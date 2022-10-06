U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,764.41
    -18.87 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,062.10
    -211.77 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,136.86
    -11.78 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,759.33
    -3.37 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.33
    +0.57 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.80
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.62
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9816
    -0.0068 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7970
    +0.0380 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    -0.0155 (-1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9490
    +0.3390 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,113.30
    -85.16 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.30
    -5.82 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

UL Solutions Helps Manufacturers of Matter-Enabled Smart Devices to Solve Interoperability Challenges

·3 min read

The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) now recognizes UL Solutions as an authorized third-party test house to test products using Matter, the newly released standard aiming to unite the smart home technology industry.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced it is now authorized as a third-party test house for smart home products using Matter, the Connectivity Standards Alliance's (CSA) newly released an industry-unifying standard for smart home technology.

Authorized by the CSA as a Matter third-party test house following the launch of Matter 1.0, UL Solutions will assess the performance and functionality of products against Matter specifications. This new authorization, in addition to existing testing capabilities for Bluetooth®, Zigbee and Thread technologies, allows UL Solutions to deliver a comprehensive testing solution for manufacturers that develop connected smart devices in the Internet of Things (IoT) space.
Authorized by the CSA as a Matter third-party test house following the launch of Matter 1.0, UL Solutions will assess the performance and functionality of products against Matter specifications. This new authorization, in addition to existing testing capabilities for Bluetooth®, Zigbee and Thread technologies, allows UL Solutions to deliver a comprehensive testing solution for manufacturers that develop connected smart devices in the Internet of Things (IoT) space.

Authorized by the CSA as a Matter third-party test house in select Asia, Europe and North America locations following the launch of Matter 1.0, UL Solutions will assess the performance and functionality of products against Matter specifications. UL Solutions provides expertise to help companies validate product eligibility for Matter certification by the CSA.

This new authorization, in addition to existing testing capabilities for Bluetooth®, Zigbee and Thread technologies, allows UL Solutions to deliver a comprehensive testing solution for manufacturers that develop connected smart devices in the Internet of Things (IoT) space.

UL Solutions, which offers more than 20 years of experience evaluating wireless and connected technology products, is an active member of the CSA's Matter working group. Leading up to its release, Matter has attracted support from major players across the technology industry. This is due primarily to its benefits for the industry and users, including a platform-agnostic approach to communication and compatibility across devices. According to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, over half of the world's smart home devices will ship supporting Matter within five years.

UL Solutions evaluates connected technology products for compliance with applicable requirements, such as electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), radio frequency (RF), RF exposure. The company also evaluates connected technology products for safety to help prevent products from interfering with or being interfered by other devices or potentially causing fires or health problems.

"Matter testing services by UL Solutions help companies to validate certification eligibility of Matter-enabled products," Anurag Vennavaram, operations leader at UL Solutions, said. "Validating compliance to Matter specifications will be a key component in realizing the full benefits of the new standard, uniting the industry and helping manufacturers to avoid delays in achieving certification."

"The independent, third-party perspective and expertise of UL Solutions have already proven invaluable to the successful launch of Matter and our efforts to align the industry," Jon Harros, director of certification and testing, Connectivity Standards Alliance, said. "We welcome the continued support of UL Solutions, now as a CSA-authorized third-party test house for Matter-enabled products, in bringing together the industry and our technical capabilities to achieve more."

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

PRESS CONTACT:
Steven Brewster
UL Solutions
ULNews@UL.com
T: +1 (847) 664.8425

UL Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/UL Solutions)
UL Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/UL Solutions)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ul-solutions-helps-manufacturers-of-matter-enabled-smart-devices-to-solve-interoperability-challenges-301642971.html

SOURCE UL Solutions

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/06/c9103.html

Recommended Stories

  • This Secret Weapon Is About to Supercharge Netflix's Revenue Growth

    Netflix will start a new chapter next month in its effort to reinvigorate subscription and revenue growth.

  • IBM pulls Red Hat teams into Big Blue to consolidate storage

    Three years after IBM bought out Red Hat in a massive, $34 billion deal, the companies are consolidating their storage businesses. IBM’s move to consolidate the Red Hat storage business with Blue Blue’s own storage operation will mean an undisclosed number of Red Hat employees moving to the parent company, the company said in a press release. IBM (NYSE: IBM), which closed on its buy of Red Hat in 2019, has continually stressed Red Hat’s neutrality from Big Blue.

  • 5 Cloud Security Stocks That Could Enhance Returns in 2022

    Here we present five cloud security stocks, FTNT, VMW, IBM, INFY and PANW, which are poised to gain from the heightening need for secure networks and cloud-based applications.

  • 3 Altcoins to Buy Right Now

    Forget about the crypto winter. These three cryptos are thawing out and posting double-digit positive returns.

  • Charlotte-based Brightspeed launches new chapter after $7.5B deal with Lumen closes

    Charlotte-based Brightspeed, a broadband and telecommunications provider, announced yesterday it has officially launched operations as a new company. That follows its close on a $7.5 billion deal for acquiring network assets in 20 states from Lumen Technologies’ incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) business.

