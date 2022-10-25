U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

UK's Made.com terminates talks with interested parties for potential sale

·1 min read
Illustration of Made.com

(Reuters) - British online furniture retailer Made.com Group said on Tuesday talks with a number of interested parties for a potential sale of the company have been terminated after they were unable to meet the timetable.

The company added it is no longer in receipt of funding proposals or any possible offers for a potential sale.

"The company may determine that it is appropriate to request a suspension of listing of the company's ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities," Made.com said in a statement.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

