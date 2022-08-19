U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,267.25
    -19.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,871.00
    -110.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,449.75
    -73.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,989.90
    -11.80 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.38
    -1.12 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.60
    -4.60 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.29 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0092
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.14
    +0.24 (+1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1920
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5200
    +0.6580 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,939.41
    -1,489.73 (-6.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    520.71
    -37.02 (-6.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.72
    -13.13 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

Ultimovacs ASA Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides General Business Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ultimovacs ASA
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ULTI.OL
  • ULTIO.OL
Ultimovacs ASA
Ultimovacs ASA

Oslo, August 19, 2022: Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs") (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, announces its second quarter 2022 results today. The presentation by the company's management team can be followed as a live webcast at 09:00 CET and will be made available on the website. It will be possible to post questions during the presentation through the webcast.

Highlights of Second Quarter 2022 and Recent Business, Clinical and Research Progress

  • On 30 June 2022, Ultimovacs completed the planned recruitment of 154 patients in the INITIUM trial. Two additional patients were enrolled in July 2022, bringing the final number of patients enrolled to 156. Consistent with INITIUM’s event-driven design, topline progression-free survival results will be disclosed after progression of cancer or death has been observed in a total of 70 patients.

  • On 20 June 2022, Ultimovacs announced positive 2-year overall survival data in UV1-103, the ongoing phase I clinical study of the cancer vaccine UV1 in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of malignant melanoma. Across all 30 patients in the study, the 24-month overall survival rate was 73%. Patients will continue to be followed for long-term survival.

  • On 22 April 2022, Ultimovacs received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) concerning its US patent application on the use of vaccine-checkpoint inhibitor combinations to treat cancer (also reported in the Q1-2022 report).

Clinical Trials Enrollment Update

  • INITIUM trial: Recruitment has been completed. In total 156 patients have been enrolled – 154 patients as originally planned, plus two additional patients.

  • NIPU trial: 92 out of 118 patients have been enrolled to date, up from 78 as of the previous quarterly report.

  • FOCUS trial: 27 out of 75 patients have been enrolled to date, up from 18 as of the previous quarterly report.

  • DOVACC trial: 6 out of 184 patients have been enrolled to date, up from 4 as of the previous quarterly report. The administrative and regulatory processes of initiating the trial in more than 40 hospitals in approximately 10 countries have taken longer than expected. Until recently, only one site was actively recruiting; more hospitals are now ready to initiate patient enrollment.

  • LUNGVAC trial: All preparations for recruitment of 138 patients have been completed. The first patient is expected to be enrolled in Q3 2022.

  • TENDU trial: 9 patients have been enrolled to date, up from 8 as of the previous quarterly report. The three main dosing cohorts are fully enrolled, and no safety concerns or dose-limiting toxicities have been observed. Up to three additional patients will be added at the highest dose level of 960 mcg.

Scientific Publications and Presentations

  • On 25 May 2022, Ultimovacs announced the publication of long-term follow-up data on UV1 in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC).

  • On 10 May 2022, Ultimovacs gave a poster presentation at the Cancer Immunotherapy (CIMT) annual meeting in Mainz, Germany. The poster presentation covered results from long-term follow-up data from the use of the UV1 vaccine in three phase I/IIa clinical trials.


Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Total operating expenses amounted to MNOK 35.4 in Q2-22, and MNOK 67.3 YTD. Total loss was MNOK 22.4 for the period and MNOK 59.0 YTD.

  • Net negative cash flow from operations was MNOK 33.0 in Q2-22, and net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, not including currency effects, was MNOK 31.8 during Q2-22. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to MNOK 486.3 as per 30 June 2022.

  • On 21 April 2022, a total of 480,000 options to buy shares in the Company were distributed amongst the employees. The number of options granted corresponds to 1.40% of the outstanding number of shares in the Company. Following the award of the new share options, a total of 2,313,585 share options have been granted, corresponding to 6.76% of the outstanding number of shares in the Company. (also reported in the Q1-2022 report)

Carlos de Sousa, CEO of Ultimovacs, says:

“Ultimovacs is approaching a potential major clinical transition with the continuing progress during the first half of 2022 of the Company’s extensive Phase II program centered on its universal cancer vaccine, UV1.

