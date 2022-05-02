U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

Ulrika Wising is appointed Senior Vice President Energy Transition of Vallourec and joins the Executive Committee

Ulrika Wising is appointed Senior Vice President Energy Transition of Vallourec and joins the Executive Committee

Meudon (France), 2 May 2022 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions, announces the appointment of Ulrika Wising as Senior Vice President Energy Transition. She joins the Group's Executive Committee and reports to Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

For the past two years, Vallourec has been committed to renewable energies, with more than 87% of its plants powered by low-carbon electric energies and it intends to further lead its customers to a decarbonized future with a focus on five promising segments: geothermal, CCUS, hydrogen, offshore wind and solar.

The Group aims to be a leading player by leveraging its recognized expertise in tubular solutions and materials, combined with excellence in R&D, and a global presence.

"Ulrika will play a key role in Vallourec's ongoing transformation. She will strengthen our focus and commitments to energy transition and will be responsible for accelerating and developing new profitable business opportunities for the Group. In addition, she will be fully involved in the work already carried out successfully by Vallourec in the field of carbon footprint improvement", said Philippe Guillemot.

After obtaining a PhD in Chemical Engineering from Chalmers University in Gothenburg, Ulrika forged a career in the energy transition. She brought an entrepreneurial spirit and an in-depth understanding of the energy sector to lead the growth and development of new and large groups and young start-ups in the fields of offshore oil and gas, energy efficiency, digitalization, solar and battery storage.

Ulrika was previously with Shell, having joined their New Energies business in 2019 to lead efforts in the development of the company’s integrated energy strategy where she pioneered an agreement with Amazon for renewable energy to help Shell secure its bid for the Dutch HKN Offshore wind farm. As VP Global Customer Solutions, Ulrika built a global cross-functional business unit to bring integrated power solutions to Shell’s global customers. Prior to Shell, at Macquarie Group as VP Solar and Battery Storage, she established and grew a European business to drive investments in new energy technologies.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations
Jérôme Friboulet
Tel : +33 (0)1 49 09 39 77
Investor.relations@vallourec.com

Press relations
Héloïse Rothenbühler
Tel: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50
heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com

Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 800 505 110
actionnaires@vallourec.com

