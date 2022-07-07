The ultimate premium compact car: Limited ABT RS3-R features 500 HP and carbon aero package

KEMPTEN, Germany, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On its debut in 2021, the 400 hp (294 kW) Audi RS 3 immediately set a Nürburgring Nordschleife record for vehicles in the compact class. The 500 hp (368 kW) ABT RS3-R Sportback, limited to 200 units, now raises the bar even higher. And as with all ABT Sportsline Special Editions, it's not just the performance that has been tweaked.

With the ABT Power R performance upgrade, an ABT intercooler is used in addition to the obligatory ABT Engine Control unit. This combination not only provides the RS3-R with additional 100 HP, but also brings with it a torque increase, so that instead of 500, a maximum of 600 Nm is now available. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h improves significantly: from 3.8 to 3.3 seconds. As a further highlight, the exhaust system is now joined by two ABT double end pipes with a diameter of 95 millimetres made of matt black stainless steel.

ABT suspension springs and sports stabilizer bars ensure that this "hot hatch" also excels in sharp curves. As an option, a complete V3 height adjustable suspension in stainless steel with a lowering range of 20-40 mm can be installed. Rebound and bump can be adjusted separately.

A particularly innovative feature of the RS3-R's is the possibility to increase the standard limited top speed to 300 km/h with the new free myABT app for Apple and Android devices. In addition, the performance characteristics can be adapted to your own needs. For more information, visit: www.abt-sportsline.com/tuning/products/abt-power/myabt-app.

Besides the 500 HP, however, the ABT aero package is certainly the biggest highlight of the RS3-R. It consists almost entirely of visible carbon with a high-gloss finish. The scope includes the front lip, front flics and mirror caps as well as the rear skirt insert and rear spoiler. Added to this are the glossy black fender add-ons. The sporty, noble appearance is underlined by

20-inch forged wheels of the type ABT High Performance HR20, which are fitted with GOODYEAR Eagle F1 SuperSport R tyres in 245/30 R20.

The interior is also something special. You sit here in refined seats with ABT and RS3-R logos. An emblem badge with the inscription "ABT RS3-R 1/200" and the inscribed door sills indicate the exclusive number of units. The visual performance is rounded off by the ABT integrated entry lights with the ABT logo and the ABT start-stop-switch- cap.

