U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,306.58
    +44.13 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,765.68
    +221.34 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,187.40
    +238.78 (+1.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.87
    +43.90 (+2.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.32
    -0.12 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.60
    -20.10 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0997
    +0.0043 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1760
    +0.0160 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3098
    +0.0059 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5680
    +0.2680 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,160.13
    +991.80 (+2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    902.11
    +20.55 (+2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Ulcerative Colitis Drug Market to Reach $10.59 Billion by 2028: The Brainy Insights

·6 min read

NEWARK, N.J., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report published by The Brainy Insights shows that the global ulcerative colitis drug market is expected to grow from USD 7.15 billion in 2020 to USD 10.59 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Brainy Insights Logo
Brainy Insights Logo

The ulcerative colitis drug market is experiencing substantial growth due to the increasing prevalence rate globally. Many medications are available to treat ulcerative colitis in the market, depending upon the cause and nature of the disease. Nowadays, key market players are heavily investing in research and development activities to launch innovative drugs to treat ulcerative colitis, and some companies have many products waiting for approval. These trends are likely to fuel market growth.

Get a Sample PDF of the report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12521

Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) of the large intestine. In this condition, the colon becomes inflamed, developing tiny open sores or ulcers that cause ulcers (sores) and long-lasting inflammation in the digestive tract. Ulcerative colitis can occur at any age in the lifeline, but it usually starts between the ages of 15 years and 30 years. The main focus of these drugs is to minimize & control the signs and symptoms of the disease. The treatment and medicines depend on the severity of the patient's condition and the location of ulcerative colitis. The medications such as corticosteroids, immunomodulatory drugs, and biologics are used to treat ulcerative colitis effectively.

The growing prevalence and incidences of ulcerative colitis across the globe are the driving factors of the rapid growth of the drug market over the forecast period. The adverse side effects of the ulcerative colitis drug and lack of public awareness may hinder the market growth over the forecast period. However, ongoing research and development to launch new drugs and the opportunity to develop generic drugs are some of the factors offering future growth opportunities for the vendors in the market.

For any Queries Related to the Report, Ask an Analyst @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12521

Key players operating in the global ulcerative colitis drug market are Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceutical), AbbVie Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Shire, and Pfizer Inc. among others. The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies such as adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, alliances, and partnerships to improve their market position in the global ulcerative colitis drug industry.

  • For instance, in December 2017, Boehringer Ingelheim announced the partnership with Roche to develop oral novel Locked Nucleic Acid (LNA) oligonucleotides used to treat inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs).

  • In June 2018, Merck & Co. announced the launch of RENFLEXIS (infliximab-abda), a biosimilar of the originator biologic medicine Remicade (infliximab) in the U.S. for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

Enquire or share your questions if any before purchasing this report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12521

Biologics accounted for a significant market share of 43.32% in 2020.

The type segment is divided into biologics, corticosteroids, immunomodulators, 5-aminosalicylic acid, immunosuppressant, biosimilars, etc. Biologics accounted for a significant market share of 43.32% in 2020. Biologics drugs work in a selective manner, rather than effects on the whole body; thus, people prefer biologics more than any other medicines, which is expected to drive the market's growth.

The oral segment dominated the market and held a market share of 65.56% in the year 2020.

The route of administration segment is classified into oral and injectable. The oral segment held a significant market share of 65.56% in the year 2020 due to the development of new oral drugs to treat ulcerative colitis.

The hospital pharmacy segment held the major market share and was valued at USD 3.30 billion in 2020.

The distribution channel segment includes hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. The hospital pharmacy segment held the major market share and was valued at USD 3.30 billion in 2020. Increasing ulcerative colitis patients led to an increase in the total number of hospitalizations worldwide, resulting in the growth of the hospital pharmacy segment.

The ulcerative proctitis segment accounted for the largest market share of 57.23% in 2020.

The application segment comprises proctosigmoiditis, ulcerative proctitis, pancolitis, left-sided colitis, acute severe ulcerative colitis, and others. The ulcerative proctitis segment accounted for the largest market share of 57.23% in 2020. It is considered the first manifestation of ulcerative colitis. Thus, the growing prevalence of ulcerative proctitis boosts the growth market.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Ulcerative Colitis Drug Market

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

  • South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

  • Middle East & Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12521/single

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The North American region emerged as the largest ulcerative colitis drug market and was valued at USD 3.16 billion in the year 2020. The North American market is growing tremendously in the healthcare industry. Further, the region has become the hub for technological development and transformation. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period in the global ulcerative colitis drug market. Increasing health awareness among the consumers and rising healthcare expenditure in the region are driving the market's growth.

