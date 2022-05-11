U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

UL Partners with InSite to Help Advance Building Intelligence, Technology Integration and Performance

·3 min read

The partnership provides property owners, operators and managers with end-to-end data intelligence and advisory solutions to meet ESG, sustainability and financial metrics goals.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a global safety science leader, announced a new partnership with InSite, a provider of building intelligence solutions that enable organizations to optimize performance of real estate assets, achieve sustainability goals and fulfill environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting requirements.

As part of the UL and InSite combined offering, UL will leverage InSite's extensive data integration capabilities and operational insights to provide relevant advisory expertise, such as carbon accounting and net zero carbon emissions.
As part of the UL and InSite combined offering, UL will leverage InSite’s extensive data integration capabilities and operational insights to provide relevant advisory expertise, such as carbon accounting and net zero carbon emissions.

With this partnership, InSite will provide building owners and property managers with actionable building intelligence data to complement UL's ESG advisory, sustainability and energy advisory, indoor environmental quality and field services. UL's advisory services include services such as energy and water audits, commissioning advisory services, sustainability certifications, including Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), Building Research Establishment's Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM), Fitwel and the WELL Building Standard.

Per the 2020 Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction by GlobalABC, buildings generate nearly 40% of annual global CO2 emissions including 28% from building operations. As part of the UL and InSite combined offering, InSite's building intelligence platform will support robust reporting and disclosure of ESG and sustainability data to key stakeholders such as GRESB. UL will leverage InSite's extensive data integration capabilities and operational insights to provide relevant advisory expertise, such as carbon accounting and net zero carbon emissions.

ESG reporting for a building encompasses a variety of environmental metrics. According to the 2020 United Nations Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction, the operations of buildings contribute to 28% of total global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. In addition to greenhouse gas emissions, other environmental factors should be considered for ESG reporting, including energy use, water consumption, solid waste and biodiversity.

"The commercial real estate industry has prioritized formulating building performance and ESG data as well as related reporting standards as part of overall property management operations," said Sean McCrady, global director of UL's Asset and Sustainability Performance group. "UL's new partnership with InSite will allow us to serve customers with an end-to-end technology and advisory solution to help inform these critical business decisions, including asset allocation, property management company selection and overall investment strategies."

"We are extremely excited about our new partnership with UL and the positive impact it will have on our customers. This partnership allows us to continue monitoring and reporting building performance, sustainability and ESG data while enriching and elevating our clients' sustainability journeys with UL's industry-leading advisory," said Francis Gangemi, InSite's president.

About InSite
InSite is a premier business intelligence solution for real estate owners and operators. InSite's software as a service (SaaS) platform and managed services provide innovative, data-driven insights enabling clients to achieve ESG and sustainability goals and improve building performance while reducing operating costs. InSite's cloud-based platform seamlessly integrates data from a multitude of sources and systems. Leveraging a combination of machine learning and human analytics, InSite delivers actionable intelligence for optimization of real estate operations in support of strategic objectives and regulatory compliance. Visit InSiteIntelligence.com for additional information.

About UL
UL is a global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. We believe our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

Press Contact Steven Brewster
UL
ULNews@UL.com
+1.847.664.8425

UL Logo (PRNewsFoto/UL)
UL Logo (PRNewsFoto/UL)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ul-partners-with-insite-to-help-advance-building-intelligence-technology-integration-and-performance-301544897.html

SOURCE UL

