U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,901.39
    -22.87 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,163.40
    -155.04 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,506.54
    -124.33 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.04
    -18.71 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.93
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.50
    -6.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    17.95
    +0.07 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9899
    -0.0034 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3470
    +0.1540 (+4.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1526
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6420
    +2.0670 (+1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,799.06
    +11.70 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.70
    +0.19 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.88
    -24.55 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Ultimate Endless Shrimp is Back at Red Lobster®

·3 min read

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Endless Shrimp is back at Red Lobster® and is now available all day, every day for a limited time*. This year's lineup features NEW! Parmesan-Bacon Shrimp Scampi (because everything tastes better with bacon) as well as Argentine Red Shrimp**. And, back by popular demand, classic Shrimp Linguini Alfredo has returned to the roster of options.

Red Lobster® is inviting guests to roll up their sleeves and satisfy their shrimp cravings with the return of Ultimate Endless Shrimp, available all day, every day for a limited time.
Red Lobster® is inviting guests to roll up their sleeves and satisfy their shrimp cravings with the return of Ultimate Endless Shrimp, available all day, every day for a limited time.

Guests are invited to roll up their sleeves and indulge in a variety of craveable offerings by choosing two delicious shrimp preparations to start, and when they are gone, order additional shrimp dishes one at a time. Each Ultimate Endless Shrimp meal is accompanied by a choice of side and of course, unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits®. Insider tip: avoid grabbing the extra biscuit to leave room for endless amounts of shrimp.

This year's Ultimate Endless Shrimp menu features five enticing offerings to satisfy any shrimp craving, including:

  • NEW! Parmesan-Bacon Shrimp Scampi – Tender shrimp, oven-broiled in a garlic butter sauce, with shaved Parmesan, crispy Parmesan panko, bacon, and parsley.

  • Argentine Red Shrimp – A skewer of wild-caught Argentine red shrimp, fire-grilled and served over rice.

  • Shrimp Linguini Alfredo – Tender shrimp in a creamy Alfredo sauce on a bed of linguini.

  • Walt's Favorite Shrimp – Hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried. Served with cocktail sauce.

  • Garlic Shrimp Scampi – Hand-crafted garlic shrimp scampi, oven-broiled in a garlic butter sauce.

"Ultimate Endless Shrimp is a fun, guest-favorite promotion that has become an annual tradition for many. From friendly family competitions to see who can eat the most shrimp, to those who love the freedom to try new flavors and preparations, to those who simply love the ability to enjoy their favorite shrimp dishes endlessly, we can't wait to see all the ways our guests celebrate this event with us this year," said Patty Trevino, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Lobster.

Guests can take advantage of Ultimate Endless Shrimp any day of the week, for a limited time, by visiting their local Red Lobster restaurant or ordering To Go or touchless delivery directly from RedLobster.com/order. Guests ordering Ultimate Endless Shrimp To Go get to mix and match four shrimp preparations plus a choice of side and Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

To earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards, guests can sign up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠. To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website.

* Offer available 9/5/2211/6/22 at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada. Not available in PR. Prices higher in California, Hawaii, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington, and Canada and in select locations in Arizona, Illinois, Nevada, and New York. Pricing indicated excludes beverages, applicable taxes and gratuities. Available for Dine-in or To Go; third party delivery excluded. Guests ordering Endless Shrimp via To Go or delivery from REDLOBSTER.COM or REDLOBSTER.CA may pick up to four orders of shrimp in any combination of flavors offered.

** While supplies last.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards. Red Lobster is also proud to be an employer of choice, including being named to Forbes magazine's 2022 lists of America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Diversity. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook, TwitterInstagram or TikTok.

Media Contact: Nicole Bott, mediacontact@redlobster.com

 

During Ultimate Endless Shrimp, guests can indulge in a variety of craveable offerings, including NEW! Parmesan-Bacon Shrimp Scampi.
During Ultimate Endless Shrimp, guests can indulge in a variety of craveable offerings, including NEW! Parmesan-Bacon Shrimp Scampi.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultimate-endless-shrimp-is-back-at-red-lobster-301618217.html

SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Recommended Stories

  • Do You Have To Tip Every Time You’re Faced With the Option at Checkout?

    It's happened to everyone -- you're presented with an iPad to pay for your purchase and a screen appears asking how much you want to tip. The problem is, you're at a coffee shop, bakery, fast food...

  • 2 restaurant chains new to Bradenton-Sarasota are coming to Center Point development

    Plus see what the new Owen’s Fish Camp will look like.

  • Here's Why You Should Retain Bruker (BRKR) Stock for Now

    Investors are optimistic about Bruker's (BRKR) segmental results and robust bookings and backlog growth.

