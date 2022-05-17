U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

Ulteig Names Susan Aspelund as Chief Financial Officer

·2 min read

FARGO, N.D., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulteig, a leading provider of comprehensive engineering/design, program management, technical services and field services, announces the appointment of Susan Aspelund as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Aspelund is a seasoned leader who brings the financial management expertise necessary to sustain Ulteig's business operations and support its strategic plan goals.

Aspelund has been serving as Ulteig's interim CFO since September 2021 – she has made a career of providing short-term senior leadership capability to organizations in transition. "Susan had every intention of filling the interim role until we named a full-time CFO," said Doug Jaeger, President and CEO. "After immersing herself in Ulteig's culture and forging relationships across the organization, she expressed an interest in the full-time position. Given my confidence in her leadership and the value she has already brought to the business, I was excited to offer her the opportunity. Susan's broad business knowledge and extensive experience in financial management will continue to be a tremendous asset to Ulteig."

Prior to joining Ulteig as its interim CFO, Aspelund served in a similar capacity for multiple organizations, most recently for the third-party healthcare administrator HealthEZ, as well as the Midwest-based national law firm Taft Stettinius & Hollister, the Washburn Center for Children in Minneapolis, Volunteers of America MN, CLUES, the Epilepsy Foundation of MN and the MS Society. Aspelund has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Minnesota State University, Mankato.

"In addition to Ulteig's strong and welcoming culture, I have been impressed with the company's financial discipline and its strategic approach to growth," said Aspelund. "I am honored to join this talented team who is dedicated to providing our clients with sustainable solutions to transform critical infrastructure."

About Ulteig
An employee-owned company, Ulteig delivers comprehensive engineering/design, program management, technical services and field services that strengthen infrastructure vital to everyday life. Ulteig connects people and resources to develop compelling, integrated solutions across the Lifeline Sectors® of power, renewables, transportation and water. Ulteig leverages its expertise throughout North America with a wide range of public and private clients.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ulteig-names-susan-aspelund-as-chief-financial-officer-301548506.html

SOURCE Ulteig

