Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Has Announced A Dividend Of £0.0245

The board of Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.0245 per share on the 28th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 4.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Ultimate Products' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Ultimate Products' earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 30.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 46% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Ultimate Products' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Ultimate Products has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 7 years was £0.0324 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.0738. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Ultimate Products has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 15% per annum. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Ultimate Products Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Ultimate Products that investors should take into consideration. Is Ultimate Products not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

