U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,655.04
    -38.19 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,260.81
    -329.60 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,802.92
    -65.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,655.88
    -23.71 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.43
    -2.31 (-2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,628.80
    -26.80 (-1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    -0.58 (-3.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9612
    -0.0076 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    +0.1810 (+4.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0690
    -0.0166 (-1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6650
    +1.3450 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,124.57
    +173.58 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.00
    +5.90 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

UL Solutions Helps Great Wall Motor Advance Autonomous Driving Safety

·3 min read

Leveraging the autonomous driving safety assessment expertise of UL Solutions, Great Wall Motor achieved the first ISO 21448:2022 process certificate, demonstrating its commitment to responsibly deploying automated vehicles that consumers can trust.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor Co., Ltd. is the first to achieve the ISO 21448:2022, road vehicles — safety of the intended functionality (SOTIF), process certificate issued by UL Solutions. Autonomous driving safety assessment experts at UL Solutions audited Great Wall Motor's development process, confirming compliance with requirements put forth by the newly released standard.

Leveraging the autonomous driving safety assessment expertise of UL Solutions, Great Wall Motor achieved the first ISO 21448:2022 process certificate, demonstrating its commitment to responsibly deploying automated vehicles that consumers can trust.
Leveraging the autonomous driving safety assessment expertise of UL Solutions, Great Wall Motor achieved the first ISO 21448:2022 process certificate, demonstrating its commitment to responsibly deploying automated vehicles that consumers can trust.

The certification requirements aim to raise the benchmark for achieving functional safety in the automotive industry, including a functional safety process and management system as well as a quality management system.

ISO 21448:2022 goes beyond traditional functional safety standards to cover functionality for advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS) and automated driving. The standard puts forth a methodology to address potential safety issues related to automated driving. UL Solutions and Great Wall Motor began working together two years ago to apply the methodologies and processes of the ISO 21448:2022 standard to automated driving systems, which at the time were in a draft state.

"With the development of autonomous driving technologies, the safety requirements for intelligent and connected vehicles are becoming more and more complex and diverse," Jody Nelson, managing director of the Industrial Functional Safety division at UL Solutions, said. "The ISO 21448:2022 process certificate reflects Great Wall Motor's investment and focus on automated driving safety. We are honored that Great Wall Motor entrusted UL Solutions to help navigate these changes, helping to bring innovative vehicles to the market safely."

ISO 21448:2022 addresses unintended behavior of systems in the absence of faults covered by the ISO 26262 series. The newly released standard applies to emergency intervention systems and ADAS from Level 1 to Level 5, as defined by SAE International's J3016 Levels of Driving Automation standard, as well as intended functionalities that include electrical/electronic (E/E) systems installed in series production road vehicles.

"The commercialization of intelligent and driverless driving must be safe; this is beyond doubt," Geng Weifeng, deputy general manager of the Technology Center at Great Wall Motor, said. "Great Wall Motor attaches great importance to the safety and reliability of products in the intelligent strategic layout. We take the safety design of the vehicle as the top priority in the production and research and development process. UL Solutions has a mature team and advanced experience in the field of autonomous driving safety, and I am sincerely grateful to the UL Solutions team for their efforts."

About UL Solutions
A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

PRESS CONTACT:
Steven Brewster
UL Solutions
ULNews@UL.com
T: +1 (847) 664.8425

UL Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/UL Solutions)
UL Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/UL Solutions)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ul-solutions-helps-great-wall-motor-advance-autonomous-driving-safety-301633493.html

SOURCE UL Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • Costco stock: Analyst estimates next membership fee hike and resulting 'windfall'

    Costco's last membership fee increase kicked in on June 1, 2017.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • Russian Crude Is Slowly Being Squeezed Out of Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports to Europe are being compressed, with the bloc’s sanctions only about two months away. Shipments in recent weeks have been little more than half pre-invasion levels and will come under increasing pressure as the import ban nears.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanUS Stocks Fall, Yi

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 14% to 28% to Buy and Hold Forever

    Let's examine two stocks worth keeping in this challenging market and beyond: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Abbott Laboratories focuses on medical devices, although it has a diversified business with multiple segments that allow it to navigate difficult times. For instance, when the company's medical devices segment took a hit during the pandemic, its diagnostics unit picked up the slack.

  • 2 High-Growth Electric Vehicle Stocks to Consider Buying (Other Than Tesla)

    In 2021, sales of new light-duty fully electric vehicles (EVs) nearly doubled in the United States from the prior year, while overall light-duty vehicle sales increased by only 3%, according to government figures. Two stocks that have strong long-term growth potential are those of lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and EV maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). The U.S.-based company is one of the world's top producers of lithium, a component of the lithium-ion batteries that power EVs.

