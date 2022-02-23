FARGO, N.D., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulteig, a leading provider of comprehensive engineering/design, program management, technical services and field services, announces the appointment of Nick Ingolfsland to the newly created position of Chief Innovation and Technology Officer (CITO). Ingolfsland, with over 15 years of experience, most recently served as Ulteig's Vice President of IT and Business Services.

Ulteig Names Nick Ingolfsland as Chief Innovation and Technology Officer

"The CITO is a critical position that builds on the investments we have already made to differentiate ourselves in this competitive environment and demonstrates our long-term commitment to both technology and innovation," said Doug Jaeger, President and CEO. "Our clients are looking to Ulteig to be technology-enabled and to leverage technology solutions to help them improve; this will be key to our success and continued growth."

Ulteig's technology and innovation enablement strategy includes rapidly developing, implementing and commercializing technology-enabled solutions, and evolving how solutions are delivered through technology investment. According to Jaeger, "Nick is a seasoned leader with a track record of strong business technology expertise, innovation mindset and proven ability to execute on that strategy."

Ingolfsland joined Ulteig in 2008 as a software developer and progressed through multiple leadership positions, helping to set organizational vision and strategic direction as well as holding overall responsibility for establishing and executing Ulteig's technology roadmap and enterprise security strategy. Prior to Ulteig, Ingolfsland held technology-focused roles spanning IT development, IT operations and support at United Agri Products and as an independent consultant. Ingolfsland earned his BBA in information systems from the University of North Dakota and is an MBA candidate at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

"I am committed to improving community, client and employee experience through innovation and technology," said Ingolfsland. "Ulteig is well-positioned to execute on the primary components of its strategic plan, including digital practice technology and product development. I look forward to the opportunity to help transform our business and optimize our clients' outcomes through technology enabled solutions."

About Ulteig

Ulteig delivers comprehensive engineering/design, program management, technical services and field services that strengthen infrastructure vital to everyday life. An employee-owned company, Ulteig connects people and resources to develop compelling, integrated solutions across the Lifeline Sectors® of power, renewables, transportation and water. Ulteig leverages its expertise throughout North America with a wide range of public and private clients.

