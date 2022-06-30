U.S. markets open in 7 hours 45 minutes

UL Solutions Officially Opens Second Major Laboratory in Vietnam to Service Consumer Electronics, Wire and Cable, Appliances and Lighting Industries

·4 min read

The laboratory provides Vietnam's manufacturers comprehensive safety, performance, quality, reliability and certification testing services that address regulatory compliance and destination market access.

HAI DUONG, Vietnam, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a world leader in applied safety science, has officially opened a new laboratory in Hai Duong. Complementing UL Solutions' existing offices and laboratory in Ho Chi Minh City, the Hai Duong facility marks the company's second Vietnam laboratory. It will service a diverse range of products for customers across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, wire and cable, information technology equipment, lighting and small appliances.

Officials from the Vietnam government and leaders from UL Solutions officially open a new UL Solutions laboratory in Hai Duong, Vietnam. Complementing the existing UL Solutions offices and laboratory in Ho Chi Minh City, the Hai Duong facility marks the company's second Vietnam laboratory. It will service a diverse range of products for customers across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, wire and cable, information technology equipment, lighting and small appliances.
Officials from the Vietnam government and leaders from UL Solutions officially open a new UL Solutions laboratory in Hai Duong, Vietnam. Complementing the existing UL Solutions offices and laboratory in Ho Chi Minh City, the Hai Duong facility marks the company's second Vietnam laboratory. It will service a diverse range of products for customers across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, wire and cable, information technology equipment, lighting and small appliances.

"Today marks an exciting new day in our relationship with Vietnam as we commemorate the opening of a new UL Solutions state-of-the-art laboratory in Hai Duong," said Sajeev Jesudas, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of UL Solutions. "Given our mission of working for a safer world, UL Solutions is dedicated to using its testing and certification expertise to help manufacturers in Vietnam open new markets, forge partnerships and succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace."

The laboratory, located 45 kilometers from Hanoi, is in the VSIP Hai Duong Industrial Park, home to key research, development and manufacturing operations. The laboratory houses testing facilities for engineered materials, wire and cable, appliances, lighting, refrigeration, and consumer technologies. In addition, to help ensure ongoing compliance of UL certifications, UL Solutions Follow-Up Services provide comprehensive factory inspections to help safeguard a more compliant supply chain and reduce the risk associated with sub-standard and unsafe products.

With exports in Vietnam rising to $336.31 billion (USD) in 2021 and expected to grow over the next decade, this new UL Solutions facility is well-positioned to serve Vietnam's burgeoning manufacturing sector, which is transforming into a global provider of electronics, computing equipment, electronic integrated circuits, appliances, lighting, and wire and cable.

"Adding testing capabilities in Vietnam will strengthen our ability to help customers export products to destination markets while meeting safety and performance testing and certification needs in Vietnam," said Sok Mei Wong, regional vice president, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand of UL Solutions. "UL Solutions' presence in Vietnam means that local manufacturers have a global partner to help them navigate regulatory landscape complexities throughout the world."

In addition to Jesudas and Wong, the grand opening included a ceremony with Linh Nguyen, deputy director-general, Standards, Metrology and Quality (STAMEQ); Tran Quoc Dung, deputy director, Viet Nam Certification Centre (QUACERT); Thu Cuc Nguyen, Hai Duong Laboratory Leader, UL Solutions; Srinivasa Desikan, sales director, Testing, Inspection and Certification, UL Solutions; and Tuoc Huynh, Vietnam Country Manager, UL Solutions.

Among the event's highlights included a partnership signing between UL Solutions and QUACERT, the National Certification Body of Vietnam established by the Ministry of Science and Technology. The partnership between the two organizations was formed to help serve the growing needs of Vietnam's electrical and lighting industry and to enhance global market access for Vietnam produced products. Guests at the opening ceremony were hosted to a comprehensive tour of the state-of-the-art facility.

"UL Solutions' Hai Duong laboratory demonstrates our commitment to offer a one-stop shop solution to manufacturers in Vietnam," said Huynh. "It also demonstrates our commitment to enable manufacturers to shorten development cycles, increase speed to market and become more competitive in the global marketplace."

UL Solutions operates in over 140 locations in more than 40 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa. In addition to UL's presence in Vietnam, the company's Southeast Asia operations include facilities in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Press contact:
Steven Brewster
UL Solutions
ULNews@UL.com 
+1.847.664.8425

UL Solutions logo
UL Solutions logo

 

SOURCE UL Solutions

