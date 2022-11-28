U.S. markets closed

UL Solutions Announces Collaboration with Proion Consultants Pvt. Ltd. to Promote UL Verified Healthy Building Program in India

·3 min read

The agreement allows Proion Consultants Pvt. Ltd. to connect its customers in India with UL Verified Healthy Building program experts from UL Solutions and helps advance healthier buildings.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced an agreement with Proion Consultants Pvt. Ltd. for referral and promotion of the UL Verified Healthy Building program to support healthier buildings in India. The agreement allows Proion Consultants Pvt. Ltd. to offer its customers in India a direct link to healthy building experts at UL Solutions.

UL Solutions has entered into an agreement with Proion Consultants Pvt. Ltd. for referral and promotion of the UL Verified Healthy Building program to support healthier buildings in India.
UL Solutions has entered into an agreement with Proion Consultants Pvt. Ltd. for referral and promotion of the UL Verified Healthy Building program to support healthier buildings in India.

The UL Verified Healthy Building program helps business and building owners communicate their commitment to maintaining healthier indoor environments and report their efforts to a growing contingent of stakeholders, including investors, tenants, government agencies and consumers.

Proion Consultants Pvt. Ltd. specializes in consultancy of mechanical, electrical and plumbing building services as well as fire and life safety design consulting. Proion Consultants Pvt. Ltd. has been in operation since 2012, with project experience in residential, business, healthcare, hospitality, retail, plotted development and industrial.

"The UL Verified Healthy Building program is designed to work in tandem with the requirements of other green building programs to support a building's overall sustainability, health and wellness," Sean McCrady, director of Asset and Sustainability Performance in the Real Estate Properties group at UL Solutions, said. "Our agreement with Proion Consultants Pvt. Ltd. presents new opportunities for us to help advance healthy buildings in India."

The UL Verified Healthy Building program features three tiers that examine different factors against applicable standards. The highest tier, Verified Healthy Building for Indoor Environment, assesses indoor air quality and water quality as well as building cleanliness, lighting and acoustics.

Proion Consultants Pvt. Ltd. chose to collaborate with UL Solutions due to its science-driven expertise regarding health and wellness in buildings. Additionally, the company's testing, inspection and certification services, as well as its complementary software products and advisory offerings, which support customer innovation, made a relationship with UL Solutions appealing.

"Proion Consultants' portfolio includes customers from a range of industries, and through this agreement, we can now offer them added value with support and expertise from UL Solutions," Sandeep Goel, director at Proion Consultants Pvt. Ltd., said. "The UL Verified Healthy Building program offers the real estate industry an independent source to verify a building's indoor air quality from a respected safety science leader. We are excited to extend this opportunity to our network."

About UL Solutions
A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

PRESS CONTACT:
Steven Brewster
UL Solutions
ULNews@UL.com
T: +1 (847) 664.8425

UL Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/UL Solutions)
UL Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/UL Solutions)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ul-solutions-announces-collaboration-with-proion-consultants-pvt-ltd-to-promote-ul-verified-healthy-building-program-in-india-301688238.html

SOURCE UL Solutions

