UK's Tiney raises $6.5M to source, train and connect childminders to improve early-years care

A shortage of good teachers and carers is an acute problem in the world of education. Getting smart people into the profession is hard when the pay is not great and the stresses coming from above and below are very real and very persistent. And it turns out that challenge is compounded in the early years, before children even enter school: the pay for nursery teachers and childminders is even less than that for K-12 teachers, a fact not helped by the lack of a cohesive institutional system to bring in and bring up talent in an area that has a wide array of permutations (nursery, nanny, family, etc.).

Now, a startup out of London is announcing some funding to tackle that very large early years challenge with a two-sided marketplace of sorts. Tiney -- which sources people interested in being childminders (which in the UK means individuals who take charge usually of up to six children depending on age, who apply for and get licenses from the educational authority to operating childminder schemes in the country), trains them to run childcare services out of their homes, and then helps childcare-seeking parents discover them, all while running the admin underpinning that ecosystem -- has raised £5 million ($6.5 million) to scale its idea in earnest.

The funding is being led by Index Ventures, with LocalGlobe (founded by former Index partners Saul and Robin Klein) and JamJar Investments (the investment firm linked to the founders of Innocent Drinks) also participating. Hannah Seal, a principal from Index Ventures, is joining the board with this round.

The startup is the brainchild of Brett Wigdortz, a London-based, American-bred ex-McKinsey consultant who has already started and grown two celebrated non-profit organisations to tackle teacher shortage problems in K-12 public education.

In the UK, he started Teach First, which recruits recent university grads take jobs as teachers in state schools -- with a particular focus on disadvantaged school catchments -- as their first foray into the job market. (It is now the single biggest employer out of Oxford and Cambridge.) Buoyed by that growth, he then took the idea international with Teach for All, co-founded with Wendy Kopp, who had built a similar teachers corps in the US called Teach For America.

As with Teach for All, Wigdortz, who is the CEO, has a co-founder for his latest effort: Edd Read (CTO), who previously had been the founder of Graze, the healthy snack company that sold to Unilever last year, is Tiney's other founder, which makes JamJar's investment an interesting one. Healthy-but-fun foods are essentially focused on products to improve the well-being of families and kids; and in a sense, so is Tiney.

The problem as Wigdortz sees it is one of quality and quantity.

On the quality side, that there has been, relatively speaking, more focus on children once they enter school -- a focus he himself cultivated with his previous organisations -- with a lot of neglect of the years preceding that time. But when you look closer, you can chart a good part of children's outcomes starting before they ever entered school. One part of the problem is that early-years care is not often thought of as early-years education, and in keeping with that, the people providing that care are often thought of as more than just babysitters rather than educators, with little in the way of providing ongoing training and support for best practices around fun activities that help with child development.

"The big gap was that kids weren’t getting good preschool educations," he said in an interview. "We were finding that a lot of kids in year one [kindergarten age in the US] weren't verbal and just weren't ready for school. In some cases, parents are working all the time or really struggling." And on the part of the providers, "they weren't treated as professionals," he continued. "They just didn't get good professional development or support. Realising how broken it was is what got me interested in the sector."

On the quantity side, well, the numbers speak for themselves. In 2000, there were 100,000 registered childminders in the UK. Today, there are only 40,000.

What caused that massive drop? Apart from having less interest in a field that isn't respected much and has a lot of stress associated with it, there is the problem of simply proactively recruiting people and making childminders easy to find.

Story continues