of connectivity to supercharge communities across the UK, taking action to close the digital divide and helping to build an inclusive, resilient, and low carbon economy. The company has an ambition to achieve net zero carbon operations (scopes 1 & 2) by the end of 2025.

Virgin Media O2 is registered in England and Wales. Registration number: 12580944. Griffin House, 161 Hammersmith Road, London, United Kingdom, W6 8BS.

About Spacetalk Ltd.

Spacetalk Ltd. (ASX: SPA) is a global technology provider of secure communication solutions for families to stay connected and protected.

Spacetalk's range of all-in-one smartphone GPS watches for children (Spacetalk Kids and Spacetalk Adventurer) and seniors (Spacetalk Life) are purpose built with tailored features, design qualities and best practice data encryption, security and privacy technologies, for families to stay confidently connected. Fun, fashionable, secure and technologically advanced, Spacetalk devices deliver confidence for the child and senior wearer, enhanced controls for the guardian, and engaging functionalities for the whole family to stay connected.

The Spacetalk App is designed to provide a family environment for fun, engaging and secure media consumption beyond its device control functionalities for the guardian. Every linked contact – parents, grandparents, extended family members and friends – regardless of whether they are Android or iOS users, can interact with linked Spacetalk devices and each other through the Spacetalk App.

Spacetalk was founded in 2001 and listed on the ASX in 2003 as MGM Wireless Limited, which developed the world's first SMS student absence notification platform for schools and went on to become Australia's most successful school messaging company. On 12 November 2020 the Company changed its name to Spacetalk Ltd.

SOURCE Spacetalk Ltd.

