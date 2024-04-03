Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,250.75
    -9.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,467.00
    -41.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,283.50
    -46.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,076.50
    -6.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.86
    -0.29 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    2,293.40
    +11.60 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    26.41
    +0.49 (+1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0778
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.07
    +0.46 (+3.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2581
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.7180
    +0.1760 (+0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    66,482.20
    +80.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,887.07
    -48.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,451.85
    -387.06 (-0.97%)
     

UK's Virgin Atlantic says it's on course to return to profitability in 2024

Reuters
·1 min read
Virgin Atlantic first transatlantic flight on 100% sustainable aviation fuel arrives in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic said on Wednesday it would return to profitability this year after strong demand from holiday makers drove revenue up by 265 million pounds ($333 million) to a record 3.1 billion pounds in 2023.

The airline, which is 49%-owned by Delta Air Lines, reported an adjusted pretax loss of 139 million pounds for 2023 compared to a loss of 206 million pounds in the prior year.

Chief Executive Shai Weiss said the carrier had "capitalised on continued strong demand for leisure air travel and holidays".

"A loss is never satisfactory; however, our performance and results illustrate that we have made really good progress in 2023, the plan is working, and Virgin Atlantic is on course to return to profitability in 2024," he said.

($1 = 0.7957 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)

Advertisement