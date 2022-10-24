U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

Ultimus LeverPoint Appoints Scott Trimble to Business Development Team

Ultimus LeverPoint
·4 min read
Ultimus LeverPoint
Ultimus LeverPoint

Keeping pace with exponential growth, firm names Trimble as SVP of Business Development, continuing to broaden scope of client services.

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions™, a leading tech-driven private fund administrator, is pleased to announce Scott Trimble recently joined the firm as Senior Vice President of Business Development. The main purpose of his role is to perpetuate the firm’s goal of diversifying its Private Equity clientele.

The business development team is responsible for expanding Ultimus LeverPoint’s capabilities to accommodate a variety of clients while ensuring existing relationships have the support they need to grow and launch their portfolios.

The addition of Trimble is pivotal as he brings breadths of experience in several facets of the industry. He has over 25 years of experience in sales of fund administration, asset management and capital acquisition, as well as investment technology. In his most recent position as Vice President of Business Development at SEI Investment Management Services, Trimble focused largely on hedge funds and private equity portfolios. His experience of working in many aspects of the industry offers him a unique perspective and insight into what clients need to expand and diversify.

Ultimus LeverPoint continues to develop new streams of business, and its added resources provide the capability to service the largest clients in the country, while still maintaining the personalized individualistic service the firm is known for.

Frank Anduiza, EVP, Head of Private Fund Sales, notes how having a seasoned professional such as Trimble on the Ultimus LeverPoint team is key for the firm’s growth. “We are rapidly growing and expanding as the industry changes, and strategically investing in resources that help our clients achieve their investment goals. We’re excited to have Scott join the Ultimus team, as he is a financial services veteran with a highly diverse background. He will focus on bringing high-caliber opportunities in the alternatives space, with a focus on private equity and hedge funds. And we know he will help us grow while nourishing existing relationships so that they continue to thrive, which is the balance we were looking for in this position.”

Kelly Gooch, EVP, Client Relationship Officer, emphasizes the importance of maintaining the firm’s reputation for its client-centric approach. “Ultimus LeverPoint continues to be uniquely positioned to handle the largest funds in the industry with an institutionalized framework while still investing in the personalized client experience. Scott has the exceptional experience to help us achieve this, we’re thrilled to have him on board.”

About Ultimus LeverPoint

Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions is a leading fund administrator committed to providing a complete spectrum of solutions to private equity, venture capital, real estate, and hedge fund clients. We provide accounting and fund administration solutions to 240 firms with over $160B in AUA, representing a diverse range of alternative fund types and structures.

Whether outsourcing a new fund or transitioning existing funds, Ultimus LeverPoint serves as a seamless extension of your firm – a partner in growth. From traditional to complex structures, our team of over 390 associates provides operational excellence to meet every need and is dedicated to helping investment managers keep pace with the constantly changing regulatory and market demands while providing quick solutions to new challenges. For more information, visit www.ultimusleverpoint.com.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, Denver, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 925 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,600 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

Contact: Marketing@UltimusFundSolutions.com


ULP 15809260 10/18/2022


