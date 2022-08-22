U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

Ultimovacs Strengthens IP Portfolio with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Notice of Allowance on UV1 Method Patent

Ultimovacs ASA
·3 min read
Ultimovacs ASA
  • Will cover methods for eliciting T cell immune response

  • Protects US sales and marketing of UV1

Oslo, August 22, 2022: Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs") (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a notice of allowance for the company’s US application 15/498,728 for a patent covering methods for eliciting a T cell immune response with the UV1 universal cancer vaccine. Subject to grant formalities, the company expects that the patent will issue with a term to at least 15 February 2031. Ultimovacs has similar patent applications pending or granted in other territories worldwide, including Europe, Japan and China.

“This latest notice of allowance from USPTO reinforces Ultimovacs’ intellectual property position with a focus on the ability of UV1 to elicit T cell responses,” said Carlos de Sousa, Chief Executive Officer of Ultimovacs. “We have five distinct ongoing comparative Phase II trials, evaluating if UV1 combinations with checkpoint inhibitors can improve the outlook for patients in a range of different cancers. The growing IP portfolio supports the clinical progress and broader development of Ultimovacs, with granted patents and pending applications covering the composition of matter of UV1, uses of UV1 in combination with multiple checkpoint inhibitors and the generation of effective immune responses from UV1 and its components.”

The scope of the patent described in US application 15/498,728, when issued, will cover a method of eliciting CD4+ and/or a CD8+ T cell immune responses by administering the peptide cocktail of the UV1 drug product. The patent also covers methods concerning the administration of certain individual UV1 peptides and fragments of the peptides. In effect, the patent provides Ultimovacs with a means to prevent sales and marketing of UV1 for the stated method by competitors in the USA. The three long peptides embedded in UV1 were identified from patients who are long-term survivors following hTERT vaccination and have been shown to stimulate both CD8+ cytotoxic T cells and CD4+ T helper cells.

About Ultimovacs 
Ultimovacs is an immunotherapy company developing immune-stimulatory vaccines to treat a broad range of cancers. Ultimovacs’ lead universal cancer vaccine candidate UV1 targets human telomerase (hTERT), present in 85-90% of cancers in all stages of tumor growth. By directing the immune system to hTERT antigens, UV1 drives CD4 helper T cells to the tumor to activate an immune system cascade and increase anti-tumor responses. With a broad Phase II program in five cancer indications enrolling more than 650 patients, Ultimovacs aims to clinically demonstrate UV1’s impact in multiple cancer types, in combination with other immunotherapies, for patients with unmet needs. Ultimovacs’ second technology approach, based on the proprietary Tetanus-Epitope-Targeting (TET) platform, combines tumor-specific peptides and adjuvant in the same molecule and entered Phase I studies in 2021.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact: 
Carlos de Sousa, CEO  
Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 908 92507

Anne Worsøe, Head of IR
Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 906 86 815

Mary-Ann Chang, LifeSci Advisors 
Email: mchang@lifesciadvisors.com 
Phone: +44 7483 284 853

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Joachim Midttun, Finance Manager at Ultimovacs ASA, on August 222022 at 17:00 CET.


 

 


