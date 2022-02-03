U.S. markets open in 6 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,534.75
    -42.50 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,459.00
    -33.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,799.00
    -315.50 (-2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.60
    -11.40 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.99
    -0.27 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.10
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    -0.18 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1294
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.09
    +0.13 (+0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5800
    +0.1300 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,038.61
    -1,359.25 (-3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    862.55
    -32.92 (-3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     

Ultimovacs to Progress to Last Cohort in Phase I Prostate Cancer TENDU study

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ultimovacs ASA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ULTI.OL
  • ULTIO.OL

  • No safety concerns found in first two dose level cohorts

  • Enables progression to highest dosing level in assessment of Ultimovacs’ second vaccine technology platform

Oslo, 3 February 2022: Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs") (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, announced it has completed treatment of the second dose cohort in the Phase I TENDU trial. The study is designed to evaluate the Company's Tetanus-Epitope Targeting (TET)-platform in patients with prostate cancer.

The Drug Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), a group of experts set up to monitor patient safety during a clinical trial, found no safety concerns related to the first two dose cohorts. A total of six patients have been treated; three in each dose level (40 and 400 μg). The conclusion from the DSMB enables the dose escalation study to proceed with enrollment of patients in the third and last dose cohort (960 μg).

“The continued progress of the Phase 1 safety evaluation of the TET platform is very encouraging.” said Jens Bjørheim, Chief Medical Officer of Ultimovacs. “Our main focus at this stage in the TENDU study is the safety and tolerability of our new therapeutic vaccine candidate for prostate cancer, a cancer type where the unmet medical need is high. This result also feeds into Ultimovacs’ plans for the development of the TET platform more broadly as an extension of the company’s pipeline.”

The TET platform, an innovative adjuvant technology, allows for the design and production of multiple therapeutic cancer vaccines. It can potentially be used to strengthen and increase T cell responses to cancer cells by targeting antigens that are specific to one type of cancer or common to many tumor types. The vaccine used in the TENDU study contains prostate cancer-specific antigens. By combining cancer antigens and the vaccine adjuvant in the same molecule, the TET platform can generate vaccine candidates with a potential beneficial safety and administration profile, including presenting an opportunity to treat patients at an early stage of their disease.

The TENDU study is a first-in-human, dose-escalation study designed to generate initial safety and immune activation data. This study is investigating a prostate cancer-specific therapeutic TET-based vaccine in patients who have relapsed following radical prostatectomy.

==ENDS==

About the TET-platform
All vaccines consist of two components; adjuvant and antigen. The adjuvant activates the immune system so that a relevant immune response can happen​. The antigen directs the quality of the immune response. Together the adjuvant and the antigen ensure a specific and effective immune response.

The Tetanus-Epitope Targeting (TET)-platform offers an approach to strengthen and increase T cell responses against cancer-specific peptides by combining cancer-specific antigens and vaccine adjuvant in the same conjugated molecule, allowing for a potential beneficial safety profile and simplifying administration. The platform generates new, first-in-class cancer vaccine candidates that harness pre-existing antibody responses resulting from standard tetanus vaccinations. TET vaccine candidates can be tailored to many types of cancer.

About TENDU
The TENDU clinical trial (NCT04701021) is a first-in-human, Phase I study and the first clinical trial of a vaccine from Ultimovacs' Tetanus-Epitope Targeting (TET)-platform. The trial is being conducted at the Oslo University Hospital, Norway, and evaluates the safety of the vaccine in prostate cancer patients who have relapsed after radical prostatectomy. The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of three different doses of the vaccine. Patients will receive the vaccine prior to obtaining standard-of-care treatment consisting of radiation and antihormone therapy and will be followed for 6 months after the last dose of the vaccine to assess immunological responses such as the activation of T cells and anti-tumor activity.

About Ultimovacs
Ultimovacs is developing immune-stimulatory vaccines to treat a broad range of cancers. Ultimovacs’ lead universal cancer vaccine candidate UV1 targets human telomerase (hTERT), present in 85-90% of cancers in all stages of tumor growth. By directing the immune system to hTERT antigens, UV1 drives CD4 helper T cells to the tumor to activate an immune system cascade and increase anti-tumor responses. With a broad Phase II program, Ultimovacs aims to clinically demonstrate UV1’s impact in multiple cancer types in combination with other immunotherapies. Ultimovacs’ second technology approach, based on the proprietary Tetanus-Epitope-Targeting (TET) platform, combines tumor-specific peptides and adjuvant in the same molecule and entered Phase I studies in 2021.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO
Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 908 92507

Anne Worsøe, Head of IR & Communication
Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 90686815

Mary-Ann Chang, LifeSci Advisors
Email: mchang@lifesciadvisors.com
Phone: +44 7483 284 853

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Joachim Midttun, Finance Manager at Ultimovacs ASA, on 3 February, 2022 at 08:00 CET.



Recommended Stories

  • Sorrento Therapeutics CEO details Covishield neutralizing antibody

    Sorrento Therapeutics Chairman and CEO Henry Ji joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Covishield antibody Sorrento is developing, the timeline for getting FDA approval, cancer treatment research, and the pharmaceutical biotech sectors.

  • Anavex CEO Says 'Inaccurate Impression' Clouded Rett Drug's Promise

    Anavex Life Sciences on Tuesday touted the "very large" impact its treatment had on patients with Rett syndrome, but AVXL stock crashed.