During the past quarter, we completed recruitment of patients to the INITIUM trial of UV1 in malignant melanoma and exceeded 75% of our recruitment target for the NIPU clinical trial of UV1 in mesothelioma. We anticipate topline progression-free survival data from both of these event-driven, comparative trials in the first half of 2023. Our second technology base, the TET platform combining adjuvant and vaccine in one molecule, has also performed well, progressing smoothly through Phase I studies in patients with relapsed, resected prostate cancer. The three main dosing cohorts are fully enrolled, and no safety concerns or dose-limiting toxicities have been observed. Up to three additional patients will be added at the highest dose level of 960 mcg.

Ultimovacs continues to share clinical updates with the international research and clinical community validating our scientific approach. During the past quarter the Company has presented the results of a 7.5-year follow-up study with UV1 in three different cancers; malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer and prostate cancer, showing long-lasting, UV1-specific immune responses that are associated with longer survival, and synergistic effects in combination with a range of checkpoint inhibitors.

Our strong finances provide a cash runway into H1 2024 that will take Ultimovacs well beyond the expected readouts of the INITIUM and NIPU phase II trials in H1 2023. We anticipate a stimulating and eventful second half of 2022,” Carlos de Sousa concludes.

About Ultimovacs 
Ultimovacs is an immunotherapy company developing immune-stimulatory vaccines to treat a broad range of cancers. Ultimovacs’ lead universal cancer vaccine candidate UV1 targets human telomerase (hTERT), present in 85-90% of cancers in all stages of tumor growth. By directing the immune system to hTERT antigens, UV1 drives CD4 helper T cells to the tumor to activate an immune system cascade and increase anti-tumor responses. With a broad Phase II program in five cancer indications enrolling more than 650 patients, Ultimovacs aims to clinically demonstrate UV1’s impact in multiple cancer types, in combination with other immunotherapies, for patients with unmet needs. Ultimovacs’ second technology approach, based on the proprietary Tetanus-Epitope-Targeting (TET) platform, combines tumor-specific peptides and adjuvant in the same molecule and entered Phase I studies in 2021.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO  
Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 908 92507

Anne Worsøe, Head of IR
Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 906 86 815

Mary-Ann Chang, LifeSci Advisors 
Email: mchang@lifesciadvisors.com 
Phone: +44 7483 284 853

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 
This stock exchange announcement was published by Joachim Midttun, Finance Manager at Ultimovacs ASA, on August 19, 2022 at 08:00 CET.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • FDA Clears Curis' Lymphoma Study, Keeping Leukemia Trial Still Stalled

    The FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold on Curis Inc's (NASDAQ: CRIS) TakeAim Lymphoma Phase 1/2 study of emavusertib after reviewing the comprehensive data package submitted by the company. "We are working with our clinical sites to quickly resume enrollment of new patients in this study in the third quarter," said James Dentzer, President and CEO of Curis. Previously, Curis announced that the FDA had placed separate partial clinical holds on the TakeAim Leukemia and TakeAim Lymphoma studi

  • U.S. government asks monkeypox vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic to find partners

    The U.S. government asks Bavarian Nordic, the sole manufacturer of a monkeypox vaccine, to find new partners.

  • Novavax's Covid-19 Vaccine Cleared For Use In New Zealanders Aged 12-17

    New Zealand's Medsafe has granted expanded provisional approval for Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12 through 17. The provisional approval was based on data from the ongoing pediatric expansion of the Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial of 2,247 adolescents aged 12 through 17. In the pediatric expansion, Nuvaxovid achieved its primary effectiveness endpoint and demonstrated 80% overall clinical efficacy when the Delta variant was predominant. Relat

  • RedHill (RDHL) Up on Orphan Drug Tag for NTM Disease Drug

    RedHill's (RDHL) RHB-204 gets Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) disease

  • BLRX: September NDA

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:BLRX READ THE FULL BLRX RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Results On August 16, 2022, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) reported 2Q:22 operational and financial results in a press release concurrent with the filing of Form 6-K . A conference call and webcast were hosted later that morning. Key highlights since the previous update in May

  • CVS, Walmart, Walgreens owe two Ohio counties $650 million in landmark opioid lawsuit

    A federal judge in Cleveland awarded $650 million in damages Wednesday to two Ohio counties that won a landmark lawsuit against national pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, claiming the way they distributed opioids to customers caused severe harm to communities and created a public nuisance.

  • NBC News’ Richard Engel says his 6-year-old son, Henry, has died

    NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel announced Thursday that his son Henry, 6, has died. “Our beloved son Henry passed away.

  • Sanofi's Run Of Bad Luck Continues As Pharma Giant Tosses Out A Cancer Drug

    Sanofi's run of bad luck continued Wednesday after the company scrapped a failed breast cancer drug, leading Sanofi stock to crumble.

  • Fighting Omicron: This Covid Vaccine Candidate Is Going After The Dangerous Mutation

    CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) and GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) have started a Phase 1 trial of the modified COVID-19 mRNA vaccine candidate, administered as a booster dose to previous COVID-19 vaccination. The candidate, CV0501, is meant to be administered as a booster dose following the previous COVID-19 vaccination. GSK used CureVac's "second-generation mRNA backbone" to develop the vaccine. CureVac will test CV0501 in up to 180 healthy, COVID-19 vaccinated adults. The participants will receive a single

  • This Massive Drink Recall Was Just Expanded to Include Almost 90 Beverages

    On July 29, food company Lyons Magnus alerted customers via the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website that 53 beverage products could be contaminated with a rare, but dangerous microorganism called Cronobacter sakazakii. But a few weeks later a new update has been issued, announcing that more products are involved and another bacteria could also be present. With the addition of 36 more beverages, the total number included is up to almost 90. No reports have been made so far regarding

  • FDA Approves Bluebird’s $2.8 Million Gene Therapy for Rare Blood Disease

    The FDA approved a first-of-its-kind treatment from Bluebird Bio that represents a potential cure for a rare blood disorder at a price of $2.8 million per patient.

  • Intercept (ICPT) Settles Litigation With Dr. Reddy's for Ocaliva

    Intercept (ICPT) enters into a settlement agreement with Dr. Reddy's for lead drug Ocaliva's generic version.

  • Ending Bad Cholesterol With a Single Injection—an Opportunity for Brave Investors

    Verve’s effort to lower patients’ levels of bad cholesterol with a single injection is gradually making clinical progress and would be a significant upgrade from statins and other medicines currently available.

  • Bavarian Nordic signs up U.S. firm for packaging monkeypox vaccine

    The company aims to finish the technology transfer in three months to Michigan-based Grand River Aseptic. More than 13,500 cases of the disease, which cause flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, have been reported in the United States as of Aug. 17. The government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which procures the vaccine, has requested 5.5 million doses for delivery this year and the next, the company said.

  • So, We're All Worried About this Polio Case, Right?

    “Were you vaccinated for polio? Do you think I was vaccinated for polio,” I asked my boyfriend two nights ago, as a part of my typical daily concern rambling.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: GILD's Drug News, NVAX & MRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Updates

    Regulatory and pipeline updates from Gilead (GILD) and Moderna (MRNA) are a few key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • GSK NDA for Myelofibrosis Candidate Gets FDA Acceptance

    GSK's NDA for momelotinib for treating myelofibrosis was based on data from key phase III studies, including the pivotal MOMENTUM study.

  • Did Sarepta Therapeutics Just Unveil a Breakthrough?

    As one of the leading genetic medicine companies on the planet, Sarepta Therapeutics is on the forefront of many nerdy advances. It was the first drug developer to earn U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for products treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder impacting muscle development. Meanwhile, Sarepta Therapeutics currently boasts over 37 pipeline programs, including 21 assets in gene therapy alone.

  • Inflation Reduction Act: 5 Ways Retirees Can Save on Healthcare

    The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act contains five new healthcare benefits for retirees. Because Congressional Democrats in the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act through the reconciliation process, its healthcare provisions apply only to Medicare, Medicaid and other government programs. Consider … Continue reading → The post Inflation Reduction Act: 5 Ways Retirees Can Save on Healthcare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Savannah Guthrie shares sweet tribute in honour of Richard Engel’s late son

    Richard Engel announced on Thursday that his six-year-old son had passed away from rare neurological disorder