  • Dubai Set to Sell 20% in Road-Toll Firm in Third IPO of the Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai is selling a 20% stake in its road-toll collection system in a deal that could raise about $1 billion for the government, as part of the city’s ongoing efforts to boost trading volumes. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCalifornia Declares Grid Emergency as

  • Why Millennial and Gen Z investors have an edge in today's markets

    The combination of the latest fintech, data and news tools — along with time-honored investing rules and psychology — are delivering more opportunities to younger investors than ever before.

  • Should you get a reverse mortgage?

    Reverse mortgages can provide much-needed cash flow to senior homeowners.

  • Tootsie Roll’s Secretive Family Business Has the Right Ingredients

    The candy maker is controlled by one family, and its stock has lagged the market. But its sales and earnings have remained relatively steady over time.

  • HSBC and Metro bank join Britain's Stop Scams hotline

    HSBC, its online arm First Direct, and Metro Bank have joined a fraud-reporting hotline as the cost of living crisis increases the number of financial scams, an industry body said on Tuesday. Britain has become the scam capital of the world as more people bank online, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began unfolding in 2020. Members already include Barclays, Meta, Microsoft, Google, NatWest, Nationwide Building Society, Santander and Talk Talk.

  • Gold Treads Water With Focus on Interest Rates and Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold traded little changed for a second day as the dollar steadied and markets awaited an expected European Central Bank interest-rate hikeMost Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia Sanctions Ben Stiller, Sean Penn After Latest US MeasuresBullion is st

  • Euro, Stocks Tumble as Russia Pulls Rug on Gas Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks dropped for the sixth time in seven days, and the euro sank to a 20-year low, after Russia escalated the continent’s energy crisis by shutting off key gas taps, signaling a long cold winter ahead for businesses and households in the region.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is

  • Can the Videogame Industry Overcome Its Recent Challenges?

    All major videogame makers like Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Sony Corporation (SONY), Nintendo (NTDOY) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) have been suffering owing to poor videogame sales.

  • Uniper Could Need Even Bigger German Bailout: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- European governments are racing to stave off an energy catastrophe this winter that’s threatening to dwarf the billions of euros of relief on offer for consumers and businesses.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia Sanctions Ben Stiller, Sean Penn

  • Hut 8 Mining stock jumps after increasing bitcoin holdings to more than 8,100

    Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. jumped 1.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the Toronto-based digital asset miner said it increased its bitcoin holdings by 375 in August. That brings the total self-mined holdings of bitcoin to 8,111. With bitcoin up 0.5% at about 19,932 in early morning trading Tuesday, Hut 8's bitcoin holdings are valued at about $161.7 million. Hut 8's stock has plunged 75.7% year to date while bitcoin has tumbled 57.1% and the S&P 500 has dropped 17.7%.

  • 2022 Best Places to Work: Taylor Morrison Home Funding keeps its staff happy with gourmet coffee, snacks and more

    Taylor Morrison Home Funding was chosen as one of Orlando Business Journal's 2022 Best Places to Work winners in the large category, which includes companies with 100-499 employees. Read more about the honorees in OBJ's Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2022, weekly edition. The firm is an independent mortgage banker, servicer and wholly owned subsidiary of national home builder, Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC).

  • Carlyle Group stock sinks after BofA swings to bearish from bullish, slashes price target by 43%

    Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. dropped 2.9% toward an eight-week low in morning trading Tuesday, after the BofA Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler swung to bearish from bullish on the alternative asset manager, citing emerging fundraising challenges and the negative effects from the surprise departure its chief executive last month. "We believe the management change could adversely impact employee retention, fundraising, and CG's business strategy including M&A and signals risk to prior financi

  • Everything to know about reverse mortgages

    If you're struggling with the rising costs of inflation, tapping your home equity may provide some relief.

  • Volkswagen Plans IPO for Porsche Brand. Investors Can Get in Now.

    Volkswagen is hoping for a bump in its stock price from listing the Porsche sports-car brand separately.

  • Brazil cenbank not focussed on monetary easing now, says governor

    Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said that policymakers aren't focusing on monetary easing at the moment as the priority remains on bringing back inflation to the official target. "We've been communicating that we don't look, don't think about falling interest rates at this moment," Campos Neto said late on Monday in a speech at an event hosted by the Valor Econômico newspaper. The Brazilian central bank has hiked rates at 12 straight policy meetings from a record-low 2% in March 2021, battling inflationary pressures from global commodity prices which had been compounded by an election-year spending spree by President Jair Bolsonaro.

  • Should Value Investors Buy Hugo Boss (BOSSY) Stock?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is The Market Closed For Labor Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.