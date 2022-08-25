U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,199.12
    +58.35 (+1.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,291.78
    +322.55 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,639.27
    +207.74 (+1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,964.64
    +29.35 (+1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.02
    +0.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.80
    +10.30 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    19.13
    +0.22 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9978
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    -0.0800 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1838
    +0.0044 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4750
    -0.6190 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,609.20
    -79.83 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    514.28
    +5.48 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

Ulta Beauty CFO, Scott Settersten, Discusses the Company's Growth Strategies and Omnichannel Successes

CFO Intelligence
·2 min read
Image
Image

Read how Ulta deploys intelligent growth strategies, despite the pandemic, supply chain challenges, tremendous competition, and much more, in the Fall 2022 Issue of CFO Intelligence Magazine

Ulta Beauty - CFO Intelligence Magazine Fall 2022 Issue

Ulta Beauty - CFO Intelligence Magazine Fall 2022 Issue
Ulta Beauty - CFO Intelligence Magazine Fall 2022 Issue

CALIFON, N.J., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Zezas, Host, Publisher & CEO, announced today that CFO Intelligence released the Fall 2022 issue of CFO Intelligence magazine, in which Scott Settersten, CFO of Ulta Beauty shares details about how the Company has grown its omnichannel businesses, despite challenges arising from the pandemic, supply chain, competition, and more. In this issue, CFOs from The Nature Conservancy, Yorktel, and Healthfirst share insights, along with commentary on divestitures from Christ Bartlett at Verizon corporate development, and the future of LIBOR from CFO, Mark Mishler.

"We're excited about the Fall issue of CFO Intelligence magazine," said Andrew Zezas. "Scott Settersten shared a great story about how Ulta Beauty consistently drives growth." On the role of CFO, Scott Settersten was quoted as saying it's all about "thinking like a general manager and being viewed as a partner and advisor for the business."  Zezas added: "Despite extreme challenges, the current business environment offers dynamic CFOs exciting opportunities to lead successful companies to sustainable growth. Accomplished CFOs like Scott and great companies like Ulta are doing just that."

About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc. is the largest beauty retailer in the United States, selling both mass and prestige cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and hair care products, in addition to offering salon services. With over 25,000 products available at more than 1,250 stores and at ulta.com, the possibilities are beautiful. The Company's vision is "To be the most loved beauty destination of our guests and the most admired retailer by our Ulta Beauty associates, communities, partners and investors."

About CFO Intelligence
CFO Intelligence brings together CFOs from enterprise and middle market companies to forge business relationships, share insights, intelligence and experiences, enhance their careers, and drive growth at the companies they serve. CFO Intelligence publishes CFO Intelligence magazine, the CFO Business Sentiment Index, produces three podcasts: CFOs in Motion, CFO Career Accelerator, and Driving Opportunity: Your Company's Real Estate, and deploys the best of new and traditional media to promote finance executives as business and strategy thought-leaders. Andrew Zezas is Host, Publisher & CEO of CFO Intelligence and CFO Intelligence magazine.

Visit www.CFOintell.com to learn more. Subscribe to CFO Intelligence magazine at https://cfointell.com/publications. Press Contact: Andrew Zezas, CFO Intelligence: 732 868 0000 x111, Andrew.Zezas@CFOintell.com

Copyright CFO Intelligence 2022.  All rights reserved.

Related Images






Image 1: Ulta Beauty - CFO Intelligence Magazine Fall 2022 Issue


Ulta Beauty CFO, Scott Settersten, shares growth strategies in CFO Intelligence magazine Fall 2022 issue cover story



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