  • Could Inovio Pharmaceuticals Become the Next Moderna?

    When it comes to biotechs, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is the standard to beat. On the surface, Inovio is very much in the same position that Moderna was before the pandemic. With a market cap close to $900 million, it doesn't have any recurring revenue or any medicines that are approved for sale, and its coronavirus vaccine program is what originally put it in the limelight in 2020.

  • Why Marijuana Stocks Hit a Pot-Hole Today

    After a terrific Tuesday, shares of marijuana stocks are getting stubbed out on Wednesday. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are down 2.4%, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) is down 3.4%, and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is down 4.3%. It's all the more surprising given that, just yesterday evening, Marijuana Moment also reported that in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act (which is the official name of the marijuana banking law) has been refiled for consideration, and that the House Rules Committee has OK'd the bill for a vote by the full House this week.

  • Crispr Therapeutics begins dosing patients in Phase 1 trial for experimental type 1 diabetes treatment

    Shares of Crispr Therapeutics gained 3.1% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said the first patient had been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the experimental type 1 diabetes treatment it developed with the privately held ViaCyte Inc. The investigational treatment uses ViaCyte's stem cell-derived therapy in combination with Crispr's gene-editing technology to generate pancreatic cells. Crispr's stock has tumbled 61.0% over the past year, while the S&P 500 has gained

  • After Alzheimer's drug flop, Peninsula biotech's founding execs exit

    The company said it will try again with the failed drug, this time as a treatment for a type of head and neck cancer.

  • My Top Growth Stock to Buy in February

    Investors have been taking money out of growth stocks recently in recognition that rising interest rates in the U.S. will likely sap some value from those companies' future profits. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) fits that description -- a solid growth stock that still boasts excellent long-term prospects despite recent struggles. Vertex's difficulties predate the stock market's recent issues.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Is Climbing Higher Today

    What happened Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had climbed 4.3% as of 11:54 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The gain came after multiple news organizations reported that BioNTech and its big partner, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), are expected to soon file for U.

  • GSK to get $1.25 billion to settle HIV drug patent row with Gilead

    Britain's GlaxoSmithKline will receive $1.25 billion from Gilead Sciences as part of a settlement between its HIV medicines unit and the U.S.-based drugmaker, ending a long-drawn patent dispute. The settlement, announced by GSK on Tuesday, relates to Gilead's antiretroviral drug Biktarvy, a medicine used to check the AIDS-causing virus, which GSK said in 2018 infringed on its unit ViiV Healthcare's dolutegravir and other similar compounds. HIV medicines developed by ViiV, in which Pfizer and Japan's Shionogi also hold small stakes, are a major part of GSK's plan to support its lagging pharmaceuticals business as it readies to spin off its consumer healthcare arm.

  • Male sexual enhancement drug recalled after Amazon said it has the generic of Cialis

    One lot of Hard Dawn Rise and Shine, marketed as a dietary supplement for male sexual enhancement and found at Amazon.com, was recalled by EsupplementSales.

  • Central Florida Family of boy born with rare genetic disorder searching for cure

    A Central Florida family is searching for a cure after their baby was diagnosed with a condition so rare there are less than a dozen cases in the world.

  • After Dropping 40%, Is Novavax a Buy?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared a jaw-dropping 7,900% from the start of 2020 through its peak last February. Today, Novavax's situation has changed dramatically. First, let's talk about why investors have been worrying about Novavax.

  • LEXX: 1Q:22 Results & Other Things that Came Up

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:LEXX READ THE FULL LEXX RESEARCH REPORT Over the last two months, Lexaria Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:LEXX) has advanced several new initiatives, reported first quarter earnings and outlined a bold plan for 2022 which includes the launch of multiple new studies. The most important effort is in hypertension where we expect the HYPER-H21-4 study to start in

  • Gilead earnings hurt by legal settlement, other charges

    (Reuters) -Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday posted lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, citing a $1.25 billion legal settlement involving HIV drug patents and a charge related to its collaboration with Arcus Biosciences Inc , sending the company's shares down nearly 4%. Gilead reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 69 cents per share, down from $2.19 a year earlier. Wall Street analysts had forecast $1.60 per share, as compiled by Refinitiv.

  • Kim Kardashian's 'slim-thick' body type is more harmful than 'ultra-thin': New study

    Canadian researchers say images of bodies like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's have a greater impact on women's body image than other body types.

  • Biogen’s Alzheimer drug Aduhelm proves drug prices are a lie

    When Biogen cut the price of its Alzheimer's drug in half, it exposed the arbitrary nature of drug pricing.

  • N.Y. Cases Drop 92% From Peak; Fed Warns on Jobs: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. hospital admissions for Covid-19 are receding in 34 states and the nation’s capital, easing the health-care staffing crises that were widespread at the start of the year. The World Health Organization warned countries not to ease restrictions prematurely.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid

  • The dog breeds with the most health problems

    These are just some of the popular dog breeds prone to health issues

  • Fake N95 and KN95 masks are everywhere—here's how to spot them and where to buy real ones

    Counterfeit N95 and KN95 masks are flooding the market. Here's how to tell if a respirator is real or fake, and how to buy a NIOSH-approved mask.

  • 7 motivating fitness goals that have nothing to do with weight or dress size

    From nailing doing a press up properly, to smashing your personal best while running a 5k (along with tips on how), these are the best non-weight related goals.