U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.50
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,381.00
    -55.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,335.25
    -35.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.80
    -6.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.16
    +2.04 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.90
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.37
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0997
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • Vix

    23.53
    -0.34 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3144
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.9470
    +0.4790 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,027.11
    -263.02 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.14
    +10.10 (+1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,218.03
    +390.60 (+1.46%)
     

ULAP Teams Up with Zoom to Deliver Intelligent Collaboration Solutions in the Asia Pacific

·2 min read

The collaboration further strengthens ULAP's capability to support global SaaS vendors expansion into emerging markets

MANILA, Philippines, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ULAP, provider of intelligent business solutions, today announced a partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (Zoom) to provide Zoom Phone and Zoom Cloud solutions in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Brunei, Hong Kong and South Korea.

ULAP - Let&#39;s Change the Game (PRNewsfoto/ULAP)
ULAP - Let's Change the Game (PRNewsfoto/ULAP)

This collaboration means ULAP will now offer a fully managed Zoom Phone service

This collaboration means ULAP will now offer a fully managed Zoom Phone service featuring a choice of connectivity and integration with its global secure voice network. The service also includes secure end-to-end experience support.

"Bringing your own carrier (service provider) to Zoom through ULAP enables customers to retain their existing corporate identity. This agreement will help fast track organizations to evolve seamlessly to a working from anywhere environment" said ULAP Chief Executive, Dominic McDonald.

"Teaming up with ULAP is a great opportunity to continue to deliver happiness for our customers throughout Asia and beyond. The combined solution from ULAP and Zoom securely extends our customers' reach into the Asia market. We look forward to strengthening our partnership throughout the coming year." said Nathan Guy, APAC Zoom Phone Lead.

One-stop shop for all your collaboration needs

The ULAP - Zoom Phone joint solution provides cost-effective and seamless collaboration capabilities on a unified platform with one consistent enterprise experience:

  • Zoom Phone with the ULAP voice solution

  • Persistent Zoom chat client

  • Zoom Webinars

  • Video conferencing room solutions through Zoom Rooms

  • Application integration

  • Global implementation, management and maintenance

  • Consulting: optimization recommendations ranging from overall usage to live, in-meeting data

  • ULAP has over 20 years of integrated solutions experience with top conferencing providers and is a leading SIP-Cloud Peering partner for Zoom

About ULAP

ULAP is a carrier-neutral, Intelligent Service Provider, that provides digital managed solutions to enterprises in APAC and beyond. With over 60 years of combined experience in APAC Telecommunications and Digital technologies, our team of experienced professionals provides customers with absolute comfort, that their services are managed by the industry's best.

To learn more about ULAP go to ulap.net

Contact: Sheila Buenaventura, media@ulap.net

Zoom Video Communications
Zoom Video Communications
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ulap-teams-up-with-zoom-to-deliver-intelligent-collaboration-solutions-in-the-asia-pacific-301507225.html

SOURCE ULAP

Recommended Stories

  • CapStar Financial Holdings' (NASDAQ:CSTR) investors will be pleased with their decent 57% return over the last three years

    Investors can buy low cost index fund if they want to receive the average market return. But in any diversified...

  • Apple Resolves Outage That Hobbled Apps and Internal Systems

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. resolved a widespread network outage on Monday that had knocked services such as Apple Music, iCloud and the App Store offline for some users and hobbled its internal systems. Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zele

  • Ansys touts new collaboration with Microsoft and AMD for high-performance computing simulation improvements

    Following the upgrade, Ansys Cloud customers will be able to access and use Microsoft's HBv3 virtual machines as their virtual machine of choice without needing to take any further actions.

  • The Future of Ethereum Sucks, and I Feel Fine

    Ethereum is going to eat the global economy. The price of that growth, however, is going to be a slow drift away from the decentralized, fully open ideal we started with.

  • How Apple Could Add $10 Billion of Revenue

    Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi says the company could build an “audience network” business that would place display ads inside third-party apps.

  • Biden Sees Risk of Russian Cyberattack on U.S. as Sanctions Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden warned Monday about new indications of possible Russian cyberattacks, pumping up the volume on weeks of growing concern about a possible Kremlin-ordered response to crushing sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russi

  • DJI's latest work drone can fly autonomously in harsh weather (updated)

    DJI has unveiled a professional drone that can fly in heavy rain, and will soon have a dock for autonomous flights.

  • iPhone 14 specs leak compares Pro Max to the new Max version

    Apple’s 2022 iPhones will bring the first significant lineup change since 2020. That’s when the iPhone 12 series added a new mini size to the roster. The iPhone 14 will reportedly mark the demise of the mini, as Apple won’t release an iPhone 13 mini successor this fall. Instead, Apple will supposedly introduce a brand … The post iPhone 14 specs leak compares Pro Max to the new Max version appeared first on BGR.

  • Russia’s Invasion Is Accelerating Splinternet, French Envoy Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s war in Ukraine is hastening the arrival of the “splinternet,” a forced division of cyberspace under the control of competing political blocs, France’s digital affairs envoy, Henri Verdier, said during an interview with Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Mariupol Ref

  • Florida Power & Light welcomes Daytona startup to its 35 Mules innovation hub

    A Central Florida startup is one of seven companies chosen to join Florida Power & Light Co.’s 35 Mules program – an in-house innovation hub based in FPL’s Juno Beach headquarters. The local firm is Daytona Beach-based Sensatek Propulsion Technology Inc., which has an office with 11 employees at 1 Aerospace Blvd. It provides autonomous monitoring of industrial systems using artificial intelligence-enabled technology for harsh environments — it develops and makes wireless, high-temperature, gas turbine sensors to measure heat transfer data for customers in several industries, including energy, oil and gas, petrochemical, glassmaking, aviation and aerospace. Founded in 2015, Sensatek Propulsion is funded by the National Science Foundation, and its blade tip sensors have been tested and verified around the world.

  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Leak Reveals New Screen Design and Familiar Camera Setup

    The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to arrive later this fall, but Apple is yet to reveal any official details about the highly anticipated smartphone. That hasn’t stopped a variety of leaks from surfacing, and the latest images point to an iPhone 14 Pro that offers a radically different screen design – yet does little to change …

  • DJI’s enterprise drone goes foldable

    The first DJI Mavic turned the world of consumer drones on its head when it was released back in late-2016. Two years after the first model arrived, the company introduced enterprise capabilities for the Mavic 2. This morning, the company announced the Matrice 30, a purpose-built drone for enterprise applications that brings the Mavic’s most prominent feature -- folding arms -- to the longstanding line.

  • Don’t Call It a Comeback: The Unlikely Rise of Home Bitcoin Mining

    Even with the surge in popularity, home mining only accounts for a skinny slice of the industry’s overall pie.

  • Apple services including music, TV resume after outages

    Nearly a dozen Apple services were down for thousands of users. The company's system status page had showed 11 outages including podcasts, music and arcade. It said Apple was investigating the issue and services may be slow or unavailable.

  • Apple's 2022 iPad Air gets its first discount at Amazon

    Apple's new M1-equipped iPad Air arrived just a few weeks ago, but we're already seeing our first discounts.

  • The Discover Samsung sales event is here—shop our favorite deals on smartphones, tablets and soundbars

    Shop the latest and greatest smart tech right now during the Discover Samsung sales event. Score big savings on TVs, tablets, smartphones and more.

  • Apple down: Music, messages, App Store, iCloud, maps and many other services suddenly knocked offline

    Many of Apple’s services appear to have stopped working properly, with users reporting an array of errors and problems. Everything from Apple Music to Maps and even iMessage appeared to be suffering with the problems. Apple’s websites were also offline, with the iCloud page and other internet services not working.

  • RS Recommends: This $50 Power Bank is Virtually Indestructible and Keeps You Powered During Emergencies

    The durable, all-in-one charger lets you power up your devices via a wireless charging pad or through one of five ports

  • What Layer 1 Protocols Must Learn From the Telecom Crash

    Layer 1 networks competing with Ethereum was a major investment theme in 2021.

  • Anonymous: How hackers are trying to undermine Putin

    The BBC speaks to hacktivists about past and future attacks in their "cyber war" against Vladimir Putin.