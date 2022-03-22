U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,438.75
    -13.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,382.00
    -54.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,312.50
    -58.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,058.00
    -4.80 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.85
    +2.73 (+2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.80
    +3.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.37
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0995
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • Vix

    23.53
    -0.34 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3143
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.9100
    +0.4420 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,664.43
    +394.34 (+0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    954.21
    +23.18 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,263.27
    +435.84 (+1.62%)
     

ULAP Teams Up with Zoom to Deliver Intelligent Collaboration Solutions in the Asia Pacific

·2 min read

The collaboration further strengthens ULAP's capability to support global SaaS vendors expansion into emerging markets

MANILA, Philippines, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ULAP, provider of intelligent business solutions, today announced a partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (Zoom) to provide Zoom Phone and Zoom Cloud solutions in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Brunei, Hong Kong and South Korea.

ULAP - Let&#39;s Change the Game
ULAP - Let's Change the Game

This collaboration means ULAP will now offer a fully managed Zoom Phone service featuring a choice of connectivity and integration with its global secure voice network. The service also includes secure end-to-end experience support.

"Bringing your own carrier (service provider) to Zoom through ULAP enables customers to retain their existing corporate identity. This agreement will help fast track organizations to evolve seamlessly to a working from anywhere environment" said ULAP Chief Executive, Dominic McDonald.

"Teaming up with ULAP is a great opportunity to continue to deliver happiness for our customers throughout Asia and beyond. The combined solution from ULAP and Zoom securely extends our customers' reach into the Asia market. We look forward to strengthening our partnership throughout the coming year." said Nathan Guy, APAC Zoom Phone Lead.

One-stop shop for all your collaboration needs

The ULAP - Zoom Phone joint solution provides cost-effective and seamless collaboration capabilities on a unified platform with one consistent enterprise experience:

  • Zoom Phone with the ULAP voice solution

  • Persistent Zoom chat client

  • Zoom Webinars

  • Video conferencing room solutions through Zoom Rooms

  • Application integration

  • Global implementation, management and maintenance

  • Consulting: optimization recommendations ranging from overall usage to live, in-meeting data

  • ULAP has over 20 years of integrated solutions experience with top conferencing providers and is a leading SIP-Cloud Peering partner for Zoom

About ULAP

ULAP is a carrier-neutral, Intelligent Service Provider, that provides digital managed solutions to enterprises in APAC and beyond. With over 60 years of combined experience in APAC Telecommunications and Digital technologies, our team of experienced professionals provides customers with absolute comfort, that their services are managed by the industry's best.

To learn more about ULAP go to ulap.net

Contact: Sheila Buenaventura, media@ulap.net

Zoom Video Communications
Zoom Video Communications

SOURCE ULAP

