U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,811.00
    +17.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,422.00
    +112.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,694.50
    +70.75 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,777.00
    +9.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.03
    +0.27 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.60
    +5.80 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    20.73
    +0.18 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9917
    +0.0032 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    +0.1420 (+3.93%)
     

  • Vix

    28.55
    -0.52 (-1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1358
    +0.0037 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3910
    -0.2190 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,162.89
    -173.63 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.49
    -0.92 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

UL Solutions Launches New Service to Evaluate the Safety of Lithium-ion Battery-Powered Aviation Ground Support Equipment

·2 min read

The new service helps advance the safety of battery-powered support equipment at airports as the aviation industry prioritizes mitigating operation's carbon footprint.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today launched a new service evaluating lithium-ion battery-powered aviation ground support equipment to meet UL 5840:2022, the Standard for Electrical Systems of Battery Powered Aviation Ground Support Equipment.

UL Solutions Logo
UL Solutions Logo

UL 5840 provides clearly defined safety requirements that specifically address the risk of fire, electric shock and explosion hazards associated with the lithium-ion battery-powered airport ground support equipment (GSE). The Standard enables customers to accelerate the adoption of battery-powered ground support equipment to meet the requirements of carbon emission reduction programs mandated by respective local authorities and qualify for subsidies to invest in additional environmentally friendly operations.

In efforts to lower the environmental impact of airport operations, key stakeholders across the aviation industry supported the development of this Standard as they transform their existing ground support machinery into more energy-efficient electric vehicles. The Standard also addresses retrofitting lithium-ion batteries into more traditional diesel-powered equipment, as this is often a method used to upgrade existing fleets.

"UL Solutions is tackling a major challenge for the aviation industry by addressing safer installation, use and maintenance of lithium-ion batteries in aviation ground support equipment," said Maurice Johnson, product manager at UL Solutions. "Our new service is a key enabler for the aviation industry to speed the adoption of electric ground support equipment, which can significantly contribute to meeting carbon emission reduction goals."

A common thread among managers of dangerous goods and ground support teams in the aviation industry is agreement that prevention is the most effective method to help ensure safety. UL Solutions testing and certification to meet the UL 5840 Standard helps to mitigate potential issues related to the use, installation and maintenance of lithium-ion batteries in ground support equipment, ultimately supporting the adoption and electrification of such vehicles.

About UL Solutions
A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

PRESS CONTACT:
Steven Brewster
UL Solutions
ULNews@UL.com
T: +1 (847) 664.8425

  

SOURCE UL Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • Judge in Twitter lawsuit against Elon Musk says proceedings will continue

    A legal filing made public Wednesday in the court battle between Twitter Inc. and Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk shows that the judge expects the proceedings to continue despite a letter from Musk stating he intends to go through with his proposed $44 billion takeover of the social network if Twitter drops the lawsuit. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court wrote in the filing that a stay has not been filed with the court, so she expects that plans, including a delay

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first go to

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • Oil: 'We're going to see $65 before we see $100 ' in WTI, says analyst

    OPEC+ will cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day amid looming demand concerns and the ongoing friction between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

  • Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About

    It's been a tough time for the airline industry lately. It recently made a change where its Rapid Rewards Members can now achieve A-List or A-List Preferred tier status much quicker, which will make it easier to accumulate points that can be used for such perks as priority boarding and the ability to make a same day change with no difference in base fare. The company also introduced a feature that lets customers change their boarding group for an added fee starting at $30, either online or via the Southwest app, within 24 hours of departure.

  • Many young people shouldn’t save for retirement, says research based on a Nobel Prize–winning theory

    New research based on the life-cycle model says that people should strive for a consistent standard of living through their lives.

  • OPEC+ Agrees to Biggest Oil Production Cut Since Start of Pandemic

    The move to curb output will likely push up already-high global energy prices and help oil-exporting Russia pay for its war in Ukraine.

