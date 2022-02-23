U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,312.54
    +7.78 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,625.36
    +28.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,392.05
    +10.54 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,998.01
    +17.83 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.44
    +0.53 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.00
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1337
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9980
    +0.0500 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3577
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0890
    +0.0490 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,690.50
    +623.95 (+1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.67
    +16.29 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,540.61
    +46.40 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Ulteig Names Nick Ingolfsland as Chief Innovation and Technology Officer

·2 min read

FARGO, N.D., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulteig, a leading provider of comprehensive engineering/design, program management, technical services and field services, announces the appointment of Nick Ingolfsland to the newly created position of Chief Innovation and Technology Officer (CITO). Ingolfsland, with over 15 years of experience, most recently served as Ulteig's Vice President of IT and Business Services.

Ulteig Names Nick Ingolfsland as Chief Innovation and Technology Officer
Ulteig Names Nick Ingolfsland as Chief Innovation and Technology Officer

"The CITO is a critical position that builds on the investments we have already made to differentiate ourselves in this competitive environment and demonstrates our long-term commitment to both technology and innovation," said Doug Jaeger, President and CEO. "Our clients are looking to Ulteig to be technology-enabled and to leverage technology solutions to help them improve; this will be key to our success and continued growth."

Ulteig's technology and innovation enablement strategy includes rapidly developing, implementing and commercializing technology-enabled solutions, and evolving how solutions are delivered through technology investment. According to Jaeger, "Nick is a seasoned leader with a track record of strong business technology expertise, innovation mindset and proven ability to execute on that strategy."

Ingolfsland joined Ulteig in 2008 as a software developer and progressed through multiple leadership positions, helping to set organizational vision and strategic direction as well as holding overall responsibility for establishing and executing Ulteig's technology roadmap and enterprise security strategy. Prior to Ulteig, Ingolfsland held technology-focused roles spanning IT development, IT operations and support at United Agri Products and as an independent consultant. Ingolfsland earned his BBA in information systems from the University of North Dakota and is an MBA candidate at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

"I am committed to improving community, client and employee experience through innovation and technology," said Ingolfsland. "Ulteig is well-positioned to execute on the primary components of its strategic plan, including digital practice technology and product development. I look forward to the opportunity to help transform our business and optimize our clients' outcomes through technology enabled solutions."

About Ulteig
Ulteig delivers comprehensive engineering/design, program management, technical services and field services that strengthen infrastructure vital to everyday life. An employee-owned company, Ulteig connects people and resources to develop compelling, integrated solutions across the Lifeline Sectors® of power, renewables, transportation and water. Ulteig leverages its expertise throughout North America with a wide range of public and private clients.

Ulteig Engineers, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Ulteig Engineers, Inc.)
Ulteig Engineers, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Ulteig Engineers, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ulteig-names-nick-ingolfsland-as-chief-innovation-and-technology-officer-301488600.html

SOURCE Ulteig

Recommended Stories

  • Palo Alto Is Leading the Nasdaq Higher, but 1 Biotech Is Getting Crushed Wednesday

    The broader stock market has entered an official 10% correction, but for investors focusing on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), double-digit declines from recent highs are nothing new. On Wednesday morning, though, Nasdaq investors saw a little light at the end of a long, dark tunnel, with futures on the index rising more than 1% as of 8:30 a.m. ET. There's even more volatility lurking under the surface of major stock market indexes, with good news celebrated but bad news punished.

  • Got $5,000? Please Don't Put It in These 2 Cannabis Growth Stocks

    Investing $5,000 in companies that compete in a growing industry like cannabis can be great for your portfolio. With trailing revenue of $589.31 million, it also has a claim to being one of the world's leaders in the cannabis space.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • DraftKings Doubles Revenue in Another Year of Accelerating Growth

    The accelerating growth was not enough to assuage a market turning sour on unprofitable growth stocks.

  • QuantumScape Hits Its Mark, but Still Stalls Out in the Market

    The electric vehicle battery maker achieved its four targeted milestones, but the stock still sags after earnings.

  • Is Rivian Automotive (RIVN) A Great Invesment?

    Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of -5.3% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund for the final quarter of 2021, bringing its year-to-date returns to 22.7%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Palantir: Bulls vs. Bears, Who Has the Edge? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    The stock market is a constant tug of war between the bulls and the bears. Looking at Palantir’s (PLTR) Q4 performance, Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss thinks both had enough to rest their case on. The bulls could point to “another solid top-line beat” as revenue grew by 34% YoY to reach $433 million, coming in ahead of consensus by 3.6%. Additionally, the total customer count hit 237, far above the analysts’ expectation for 219, while operating margins hit 29%, a “full” 7% points ahead of Wall Str

  • Rio Tinto to Pay $7.7 Billion Dividend as Profit Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group cemented itself as one of the big winners in the global economic rebound from the pandemic by delivering its highest-ever profits and announcing another massive dividend.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision to Delay Next Yea

  • Is it Worth it to Invest in ROKU?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Mid Cap Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -0.72% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTMX, -0.68% by its Advisor Class: APDMX, and -0.66% by its Institutional Class: APHMX, in the fourth […]

  • Teladoc Health (TDOC) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and thank you for attending today's Teladoc Health fourth-quarter '21 earnings call. Today, after the market closed, we issued a press release announcing our fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. On this call to discuss the results are Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer; and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer.

  • Overstock Jumps on Earnings Beat and ICE Investment in tZero

    As well as selling furniture, Overstock invests in a number of early-stage companies through its Medici portfolio.

  • This is Why Visa, Mastercard, and American Express Are in Trouble

    When we shop online, at the grocery store, or go to a restaurant, it's just taken for granted that they'll accept credit cards and even take a tap from a mobile phone. In just the last month, there's been an advance on the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain that could almost eliminate most of those credit card fees and replace them with blockchain transactions.

  • These 2 Stocks Carry a Lot of Risk, but Their Upside Is Huge

    Right now, I'm thinking of a biotech company with game-changing vaccine technology and a company whose successes are tied to the cryptocurrency market. The coronavirus pandemic put Vaxart's (NASDAQ: VXRT) name on the map. Vaxart's candidate still is in phase 2 trials.

  • Rackspace’s Quarterly Results Beat Estimates. The Stock Drops Anyway.

    The cloud-based software provider's forecasts of both revenue and earnings per share were lower than what Wall Street had expected.

  • Alibaba’s Quarterly Profit Is Set to Plummet 60%. Here’s Why.

    Investors shouldn't worry too much. Despite what is set to be a massive drop in yearly profit on a percentage basis, Alibaba likely did well in the fourth quarter.

  • AMD is now worth more than rival Intel

    AMD lands another notable win against rival Intel.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 3 Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    We’re in unsettled market times. January saw sharp drops that brought a sudden end to last year’s bullish trends, while February has seen increased volatility that makes it difficult to predict what’s coming next. Investors need some signal to make sense of volatile trading. There are simply too many currents and counter-currents for the average retail investor to chart a clear path. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in. Using a series of algorithms, the Smart Score gathers and collat

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Few buzzwords have captured the imagination of investors like metaverse. As with most trends, we will have to see if the hype exceeds the reality when it comes to how large a role the metaverse will play in our future. There are two companies, in particular, that I think are smart choices for those who want to invest in the metaverse, and their recent earnings results make me confident each is poised for a strong performance in 2022.

  • Tourmaline Oil's (TSE:TOU) investors will be pleased with their splendid 161% return over the last three years

    It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes...