THE ULTIMATE, A ONE-OF-A-KIND COIN FROM THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT, SURPASSES $1.2 MILLION AT HEFFEL AUCTION

3 min read
  • MNT.TO

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ The Royal Canadian Mint is delighted that The Ultimate, a one-of-a-kind one-kilo pure platinum coin, adorned with hundreds of pink diamonds from the famed Argyle mine, sold for $1,261,250.00 CAD (including Buyer's Premium), after heated bids were exchanged during a live auction conducted by Heffel Fine Art Auction House (Heffel).  This price surpasses pre-sale estimates of $700,000 to $900,000 CAD.  This singular masterpiece of numismatic art was sold to an anonymous bidder on May 31, 2022, and set a new record for a coin offered at auction in Canada.  Heffel and the Mint will finalize the purchase transaction and formalities over the coming days.

Royal Canadian Mint (RCM) Logo (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mint)
Royal Canadian Mint (RCM) Logo (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mint)

"The Ultimate is the highest expression of the innovation, skill and craftsmanship of the people who continue to make the Royal Canadian Mint a global leader in the art and science of coin manufacturing," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.

"It has been an incredible opportunity for Heffel to work with the Mint and help make history with the sale of The Ultimate," said David Heffel, President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "This one-of-a-kind masterpiece is an artwork of the highest calibre and it has been an honour to place it in an outstanding collection. We look forward to following its historic journey for decades to come."

The Ultimate is the crowning showpiece of the Mint's newly launched Opulence Collection. It is also the Mint's first-ever one-kilo 99.95% pure platinum coin.  Polished to proof perfection, The Ultimate features a reverse design by Canadian artist Derek Wicks that brings the beauty of the cherry blossom to life on a 101.6 mm canvas. A total of 462 Fancy Vivid and Fancy Intense pink diamonds (6.5 total carat weight) from the Argyle mine have been hand set into rose gold-plated, platinum cast jewellery pieces fashioned by Beverly Hills Jewellers.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca.  Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Since 1978, Heffel has connected passionate collectors across the world with outstanding works of art, with sales totaling three quarters of a billion dollars. With offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of fine art specialists in Canada and provides superior client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-ultimate-a-one-of-a-kind-coin-from-the-royal-canadian-mint-surpasses-1-2-million-at-heffel-auction-301558536.html

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint

