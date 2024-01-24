UKV Chamber of Commerce to return

Jan. 23—MONTGOMERY — A staple of the Upper Kanawha Valley business community is returning from a lengthy hiatus in 2024.

The Upper Kanawha Valley Economic Development Corporation has registered to bring back the Upper Kanawha Valley Chamber of Commerce as an entity, according to a social media post on Saturday.

"The UKVEDC is proud to announce that we will be reviving the Upper Kanawha Valley Chamber of Commerce," the UKVEDC Facebook post read in part. "We are currently looking for businesses in the Upper Kanawha Valley who are looking to build a network, discuss issues and work with municipalities and the counties to help expand, resolve issues and improve the region."

"The UKVEDC has been meeting for years," EDC member Thomas Baker said Sunday. "We had been talking for months about making the EDC more like the Chamber was, rather than just a business incubator.

"Our last meeting we decided to make it official. The core group is still the Upper Kanawha Valley Economic Development Corporation, but we have registered the Upper Kanawha Valley Chamber of Commerce as a DBA with the (West Virginia Secretary of State's Office) and will be changing our operations to encompass the Chamber aspect of things versus forming (a) separate entity."

Baker says the EDC currently has about six business members, as well as the City of Montgomery, who are participating.

"However, with the change, we are recruiting and expanding to add more and encourage participation," he said in an email.

The goal is to attract businesses from Marmet to Gauley Bridge "as that is what is traditionally considered the UKV," said Baker, a UKVEDC member who operates his own consulting business, AMG Network Hosting, LLC, in the EDC building, which was constructed about 20 years ago. "That being said, anyone would be welcome either themselves or as a business membership.

"If we have groups outside that area wanting to join that would be great, as well, as we welcome them to come see the UKV and hopefully expand or relocate here."

"The Chamber actually went defunct several years ago," explained Baker, also the director of IT for the City of Montgomery. "Rather than reform a new entity, we had the UKVEDC as an existing legal entity that was in good standing, and decided to expand it to encompass both duties.

"We are reorganizing it to include both the original goal of the EDC (business incubation) and a chamber of commerce view of getting businesses together to work as a team," he said. "We have all really wanted to see the Chamber come back for years, and it was something talked about.

"But, we really started to see businesses prosper just by referring business to each other. My business works all over the state and it is amazing when you start tracking it how much word-of-mouth business you can send to each other and how many projects you can work together on."

He said Sunday that he is involved in business networking groups in Charleston that have made good strides in expanding their reach.

"We just need to work on doing this more in the UKV," said Baker. "We need a place for businesses to come together and talk about what they do, what they need, and, with that, you build relationships.

"Relationships expand business and create growth, which is what we need. With any luck we can discover some areas where we lack a supply of a skill or service, and encourage someone new to come to the area, or start a new business."

Looking toward specific projects which the business organization may undertake, Baker said, "That is the beauty of the group. The projects are all about the members' needs. Right now we need participation, that is goal number 1. As we get members, they will drive the projects we will take on together as a team."

"Personally, I would like to see a push to help new businesses start and show how easy it can be," he added. "There is a lot of worry with state filing, getting licenses and permits. It's easy to be scared of starting a business, but once you understand it isn't too bad at all."

The group is strictly volunteer, he noted. "We are 100 percent volunteers, and the only money we have is from rent from our building, donations and membership dues. Luckily, our overhead is low, but we are working on ways to find funding to be able to do more.

"We welcome organization who may want to help us start this project, with donations of time, money, manpower, ideas or anything else that can help us grow."

Those interested in joining the UKV Chamber of Commerce can call 1-304-981-6400.

The Chamber will be sending out recruitment letters in the coming weeks.

Meetings currently take place on the third Monday of each month at 4 p.m. at the UKVEDC building, 326 3rd Ave., Montgomery.

Baker said the group hopes to rotate monthly meeting sites. Also, the meeting start time is flexible depending on members' schedules, he noted.