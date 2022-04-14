The Ultimate UAV (Drones) Technologies Overview 2022 by Intetics Tech Geeks Now Available

Intetics

Drones are revolutionizing business operations. At the same time, regulators and manufacturers are incorporating drones into everyday consumers' lives.

NAPLES, Fla., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regulators and manufacturers are incorporating drones into everyday consumers' lives. There are many reasons for this, including cost savings, safety, precision, flexibility, and other benefits of the technology.



The spike in the amount of unmanned aerial vehicles and related applications has grown in the last five years. Recent forecasts show that this trend is expected to grow .

Suppose you are a stakeholder — venture capitalist, business owner, CTO, or a startup founder — looking to find ambitious business opportunities and expand the current technology usage. In that case, you should understand how the industry landscape is evolving.

Identifying the challenges drones solve and highlighting the opportunities for drones' adoption are just a couple of aspects of the new white paper on UAV technology overview by tech geeks covers. The document was thoughtfully researched and crafted by the Intetics and tech team experts.

Intetics Inc. is a global software application development company operating for clients in 17 industries worldwide. With over 17 years of expertise in the Geospatial sector, one of Intetics's tech competencies is unmanned aerial vehicles or UAVs, commonly referred to as drones.

The outlined White Paper covers the drone technology history and basics, market research, and assessed impact on the economy.

You can find two more business-critical metrics:

1. the current development regions.

2. an overview of the key industry players.

Since drone capabilities have already found many use cases across industries, you can explore a vast list of studied application areas and use cases, including:

· Topographic Survey and Design

· Inspection of Oil and Gas Pipelines, Wells, and Drilling Rigs

· Alternative Energy

· Agriculture

· Construction

· Insurance

· Delivery Services

· Media and entertainment

Story continues

The White Paper presents the current drone market size data, featured by the expert forecasts. You will examine the essential emerging technologies that make drones powerful tools: AI, IoT, and 5G.

In the White Paper conclusion and summary, you will see the drone industry's future development areas. You will find insight into automation, drone computers, and changes to the urban environment and user experience.

If you are looking for up-to-date information about all possible technical and business aspects considering unmanned aerial vehicles, then the Ultimate UAV (Drones) Industry White Paper by tech geeks is what you need.

Follow the link to download the full White Paper.

Please click here to learn more about Intetics Drones and UAV engineering support services.

About Intetics Inc.

Intetics, Inc. is a leading global technology company that provides custom software application development, distributed professional teams, software product quality assessment, and "all-things-digital" solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies. Based on proprietary pioneering business models of Offshore Dedicated Team and Remote In-Sourcing, an advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA), and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics helps innovative organizations capitalize on global talent with our in-depth engineering expertise based on the Predictive Software Engineering framework.

As drones have become vital tools for companies in the energy, government, construction, and even entertainment, we leverage our expertise to develop software systems for UAVs and drone imagery data processing to deliver top-notch results to our clients.

Contact:

Irina Dubovik

Intetics

Tamiami Tr N, Ste 114

Naples Florida, 10001

877-763-8338

https://intetics.com/



