UK's Sainsbury's stops selling products 100% sourced from Russia

Branding is seen on a shopping trolley at a branch of the Sainsbury's supermarket in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's has removed from sale all products that are 100% sourced from Russia in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it said on Friday.

It said from Friday it will no longer sell two products – Russian Standard vodka and Karpayskiye black sunflower seeds. On Thursday, the Co-operative and Morrisons both de-listed Russian Standard vodka.

Sainsbury's also said it will re-name "Chicken Kiev" to "Chicken Kyiv".

