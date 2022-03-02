U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

UL Construction Product Safety Services for CE and UKCA Marks Help Companies Maintain Post-BREXIT Market Access

·3 min read

The UKCA mark is being introduced for products in England, Scotland and Wales and will replace the European CE mark.

NORTHBROOK,Ill., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a global safety science leader, announced today that it empowers companies to maintain post-BREXIT market access with Construction Products Regulation (CPR) related safety testing and certification services for the CE Mark in the E.U. and UKCA Mark for the United Kingdom (U.K.). The UKCA mark has been introduced for products in England, Scotland and Wales in place of the European CE mark and will be mandatory for regulated products on Jan. 1, 2023.

UL empowers companies to maintain post-BREXIT market access with Construction Products Regulation related safety testing and certification services for the CE Mark in the E.U. and UKCA Mark for the United Kingdom.
UL empowers companies to maintain post-BREXIT market access with Construction Products Regulation related safety testing and certification services for the CE Mark in the E.U. and UKCA Mark for the United Kingdom.

For manufacturers looking to place products in both British and European markets, certification must be completed by both an EU Notified Body (NB) and technical assessment body for the CE mark and a U.K. Market Conformity Assessment Body (UKMCAB) for the UKCA mark. Through a combined safety testing and certification process, UL can now provide the following comprehensive services on a broad variety of power, control and communication cables for permanent installation in buildings:

  • Testing and certification to the requirements of the CE Mark for CPR products for the European market

  • UKCA Mark for CPR products or England, Scotland and Wales

  • UL safety testing and certification for North America

  • Various types of performance testing services for cables and cable assemblies based on national, international and industry specifications

"Our science-driven testing and certification can help cable manufacturers assess compliance with the Construction Products Regulation for EU's CE mark and the U.K.'s UKCA mark, which will help them demonstrate their dedication to safety while achieving market access throughout Europe," said Morten Lassen, UL's regional vice president of Europe. "Manufacturers can save time and money by integrating testing and certification to global requirements under UL's comprehensive service solution for both the European Union and the United Kingdom."

Products can be certified under the Assessment and Verification of Constancy of Performance (AVCP) System 1+ at UL International B.V. for CE marking and at UL International (U.K.) Ltd for UKCA marking. According to Product Area 31 (Power, Control and Communication Cable), this helps confirm compliance for market access to both the EU and U.K. UL can also facilitate AVCP System 3 CE and UKCA marking requirements for cables.

Note: Products entering the Northern Ireland market may require the UKCA and UKNI marking.

Learn more information about UL's CPR evaluation services for cables.

About UL
UL is a global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. We believe our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

Press contact:
Steven Brewster
UL
ULNews@UL.com
+1.847.664.8425

LOGO
LOGO

SOURCE UL

