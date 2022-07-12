Ultimus LeverPoint Expands Relationship Management Team with Additional SVP Hires

Ultimus LeverPoint

Firm responds to AUM growth by bolstering its Relationship Management Team

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions™ , a leading tech-driven private fund administrator, is pleased to welcome Lori Shupak, Christina Haas, and Erin Whyman to its relationship management team. The relationship management team is responsible for providing enhanced client services, serving as a senior point of contact for new and existing clients, and supporting the firm’s service teams. The addition of three relationship managers at the Senior Vice President level within the last year is a direct reflection of the firm’s commitment to hiring experienced talent for high quality and strategic client service.



Kelly Ramsey Gooch , EVP, Client Relationship Officer, Ultimus LeverPoint, notes how relationship managers are essential to client satisfaction, retention, and growth. “The relationship management team supports our clients and the internal teams that service them,” she says. “Reinforcing our relationship management team allows clients to not only benefit from the firm’s technical proficiency in private equity administration and accounting but to access our relationship managers’ varied experience and skillsets, including strategic insights, onboarding project management, business updates, and views on current trends and best practices. I have no doubt that Lori, Christina, and Erin’s unique strengths will be indispensable to our clients and colleagues.”

Lori Shupak, SVP, Relationship Management, has more than thirty years of experience as a seasoned financial services professional with senior leadership and client-facing roles. Her prior position as Senior Vice President at SS&C Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Citi Private Equity Services, led her to develop and execute strategies to drive client satisfaction, retention, and growth.

In addition, Christina Haas, SVP, Relationship Management, possesses over fifteen years of experience in private markets with a deep focus on cultivating internal and external relationships contributing to organizational growth and revenue. In her former role as Practice Growth Leader at FD Fund Administration, which was recently acquired by Ultimus, she utilized her relationship and organizational skills to direct strategic vision, growth, and talent development. Prior to that, Haas worked in investor relations for both real estate and private equity investment funds.

Furthermore, Erin Whyman , SVP, Relationship Management, brings fourteen years of experience in the financial services industry with an emphasis on client service, experience, strategy, and methodology. In her previous role at BNY Mellon, she utilized her skills as Vice President of FX Transitions and Client Onboarding to lead fifteen team members in creating successful, client-centric outcomes.

Notably, Ultimus LeverPoint recently received recognition for its client-centric culture and commitment to excellence. Last year, the firm obtained the highest overall score in Global Custodian’s 2021 Private Equity Fund Administration Survey. The independent survey also recorded a resounding consensus among Ultimus LeverPoint’s clients, with the firm receiving a score of 6.83 out of 7 in the client service category and outperforming the 5.76 industry average.

Ultimus CEO Gary Tenkman notes the importance of the firm’s survey scores in tandem with its investment in relationship management. “Our clients are our utmost priority, and Ultimus is unwavering in its commitment to meeting their evolving needs,” he says. “The firm’s client service score and our growing relationship management team demonstrates our continual investment in top industry talent to develop strategic client relationships and custom solutions. Kelly is putting together a fantastic group, and we are pleased to welcome Lori, Christina, and Erin to the team.”

About Ultimus LeverPoint

Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions is a leading fund administrator committed to providing a complete spectrum of solutions to private equity, venture capital, real estate and hedge fund clients. We provide accounting and fund administration solutions to over 245 firms with over $150B in AUA, representing a diverse range of alternative fund types and structures.

Whether outsourcing a new fund, or transitioning existing funds, Ultimus LeverPoint serves as a seamless extension of your firm – a partner in growth. From traditional to complex structures, our team of over 325 associates provide operational excellence, to meet every need and dedicated to helping investment managers keep pace with the constantly changing regulatory and market demands, while providing quick solutions to new challenges. For more information, visit www.ultimusleverpoint.com.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, Denver, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 825 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,600 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

ULP 15310249 07/08/2022





ULP 15310249 07/08/2022