  • Does DigitalOcean Stand a Chance Against the Biggest Cloud Providers?

    It will be one of the most significant business innovations over the next decade, which is why many market research companies think the cloud computing market could grow by more than 17% annually to $1.6 trillion by 2030. If you know anything about these companies, it's that cloud computing isn't the largest segment of their operations. As a result, investors may be looking for a dedicated cloud computing company to best take advantage of this trend.

  • Thinking About Buying Shiba Inu? Buy Ethereum Instead

    After watching Shiba Inu soar more than 45,000,000% last year, you might want to get in on the action -- especially since the popular meme token has a couple of catalysts ahead: development of its metaverse and the launch of a scaling solution. Ethereum completed "The Merge" on Sept. 15. Proof of stake gives validation power to those who hold a big stake in the cryptocurrency.

  • Palo Alto (PANW) Gains From Higher Cyber Safety Demand, Tie Ups

    Palo Alto (PANW) continues to gain from the spurring demand for its cyber safety solutions and back-to-back strategic collaboration wins.

  • Ad-free Google rival to launch in the UK

    A rival to Google that is free of advertising is to launch in the UK amid claims that the Silicon Valley tech company's online search tools are “actively getting worse.”

  • Blockchain Interoperability, New Tech, and Lofty Goals: Interview With Komodo CTO Kadan Stadelmann at Cosmoverse 2022

    Hosted in Colombia last month, Cosmoverse 2022 curated thought leaders within the still nascent industry of blockchain interoperability. Among these speakers was industry veteran Kadan Stadelmann, who helped build Komodo, a technology that aims to facilitate a cross-chain future for blockchain networks. Blockchain users can’t trade bitcoin for dogecoin out of the box, as these cryptocurrencies live on distinct blockchains. Cross-chain bridges exist to transfer assets between chains, but these pr

  • Founded by Google's former head of ads, Neeva brings its ad-free search engine to Europe

    Neeva, an ad-free search engine launched last year by a former engineer and executive best known for spearheading Google's advertising tech business, is about to land in Europe. The Mountain View, California-based company officially launched a subscription-only search engine in its domestic U.S. market in June last year, later going on to add a free "basic" tier to the mix with certain restrictions in place. In the intervening months, Neeva said it has amassed more than 600,000 users, the vast majority of which are on a free plan, and now the company is looking to markets farther afield in search of growth.

  • Google's Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will include a VPN at no extra cost

    Among the security features Google announced with the launch of its new Pixel 7 smartphones, Google today also noted it will make its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices its first-ever phones to include a VPN at no extra cost to users. Initially, Google had included an optional always-on VPN service as part of its Project Fi, now Google Fi, wireless service.

  • Box CEO: Fortune 500 Companies Are Holding Their Own Against Digital Upstarts

    ‘What these incumbents were eventually able to deliver was better customer experiences,’ says Aaron Levie, adding that the full impact of AI and cloud on business is yet to come.

  • Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now

    Solana is being used by more people than Ethereum, and it could be the cryptocurrency of the future.

  • OpenText unveils new integrations and innovations with Google Cloud at OpenText World 2022

    Today at OpenText World 2022, OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) unveiled plans to integrate OpenText™ Core Content with Google Workspace. The partnership will bring Google Workspace collaboration to the business processes that Core Content supports.

  • Paywalls are closing off the internet. Crypto can fix that

    Crypto offers a fast and easy way to read articles across the web—if only publishers would try it.

  • Rise in Cyberattacks Stretches and Stresses Defenders

    Cybersecurity specialists who respond to hacks say they are stretched thin as ransomware and other attacks proliferate, often working on multiple cases at once while trying to avoid burnout.

  • Australia unveils privacy rule changes after Optus data breach

    Australia on Thursday proposed an overhaul of consumer privacy rules that will help facilitate targeted data sharing between telecommunication firms and banks following a massive data breach at Optus, the country's second largest mobile operator. Last month's cyber attack on Optus, owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel), was one of Australia's biggest data breaches, and compromised data of up to 10 million customers including home addresses, drivers' licenses and passport numbers.

  • Exclusive: CBRE's newest SoCal office is designed for hybrid work

    CBRE focused its “Future of Work” space standards on user-friendly technology and collaborative spaces, both aimed at adapting to hybrid work.

  • As Iran throttles its internet, activists fight to get online

    As protesters flooded the streets of Iran in September after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini — a 22-year-old woman who was arrested for not wearing her hijab in accordance with the country's strict dress code for women — videos and images of the protests spread online inside the country. Previously unheard-of acts, such as the destruction of pictures of Iran’s Supreme Leader or women removing their hijabs, were spread by smartphone video. Most recently, a group of activists has come up with a new approach that involves Tor servers inside Iran itself, and engaging the tech community outside the country.