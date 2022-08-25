Ulta Beauty CFO, Scott Settersten, Discusses the Company's Growth Strategies and Omnichannel Successes

Image

CALIFON, N.J., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Zezas, Host, Publisher & CEO, announced today that CFO Intelligence released the Fall 2022 issue of CFO Intelligence magazine, in which Scott Settersten, CFO of Ulta Beauty shares details about how the Company has grown its omnichannel businesses, despite challenges arising from the pandemic, supply chain, competition, and more. In this issue, CFOs from The Nature Conservancy, Yorktel, and Healthfirst share insights, along with commentary on divestitures from Christ Bartlett at Verizon corporate development, and the future of LIBOR from CFO, Mark Mishler.

"We're excited about the Fall issue of CFO Intelligence magazine," said Andrew Zezas. "Scott Settersten shared a great story about how Ulta Beauty consistently drives growth." On the role of CFO, Scott Settersten was quoted as saying it's all about "thinking like a general manager and being viewed as a partner and advisor for the business." Zezas added: "Despite extreme challenges, the current business environment offers dynamic CFOs exciting opportunities to lead successful companies to sustainable growth. Accomplished CFOs like Scott and great companies like Ulta are doing just that."

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is the largest beauty retailer in the United States, selling both mass and prestige cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and hair care products, in addition to offering salon services. With over 25,000 products available at more than 1,250 stores and at ulta.com, the possibilities are beautiful. The Company's vision is "To be the most loved beauty destination of our guests and the most admired retailer by our Ulta Beauty associates, communities, partners and investors."

About CFO Intelligence

CFO Intelligence brings together CFOs from enterprise and middle market companies to forge business relationships, share insights, intelligence and experiences, enhance their careers, and drive growth at the companies they serve. CFO Intelligence publishes CFO Intelligence magazine, the CFO Business Sentiment Index, produces three podcasts: CFOs in Motion, CFO Career Accelerator, and Driving Opportunity: Your Company's Real Estate, and deploys the best of new and traditional media to promote finance executives as business and strategy thought-leaders. Andrew Zezas is Host, Publisher & CEO of CFO Intelligence and CFO Intelligence magazine.