About the report:

The global ulcerative colitis drug market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been researched on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. The company provides both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. The customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ulcerative-colitis-drug-market-to-reach-10-59-billion-by-2028-the-brainy-insights-301504254.html

SOURCE The Brainy Insights

Recommended Stories

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • Anavex Life Sciences Highlights Biomarker Data From Parkinson's Disease Dementia At International Conference

    Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) has announced the presentation of Phase 2 clinical biomarker data from the ANAVEX2-73-PDD-001 Parkinson's Disease Dementia (PDD) study at the AD/PD 2022 International Conference. MDS-UPDRS1 Total score improved significantly by -14.51 for patients treated with ANAVEX2-73 high oral once-daily dose compared to placebo. The improvement is clinically relevant, corresponding to a relative improvement of 18.9% over 14 weeks. Also Read: Anavex Life Sciences Says

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

    As prices at the pump surge, GOP leaders see the suspended oil pipeline as a solution. But the answer isn't so simple.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • Saudi Arabia Considers Accepting Yuan Instead of Dollars for Chinese Oil Sales

    Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price its oil sales to China in yuan, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would dent the U.S. dollar’s dominance of the global petroleum market and mark another shift by the world’s top crude exporter toward Asia.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • A growing number of Googlers are questioning the competitiveness of their compensation

    Only a slim majority of Google employees now considers the company's compensation competitive with its peers.

  • Gas prices are already expected to top $5 a gallon, but experts lay out a scenario that could be much worse

    High gas prices are here to stay due to the Ukraine war. And it may have a huge impact on the economy.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Biogen Says It Cracked The Alzheimer's Puzzle, But Investors May Need More Evidence

    Patients who received Biogen's Alzheimer's drug for over two years showed slower cognitive decline — leading Biogen stock to tick higher.

  • Will Trading in Micron Technology Ever Settle Down?

    Chip maker Micron Technology has seen some big up and down swings in recent weeks in reaction to global events and analyst actions. Buy and hold investors have probably had some sleepless nights and even number traders have probably been challenged. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) has slowly turned lower from the middle of February telling us that traders have become more aggressive sellers.

  • Bella Hadid says she regrets her plastic surgery: 'I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors'

    "I always felt like I had something to prove."

  • Biogen's stock gains after sharing longer term data for its Alzheimer's disease drug

    Shares of Biogen Inc. gained 4.3% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company announced new data for its Alzheimer's disease drug demonstrating reductions in amyloid beta plaques for 132 weeks and plasma p-tau181 for 128 weeks. The company also said in a news release that the clinical-trial data show that patients with lower plasma p-tau181 levels had less clinical decline. Adoption of Aduhelm has been low since it was approved in June. The drug generated $3 million in the six months of

  • Reeling from China's crackdown, Alibaba and Tencent readying big job cuts - sources

    Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings are preparing to cut tens of thousands of jobs combined this year in one of their biggest layoff rounds as the internet firms try to cope with China's sweeping regulatory crackdown, sources said. While Alibaba is yet to specify a group-wide target for the layoffs, China's biggest e-commerce company could ultimately axe more than 15% of its total workforce, or about 39,000 staff, estimated one of the sources with knowledge of the company's plans. Tencent, the owner of China's dominant messaging app WeChat, also plans to make employees redundant this year in some of its business units, said three separate sources with knowledge of the matter.

  • These Drugs Are Money Spinners for Novartis, AstraZeneca and Roche

    Because, unfortunately, nature does not cure disease, even though the words of French philosopher and historian Voltaire would have you believe otherwise: "The art of medicine consists of amusing the patient while nature cures the disease," Voltaire had once famously said. TheStreet has compiled a list of some of the most expensive drug treatments in the world that cure diseases ranging from progeria, when infants start to look elderly to spinal muscular atrophy, neuroblastoma and a rare blood disorder. Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis apparently sells the most expensive drug in the world that costs $2.1 million.

  • GoodRx Doesn't Look So Good

    Shares of GoodRx have been under selling pressure since late October. The company gathers current prices and discounts to help you find the lowest cost pharmacy for your prescriptions. Sounds like everyone would want to use it but that does not mean the stock will rally.

  • Oppenheimer Bets on These 2 Stocks; Sees Over 40% Upside Potential

    The markets were already on shaky ground at the onset of 2022, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has ramped upped the volume significantly. Apart from specific segments that could benefit from the ongoing invasion -- defense and energy stocks with little exposure to Russia readily come to mind -- most segments are in risk-off mode, while the market is spooked by soaring commodity prices, with the added danger of US inflation hitting its highest level in 40 years not making the macro conditions an

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.