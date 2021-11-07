U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,697.53
    +17.47 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,327.95
    +203.72 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,971.59
    +31.28 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,437.08
    +34.65 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.17
    +2.36 (+2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.00
    +26.50 (+1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.33 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1571
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4530
    -0.0710 (-4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3497
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3600
    -0.3900 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,858.14
    +1,527.93 (+2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,518.62
    -21.40 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.96
    +24.05 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,611.57
    -182.80 (-0.61%)
     

UK's Truss condemns attack on Iraqi PM

·1 min read

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Britain condemns the attack on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and supports his call for calm and restraint, foreign secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday.

Kadhimi escaped unharmed in an assassination attempt by armed drone in Baghdad, officials said, in an incident that dramatically raises tension in the country weeks after a general election disputed by Iran-backed militia groups.

"We condemn the attack on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi," Truss said in a statement posted on Twitter. "We stand with the Iraqi government, security forces and people in their rejection of political violence and strongly support the Prime Minister's call for calm and restraint." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Catherine Evans)

