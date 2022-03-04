U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,317.50
    -41.75 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,406.00
    -332.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,898.25
    -132.25 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.50
    -24.10 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.29
    +3.62 (+3.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.80
    +12.90 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    25.34
    +0.13 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0910
    -0.0161 (-1.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7770
    -0.0670 (-3.63%)
     

  • Vix

    33.41
    +2.67 (+8.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3228
    -0.0118 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4060
    -0.0550 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,320.98
    -2,525.49 (-5.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.67
    -51.01 (-5.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.39
    -225.46 (-3.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JUST IN:

February jobs report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

UK's Sainsbury's stops selling products 100% sourced from Russia

Branding is seen on a shopping trolley at a branch of the Sainsbury's supermarket in London
In this article:
  • JSAIY

LONDON (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's has removed from sale all products that are 100% sourced from Russia in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it said on Friday.

It said from Friday it will no longer sell two products – Russian Standard vodka and Karpayskiye black sunflower seeds. On Thursday, the Co-operative and Morrisons both de-listed Russian Standard vodka.

Sainsbury's also said it will re-name "Chicken Kiev" to "Chicken Kyiv".

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alistair Smout)

