UL Solutions Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on Electrical Metallic Tubing

·1 min read

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The following is a notification from UL Solutions that the Electrical Metallic Tubing identified below bear unauthorized UL Marks for the United States and Canada. The Electrical Metallic Tubing has not been evaluated by UL Solutions to the appropriate Safety Standards and it is unknown if the tubing complies with any safety requirements.

UL Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/UL Solutions)
UL Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/UL Solutions)

Name of Product: Electrical Metallic Tubing

Remedy: UL Solutions recommends that this product be removed from service. 

Identification on the Product Labels:  The Electrical Metallic Tubing bears an unauthorized  UL mark and the following:

ALEX Tube
ALEX ELECTRIC INDUSTRY   MADE AND MELTED IN ALEX COMPANY

Issue No. TT-548

Or

E-343501

ELECTRICAL METALLIC TUBING
ISSUE NO. TT-787

For photos please visit ul.com/solutions

Location: The counterfeit tubing was found in Peru, Dominica, and Panama.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Release No. 22PN-14

Peyton Zylke
Corporate Communications
UL Solutions
847.226.3483
Peyton.Zylke@ul.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ul-solutions-warns-of-unauthorized-ul-marks-on-electrical-metallic-tubing-301596398.html

SOURCE UL Solutions

