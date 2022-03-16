U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

ulrich medical USA® to Resume Cage Madness™ Advanced Surgeon Education Forum on Complex Spine Applications in Las Vegas, NV

·1 min read

ST. LOUIS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ulrich medical USA, Inc. announced the 2022 faculty and program highlights for the Sixth Cage Madness Spine Education Forum and Bioskills Training to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 19, 2022. The training will take place at US bioskills (MERIN).

Featured products of ulrich medical USA

Presenters & Lab Surgeon Faculty


Neill Wright, M.D.

Neurosurgeon, Cervical Spine Specialist, St. Louis, MO


Cages in Complex Cervical Deformity



Patrick Maloney, M.D.

Chief of Neurosurgery, Medical Director Neurosciences, NorthBay Medical Center (NBMC) Staff Neurosurgeon, UCSF, Joint Venture: VA Northern CA - David Grant Medical Center


Complex Posterior Reconstruction in the Thoracic and Lumbar Spine



John DeVine, M.D.

Professor & Chief, Spine Surgery, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University


Multi-Level Posterior Cervical Spondylitic Myelopathy



Alekos Theologis, M.D.

Orthopedic Surgeon, UCSF Spine Center, Assistant Professor, Spine, School of Medicine, UCSF


3-Column Osteotomies for correction of Complex Thoracolumbar Deformity

The faculty will each present a lecture relating to complex spine surgery techniques in vertebral body replacement, as well as lead a bioskills training station where surgeons can observe and practice advanced surgery techniques in complete complex spine solutions.

About ulrich medical USA

ulrich medical USA, Inc. is a privately held subsidiary of ulrich medical®, an innovative medical technology company headquartered in Ulm, Germany which is celebrating 110 years in business in 2022. For additional information about ulrich medical USA, please visit the company website at www.ulrichmedicalusa.com.

uUSA Logo (PRNewsfoto/ulrich medical USA)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ulrich-medical-usa-to-resume-cage-madness-advanced-surgeon-education-forum-on-complex-spine-applications-in-las-vegas-nv-301504374.html

SOURCE ulrich medical USA