  • Bosses admit remote workers are the first to go come layoff time

    About 60% of managers say it’s likely that remote workers will be cut first if their company needs to do layoffs.

  • Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says

    Per most experts, there's one seemingly unquestionable pillar of personal finance advice: start saving for retirement as early as possible. But not so fast. According to new research published in The Journal of Retirement - an academic journal focused on … Continue reading → The post Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. oil groups urge Biden to take fuel export ban off table -letter

    (Reuters) -The largest U.S. oil trade groups said on Tuesday that they have "significant concerns" that the Biden administration is considering limiting fuel exports to lower consumer prices and urged top officials to take the option off the table, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The joint letter from the American Petroleum Institute and the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufactures to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm represents the latest volley in a clash between the oil industry and the Biden administration over high energy prices. President Joe Biden has made battling an energy-led surge in consumer prices a top priority and has repeatedly chided oil companies for earning bumper profits at a time of record gasoline prices.

  • Former Apple Car Executive’s Battery Startup Plans $1.6 Billion Factory in Michigan

    Our Next Energy, which involves several former leaders of Apple’s secretive car project, has plans for its factory to produce enough cells annually for 200,000 EVs by the end of 2027.

  • OPEC Production Cuts Could Have Major Political Fallout

    President Biden has had to deal with a lot in the first two years of his presidency. Between the pandemic, inflation, and a war in Eastern Europe that has no signs of abating anytime soon, the President has had a lot on his plate. Arguably the biggest part of the meal he needs to get his hands on is gas prices, however, and this week he found out that the oil cartel OPEC+ won't be lending him a helping hand anytime soon.

  • Exxon Mobil Stock Surges On Update For Strong Q3

    Exxon Mobil (XOM) stock surged Wednesday after it signaled natural gas prices would support already strong third-quarter expectations. Despite steep growth estimates, the energy giant projects it will not match its record profits from Q2 as oil prices have retreated along with refining and chemical segment profits. Exxon reported its operating profit could come in at around $11 billion in...

  • Apple's manufacturing moves away from China are a drop in the ocean

    Apple is slowly moving manufacturing away from China.

  • 10 energy stocks that are analysts’ favorites as OPEC makes oil-production cuts

    The OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries has agreed on a drastic cut to the global supply. The speculation has helped oil reverse its recent declines. William Watts explained why the actual production cuts by the OPEC+ group might not turn out as expected.

  • Why ExxonMobil Stock Is Rallying Today

    In addition, OPEC agreed to a deeper-than-expected production cut, pushing up crude prices. Exxon provided investors with an initial look at its upcoming third-quarter report. The oil giant said it could earn $11 billion in the period before any asset impairments.

  • Why OPEC+’s Oil Production Cuts Aren’t What They Seem

    The coalition of major producers have missed their output targets, making the headline number less impressive.

  • Wall Street cranks up Exxon's outlook on booming natgas prices

    Wall Street analysts on Wednesday sharply increased their view of Exxon Mobil Corp's third quarter earnings after the company disclosed a $2 billion profit gain from selling natural gas. The earnings revisions follow a securities filing that offered a snapshot of operating profits. Exxon could earn about $4 per share, compared to the second quarter's $4.21 per share profit, analysts wrote.

  • Enterprise Products (EPD) Banks on Stable Fee-Based Revenues

    Enterprise Products (EPD) boasts a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to oil and gas price volatility.

  • Costco reports 10.1% jump in September sales

    Costco Wholesale Corp. on Wednesday said its net sales for September were $21.46 billion, up 10.1% from $19.5 billion during the month a year earlier. Same-store sales for the membership warehouse chain rose 8.5% for the retail month, which covered the five weeks ending on Oct. 2. U.S. same-store sales rose 11.2% over that time, with a 5.7% gain in Canada. Same-store sales slipped 1.9% in other international locations. E-commerce comparable sales nudged 0.7% higher. The company reported the resu