  • Intel Shortlists These Two Regions In Italy For Multi-Billion Euro Chip Plant

    Mario Draghi's outgoing government and Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) zeroed on Vigasio in northeastern Veneto for a new multibillion-euro chip factory in Italy. Intel's investment in Italy is part of its broader plan to invest up to €80 billion ($77.5 billion) over the next decade, Reuters reports. With an initial investment worth €4.5 billion, Intel expects the Italian plant to create 1,500 jobs plus an additional 3,500 jobs across suppliers and partners, with operations to start between 2025 and 2

  • Macy’s Plans to Hire Fewer Employees This Holiday Season

    The department store is opening up 41,000 seasonal roles, 46% fewer than last year's 76,000 hires.

  • Suncor to Buy Back Debt After Oil Drop, Ratings Downgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Suncor Energy Inc. is pushing ahead with a bond buyback as oil prices near this year’s lows amid recession worries.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysCalgary-based Suncor plans to buy up to C

  • Amazon Adds Second Prime Member Sales Event in October

    The retail giant said its 48-hour “Prime Early Access Sale” will take place Oct. 11-12 for members of its Prime subscription program.

  • European Industry Buckles Under Soaring Energy Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s industrial giants have fretted for months that gas shortages this winter will cripple production. But even with fuel available, companies are discovering they can’t afford it.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapInterpol Issues Red Notice for

  • Rio Tinto says employee sexually assaulted in Western Australian mine

    Rio Tinto Ltd on Monday said an employee at one of its mines in Western Australia state was sexually assaulted and that police removed the alleged perpetrator from the site. The incident comes three months after Australia's sex discrimination commissioner called for urgent changes in the country's mining industry after a state government report found that sexual harassment and assault were rife in the sector. "Rio Tinto continues to work closely with Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety in relation to its investigation," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • EV Roundup: Updates From GM, F, and TSLA Take the Spotlight

    While General Motors (GM) inks deals to boost its EV game, Ford (F) begins construction of its $5.6 billion EV plant in Tennessee. Tesla's (TSLA) recall and output ramp-up in Germany also draw attention.

  • Volkswagen Warns of Production Shift From Germany Over Gas Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is exploring ways to help its broad supplier network in Europe counter a shortage in natural gas, including making more parts locally and shifting manufacturing capacity. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapInterpol Issues Red Notice fo

  • Key Tips for Investing In REITs

    Thinking of investing in REITs? Here's what you need to know and to consider when evaluating a real estate investment trust.

  • Apple Begins Making iPhone 14 in India Weeks Ahead of Schedule

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. began making its new iPhone 14 in India sooner than anticipated, after a surprisingly smooth production rollout that slashed the lag between Chinese and Indian output from months to mere weeks.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapInterpol I

  • Grim demand outlook pushes copper prices to 2-month low

    LONDON (Reuters) -Copper prices dropped to two-month lows on Monday as fears of a global growth slowdown, weaker demand, a higher dollar and climbing stocks in London Metal Exchange (LME) registered warehouses sparked a sell-off. Benchmark copper on the LME was down 0.8% at $7,375 a tonne at 0945 GMT. Latest on growth comes from the OECD which said global growth is slowing more than was forecast in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as energy and inflation crises risk snowballing into recessions in major economies.

  • Toyota Softens Toward Critics of Its EV Push

    The auto maker is seeking meetings with investors and environmental groups that have questioned its commitment to greener cars.

  • APPEC-Oil stocks to rise on slower demand, OPEC cuts needed to bolster prices

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Global oil stocks are set to rise next year amid weakening demand and a stronger U.S. dollar, executives at an oil conference said on Monday, adding that OPEC will have to cut output to reduce supply if they want prices to remain supported. Oil prices climbed past $100 a barrel after Russia, the world's largest exporter of crude and fuels, invaded Ukraine in February. Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices slid to eight-month lows on Monday, last trading around $85 and $78, respectively, weighed by a stronger U.S. dollar and concerns that rising interest rates will tip major economies into recession and cut demand for oil.

  • McDonald's hikes prices in Japan on higher input costs, weaker yen

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's McDonald's fast food restaurants will raise prices on about 60% of its offerings to customers, fuelled by rising input costs and exchange-rate fluctuations, the company said on Monday. It marks the company's second set of price increases this year as Japan grapples with inflationary pressures and a slide in the yen to a 24-year-low, making imported ingredients more expensive. From this Friday, the cost of the signature Big Mac hamburger will increase to 410 yen ($2.85) from 390 yen, McDonald's Holding Company Japan Ltd said in a statement, reflecting increases of 10 to 30 yen on many items.